Participants, Nov. 20

RUN IT ON 5K AND 2-MILE FAMILY RUN/WALK will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Sesquicentennial State Park, 9564 Two Notch Road. Day-of registration is $30. Proceeds benefit Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital.
COLUMBIA YOUTH WINTER BASKETBALL REGISTRATION is $25 per participant through Sunday at www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation. Ages 9-17. Season begins in December. (803) 545-3100.
COLUMBIA INSTRUCTIONAL CHEERLEADING is $25 per participant through Sunday at www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation. For girls ages 6-12. Cheerleaders will perform on Saturdays during the youth winter basketball season. (803) 545-3100.
SLEIGH BELL STROLL through Saluda Shoals Park’s Holiday Lights on the River will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday at Saluda Shoals Park East, 6071 St. Andrews Road. Registration is $5 per person for ages 7 and older; ages 6 and younger are free. No dogs. (803) 772-1228; asmith@icrc.net
SLEIGH BELL TROT 5K will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Saluda Shoals Park, 6071 St. Andrews Road. Registration is $35 at strictlyrunning.com. No dogs. (803) 213-2012; asmith@icrc.net
TURKEY DAY 5K will be 8:45 a.m. Thursday at Strictly Running, 2515 Devine St. Registration is $20 (add $5 for a T-shirt) for the 5K or $10 for the family fun run at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Club of the Midlands. (803) 447-4012; cdillard@bgcmidland.org
SUMTER YMCA TURKEY TROT will be 9 a.m. Thursday at the Sumter Family YMCA, 510 Miller Road, Sumter. Registration is $20 for adults 18 and older and $15 for children 17 and younger through Monday, then $30 for adults and $25 for children at strictlyrunning.com. The Gobbler Dash is free for ages 4-9. Proceeds benefit the Sumter Family YMCA. (803) 773-1404; dbachmeier@ymcasumter.org
BODYSHOP ATHLETICS TURKEY TROT will be 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Golden Hills Golf and Country Club, 100 Scotland Drive, Lexington. Registration is $35 for the 2.5- and 5-mile races and $15 for the fun run at runhard.org. Proceeds benefit Cross Training Ministries, which runs a Friday morning prayer breakfast for high school students.
BLACK FRIDAY BASKETBALL MINICAMP for boys and girls in grades 2-9 will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at Northside Christian Academy, Sunset Boulevard, Lexington. Registration is $55 at elitehoopsbasketball.com.
WARM A HEART PATTYPACKS 10K AND 5K will be 7:30 a.m. Dec. 3 in the Lexington Square, 205 E. Main St., Lexington. Registration for the 5K is $40 through Sunday, then $50. Registration for the 10K is $50 through Sunday, then $60. Register at strictlyrunning.com through 9 p.m. Nov. 29. Proceeds benefit PattyPacks, a nonprofit that assists families affected by prolonged stays in pediatric intensive care. (843) 813-2098; dave@pattypacks.org
FITNESS ZONE JINGLE BELL 5K will be 8 a.m. Dec. 3 at Fitness Zone, 814 U.S. 1 South, Lugoff. Registration is $30 at strictlyrunning.com or $35 on race day. Proceeds benefit health and fitness programs for Kershaw County youth. (803) 438-3811; willits.heather@gmail.com
DECK THE HALL 5K AND 2K AND REINDEER FUN RUN will be 8:30 a.m. Dec. 3 at Heathwood Hall Episcopal School, 3000 S. Beltline Blvd. Registration is $30 for the 5K trail run (ages 6 and older); $25 for the 2K trail run (ages 7-14); $65 for the 5K or 2K team race (three members to a team, any age); $95 for a family of four; and $20 for kids’ reindeer games and 400m run (age group races up to fourth grade) at strictlyrunning.com. Race day registration is $35 for the 5K or $25 for the youth races. (803) 765-2309; warew@heathwood.org
RUDOLPH’S RAMPAGE 10K AND HALF-MARATHON TRAIL RACE will be 10 a.m. Dec. 3 at Harbison State Forest, 5600 Broad River Road. Registration for the 10K is $25 through Nov. 28, then $35. Registration for the half-marathon is $35 through Nov. 28, then $45. Register at www.activecolumbia.com or on race day. (803) 256-0557
RUDOLPH’S RAMPAGE MOUNTAIN BIKE RACE will be Dec. 4 at Harbison State Forest, 5600 Broad River Road. Registration is $25 through Nov. 29, then $35, at www.usacycling.org. USAC license or single-race license required. Helmets are mandatory. (803) 256-0557
ZUMBA CLASSES are 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo. $3 per class. No memberships or contracts. cmstotalfitness.com
CORE FUSION CLASSES are 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo. Take a mat for a class blending Pilates, yoga and ballet. cmstotalfitness.com
