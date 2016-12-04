Columbia outdoors calendar, Dec. 4 and beyond

BOYD PLAZA: Main Street ICE skating rink has reopened after closing last week due to rain, wind and warm temperatures. Hours are 4-9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4-10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and 1-9 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 18, with special operating hours Dec. 21-Jan. 1, 1515 Main St. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger Mondays through Wednesdays and $10 for adults and $8 for children Thursdays through Sundays. www.columbiasc.net
CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: One section of the boardwalk remains closed as cleanup from Hurricane Matthew continues. Bridge H on the Oakridge Trail also is closed. Visit the visitor center for updates. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Big Tree Hike, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, starting at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Join volunteer naturalist John Cely for a 4.5-mile exploration of the park’s big trees. The tour deviates from maintained trails; expect mud and ankle-deep water. Take comfortable footwear, insect repellant and water. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
CROOKED CREEK PARK: S.C. Hunter Education Course, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 1098 Old Lexington Highway, Chapin. Hunters born after June 30, 1979, must complete a hunter education class to be issued a South Carolina license. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian. Take snacks, lunch, a No. 2 pencil and paper. Registration is free at www.register-ed.com.
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES: Small game seasons open to shooters on private lands are crow, no limit, through March 1; quail, limit 12 per day, through March 1; rabbit, limit five per day, through March 1; grey and fox squirrels, limit 10 per day, through March 1; fox, no limit, through March 1; beaver, no limit, year-round; raccoon, limit three per party per day, through March 15; opossum, no limit, through March 15; other furbearers including bobcat, otter, mink, muskrat, skunk and weasel, no limit, through March 1.
DREHER ISLAND STATE PARK: Mr. Lake Murray Open Bass Tournament will be safe light to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, 3677 State Park Road, Prosperity. Entry fee is $140 per boat; register at ramp (cash only) starting at 5:30 a.m. Two anglers allowed per boat; driver must be 17 or older. All entrants must sign liability waiver. Teams have a five-bass limit; all must be at least 14 inches long. No live bait; no trolling. Polygraph may be used. First place is a $2,500 cash prize (based on a minimum of 50 boats) plus the Big Bass Award. Information: Jeff Rikard, (803) 331-9721; Rich Gerken, (201) 772-6401
GREENVIEW PARK: “Praise Is What I Do” showcase, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, 6700 David St. A praise and dance gospel showcase features various choirs and liturgical teams. Open to the public; admission is one nonperishable food item. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
PALMETTO CONSERVATION FOUNDATION: Holiday hike to see Columbia’s lights, 4 p.m. Saturday 12/10, starting at the Vista Greenway, Lady Street. Registration is free for members or $10 for nonmembers at palmettoconservation.org.
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Lights Before Christmas, 5-9 p.m. through Dec. 30, 500 Wildlife Parkway. See 1 million twinkling lights and countless animated images. Tickets are $11 for adults and $9 for children 2-12 at riverbanks.org. Members receive one free visit. (803) 779-8717
SALUDA SHOALS PARK: Holiday Lights on the River, 6-10 p.m. through Dec. 31, using the new entrance at 6071 St. Andrews Road. Admission is $15 for cars, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 for buses. icrc.net
STATE FAIRGROUNDS: Columbia Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 11, 1200 Rosewood Drive. Admission is $8; children 12 and younger are admitted free. Parking is $2 per car. (770) 630-7296; www.mkshows.com
SWAMP FOX ARMORY: S.C. Hunter Education Class, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9331 Garners Ferry Road, Hopkins. Hunters born after June 30, 1979, must complete a hunter education class to be issued a South Carolina license. Take your own lunch. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian. Registration is free at www.register-ed.com. (803) 708-4749
Submissions should be sent by 5 p.m. Thursday: calendars@thestate.com.
Comments