Participants, Nov. 6

RUN FOR THE FALLEN MEMORIAL RUN 5K will be 3 p.m. Sunday, beginning at Richland and Gervais streets and ending at the S.C. State House, 1100 Gervais St. Registration is $25 at www.raceentry.com. This is a memorial run, not a typical race. scrunforthefallen@yahoo.com
L.C. LUCAS MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Charwood Country Club, 222 Clubhouse Drive, West Columbia. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Proceeds benefit Charwood Charities, which provides direct grants in the form of gift certificates at Christmastime, medications, food, clothing, utilities and shelter to families in the Midlands. Contact Charwood’s pro shop to register: (803) 755-2000.
RUN HARD LEXINGTON HALF MARATHON AND 5K will be 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium, 474 Ballpark Road, Lexington. Registration for the half-marathon is $60 through Monday, then $70 through Wednesday at lexingtonhalf.com, or $75 on Nov. 11 at the expo. Registration for the 5K is $35 through Wednesday at lexingtonhalf.com, or $40 on Friday at the expo. Use coupon code “rhlexington10” for $10 off 5K registration. No day-of registration. (803) 319-2058; jeanette@runhard.org
DEFENSIVE DRIVING CLASS will be 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday or Nov. 19; 6-10 p.m. Nov. 15-16; or 6-10 p.m. Nov. 28 and 30 at Midlands Technical College, 316 S. Beltline Blvd. Registration is $85 at (803) 732-0432 or www.midlandstech.edu/cce.
PALMETTO WARRIORS’ SPIRIT will be 9 a.m. Saturday at American Legion Richland Post 6, 200 Pickens St. Registration is $30 at register.pws5krun.org. (803) 237-7582; mac.stiles@gmail.com
COLONIAL CUP ROAD RACE 5K AND 10K will be 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Revolutionary War Park, 222 Broad St., Camden. Registration is $25 through Wednesday at strictlyrunning.com or $30 on race day. Proceeds benefit the Kershaw County Board of Disabilities and Special Needs. (803) 432-4841; zcorley@kcbdsn.org
EXPERIENCED MOTORCYCLE CLASS will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 13 at at Midlands Technical College, 316 S. Beltline Blvd. Registration is $85 at (803) 732-0432 or www.midlandstech.edu/cce.
RIVERBANKS RUN 5K will be 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 at Riverbanks Zoo, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Registration is $30 for members and $40 for the general public through Sunday, then $45 for everyone, at riverbanks.org. Proceeds support ongoing conservation and education efforts at the zoo. (803) 602-0936; sdavis@riverbanks.org
SHANDON TURKEY TROT 8K, 4K AND KIDS’ RUN will be 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 at Hand Middle School, 2600 Wheat St. Registration is $35 for the 8K, $30 for the 4K and $10 for the kids’ run at strictlyrunning.com. Expo registration on Nov. 18 is $40 for the 8K, $35 for the 4K or $15 for the kids’ run. Day-of registration is $45 for the 8K or 4K or $20 for the kids’ run. Proceeds benefit the Shandon Neighborhood Council. (803) 799-4786; gstrictlyrunnin@sc.rr.com
S.C. RIVALRY RUN 5K will be 9 a.m. Nov. 19 in the Vista. Run for Team Garnet or Team Orange. Registration is $35 at www.racesonline.com. Proceeds benefit the Frye Foundation, which supports individuals and families with diabetes. (803) 600-1800; info@eggplantevents.com
RUN IT ON 5K AND 2-MILE FAMILY RUN/WALK will be 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at Sesquicentennial State Park, 9564 Two Notch Road. Day-of registration is $30, and registration forms are available at cnhs.org. Proceeds benefit Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital.
COLUMBIA YOUTH WINTER BASKETBALL REGISTRATION is $25 per participant through Nov. 20 at www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation. Ages 9-17. Season begins in December. (803) 545-3100.
COLUMBIA INSTRUCTIONAL CHEERLEADING is $25 per participant through Nov. 20 at www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation. For girls ages 6-12. Cheerleaders will perform on Saturdays during the youth winter basketball season. (803) 545-3100.
SLEIGH BELL STROLL through Saluda Shoals Park’s Holiday Lights on the River will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at Saluda Shoals Park East, 6071 St. Andrews Road. Registration is $5 per person for ages 7 and older; ages 6 and younger are free. No dogs. (803) 772-1228; asmith@icrc.net
SLEIGH BELL TROT 5K will be 7 p.m. Nov. 22 at Saluda Shoals Park, 6071 St. Andrews Road. Registration is $25 through Nov. 14, then $35, at strictlyrunning.com. No dogs. (803) 213-2012; asmith@icrc.net
ZUMBA CLASSES are 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo. $3 per class. No memberships or contracts. cmstotalfitness.com
CORE FUSION CLASSES are 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo. Take a mat for a class blending Pilates, yoga and ballet. cmstotalfitness.com
To include your event: calendars@thestate.com.
Comments