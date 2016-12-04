Participants, Dec. 4

WINTER BREAK ART CAMP REGISTRATION is $65 for ages 5-9 through Friday. Children will learn pottery and mixed-media art. Camp is 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 27-30. Students should take a snack and wear clothes that can get dirty. (803) 545-3093; bloliver@columbiasc.net
ELITE HOOPS BASKETBALL ONE-DAY CHRISTMAS MINI CAMP REGISTRATION is $55 for second- through ninth-grade boys and girls through Friday. Camp is 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 22 at Northside Christian Academy, Sunset Boulevard, Lexington. www.elitehoopsbasketball.com
ELITE HOOPS BASKETBALL TWO-DAY CHRISTMAS MINI CAMP REGISTRATION is $95 for second- through ninth-grade boys and girls through Friday. Camp is 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 28-29 at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 1100 Sumter St. www.elitehoopsbasketball.com
U.S. BASEBALL ACADEMY SPRING TRAINING REGISTRATION is $139-$297 for first- through 12th-graders at www.usbaseballacademy.com. Sessions are one hour per week per skill for six week starting Jan. 15; choose between one and three skills.
MOVE FOR THE MUSIC 5K will be 8 a.m. Saturday at White Knoll High School, 5643 Platt Springs Road, Lexington. Registration is $35 through Thursday at strictlyrunning.com. Late registration Friday and Saturday is $40. Proceeds benefit the White Knoll marching band. knicole.blas@gmail.com
S.C. FLOOD STRONG 5K will be 8 a.m. Saturday behind Hand Middle School at the corner of Woodrow and Duncan streets. Registration is $35 through Friday at strictlyrunning.com. Race day registration is $40. Proceeds benefit organizations and families still recovering from last year’s flood. rplexicofoundation@gmail.com
JINGLE BELL JOG 5K will be 8 a.m. Saturday at Doko Meadows Park, 100 Alvina Hagood Circle, Blythewood. Registration is $30 for adults or $20 for students younger than 18 at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit the arts in Blythewood. (803) 261-2074; marthajblythewood@gmail.com
THE BIG LITTLE RUN will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Sims Park, 3500 Duncan St. Registration is $30 at runhard.org. Proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Columbia. cmarshall@bbbsgc.org
HARBORSIDE LIGHTS 5K will be 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Jeep Rogers Family YMCA, 900 Lake Carolina Road. Registration is $30 through Friday at www.racesonline.com. Proceeds benefit the YMCA. (803) 748-9622, ext. 130; iliaowens@columbiaymca.org
ARTHRITIS FOUNDATION JINGLE BELL RUN 5K will be 8 a.m. Dec. 17 at the Cayce Tennis and Fitness Center, 1120 Fort Congaree Trail, Cayce. Wear a holiday-themed costume. Registration is $25 for adults (13 and older) or $15 for children at www.jbr.org. Day-of registration is $30 for adults or $15 for children. Proceeds benefit the Arthritis Foundation. (704) 705-1808; kcipriani@arthritis.org
SODA CITY CRIT 5K will be 8 a.m. Dec. 17 at Mast General Store, 1601 Main St. Open 5K registration is $40 or $20 for ages 10 and younger at strictlyrunning.com. For elite 5K registration, contact Steven Johnson at sodacitycrit@gmail.com. Elite runners must have posted 5K times of 15:45 for men or 18:10 for women within the past year. (803) 413-7058; stejohnson@hotmail.com
THE DESTINY JOHANNA FOUNDATION 5K (rescheduled from Oct. 8) will be 7:30 a.m. Dec. 17 at Memorial Stadium, 1000 S. Holly St. Registration is $30 for adults and $15 for children 10 and younger at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit the Destiny Johanna Foundation, which provides support for parents coping with a stillbirth or the loss of a newborn. (803) 799-4786; info@joyglover.com
COLUMBIA’S CITY HOOPS INSTRUCTIONAL BASKETBALL REGISTRATION is $25 per participant ages 4-8 through Dec. 18. Registration forms are available at community recreation centers; the Parks and Recreation Administration Office, 1111 Parkside Drive; or www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation. (803) 545-3100
ZUMBA CLASSES are 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo. $3 per class. No memberships or contracts. cmstotalfitness.com
CORE FUSION CLASSES are 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo. Take a mat for a class blending Pilates, yoga and ballet. cmstotalfitness.com
To include your event: calendars@thestate.com.
Comments