Columbia outdoors calendar, Nov. 6 and beyond

CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Sections of the boardwalk and some park trails remain closed as cleanup from Hurricane Matthew continues. Visit the visitor center for updates. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Big Tree Hike, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, starting at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Join volunteer naturalist John Cely for a 4.5-mile exploration of the park’s big trees. The tour deviates from maintained trails; expect mud and ankle-deep water. Take comfortable footwear, insect repellant and water. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
PALMETTO CONSERVATION FOUNDATION: A ladies’ hike will begin at 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Carter and Holmes Orchids, 629 State Road S-36-273, Newberry. To carpool, meet at 7:45 a.m. at the PCF office, 722 King St. The group will tour the orchid factory and hike the Lynch’s Woods Passage of the Palmetto Trail. The 5-mile hike is considered easy. Take comfortable shoes, appropriate clothing, water, lunch and snacks. Registration is $6 for members and $16 for nonmembers at palmettoconservation.org.
PEAK COMMUNITY CENTER: A Wounded Warrior Wheelin’ Sportsman Deer Hunt will be Saturday, 535 Church St., Peak. For information, contact Dal Dyches at (803) 603-4366 or daltondyches@bellsouth.net.
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Discovery Day: “Gentle Guinea Pigs,” 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Ages 2-5. Registration is $6 per child (with one adult) per class, plus admission for the general public at riverbanks.org. (803) 779-8717
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Veterans Day special, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. All military veterans – individuals who have served or are serving the the U.S. armed forces – receive free admission. (803) 779-8717
SWAMP FOX ARMORY: S.C. Hunter Education Class, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9331 Garners Ferry Road, Hopkins. Hunters born after June 30, 1979, must complete a hunter education class to be issued a South Carolina license. Take your own lunch. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian. Registration is free at www.register-ed.com. (803) 708-4749
