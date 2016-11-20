Columbia outdoors calendar, Nov. 20 and beyond

BOYD PLAZA: Main Street ICE skating rink, 5-10 p.m. Thursday, 1-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 1515 Main St. $8 for adults, $5 for children 12 and younger Thursday; $10 for adults, $8 for children 12 and younger Friday and Saturday. www.columbiasc.net
CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Sections of the boardwalk and some park trails remain closed as cleanup from Hurricane Matthew continues. Visit the visitor center for updates. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES: Small game seasons open to shooters on private lands are mourning doves, limit 12 per day, through Saturday; crow, no limit, through March 1; grey and fox squirrels, limit 10 per day, through March 1; beaver, no limit, year-round; raccoon, limit three per party per day, through March 15; opossum, no limit, through March 15; other furbearers including bobcat, otter, mink, muskrat, skunk and weasel, no limit, through March 1. Small game seasons open to dogs only on private lands are quail, limit 12 per day (guns permitted Monday and after); rabbit, limit five per day (guns permitted Thursday and after); fox, no limit (guns permitted Thursday and after).
DREHER ISLAND STATE PARK: Mr. Lake Murray Open Bass Tournament will be safe light to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 3677 State Park Road, Prosperity. Entry fee is $140 per boat; mail to The Bass Federation of South Carolina, PO Box 2616, Lexington, SC 29071, by Dec. 1, or register at ramp (cash only) starting at 5:30 a.m. Two anglers allowed per boat; driver must be 17 or older. All entrants must sign liability waiver. Teams have a five-bass limit; all must be at least 14 inches long. No live bait; no trolling. Polygraph may be used. First place is a $2,500 cash prize (based on a minimum of 50 boats) plus the Big Bass Award. Information: Jeff Rikard, (803) 331-9721; Rich Gerken, (201) 772-6401
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Lights Before Christmas, 5-9 p.m. through Dec. 30, 500 Wildlife Parkway. See 1 million twinkling lights and countless animated images. Tickets are $11 for adults and $9 for children 2-12 at riverbanks.org. Members receive one free visit. (803) 779-8717
RIVERFRONT PARK: Park Ranger walk: “Knowing the Night,” 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, 4122 River Drive. The park is a great place for an evening stroll, even now that it’s dark earlier. Take binoculars, field guides, water, sunscreen, bug repellent, hats and sturdy walking footwear. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
RIVERFRONT PARK: Park Ranger walk: “Thanksgiving Wildlife Walk-It-Off,” 2-3 p.m. Saturday, 312 Laurel St. Take binoculars, field guides, water, sunscreen, bug repellent, hats and sturdy walking footwear. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
