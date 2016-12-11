Columbia outdoors calendar, Dec. 11 and beyond

BOYD PLAZA: Main Street ICE skating rink hours are 4-9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4-10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and 1-9 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 18, with special operating hours Dec. 21-Jan. 1, 1515 Main St. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger Mondays through Wednesdays and $10 for adults and $8 for children Thursdays through Sundays. www.columbiasc.net
CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Bridge H on the Oakridge Trail is closed. Visit the visitor center for updates. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Nature Discovery Walk, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Discover park wildlife and diverse plant life on a 2.5-mile walk along the boardwalk. Wear comfortable footwear and take water and insect repellent. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
CROOKED CREEK PARK: Candy cane hunt, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, 1098 Old Lexington Highway, Chapin. Santa and his elves will hide candy canes – including some with prizes – along the Disc Golf Trail. Children ages 2-8 should take a basket or bag for candy canes. $2 per person. Donate a new unwrapped toy to decorate a festive cupcake. (803) 345-6181; icrc.net
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES: Small game seasons open to shooters on private lands are mourning doves, Thursday through Jan. 15, limit 12 per day; crow, no limit, through March 1; quail, limit 12 per day, through March 1; rabbit, limit five per day, through March 1; grey and fox squirrels, limit 10 per day, through March 1; fox, no limit, through March 1; beaver, no limit, year-round; raccoon, limit three per party per day, through March 15; opossum, no limit, through March 15; other furbearers including bobcat, otter, mink, muskrat, skunk and weasel, no limit, through March 1.
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Discovery Day: “Observant Owls,” 9:45 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Ages 2-5. Registration is $6 per child (with one adult) per class, plus admission for the general public at riverbanks.org. (803) 779-8717
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Family Fun in the Garden: “The Giving Tree,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Help create a “giving tree” with bird feeders, seed wreaths and more. Play winter games, create a critter craft, and hear a story. Registration is $10 per person at riverbanks.org. Activities geared to ages 3-10. (803) 779-8717
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Backyard Buds: “Nature’s Ornaments,” 10 a.m. Thursday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Ages 2-5. Registration is $6 per child (with one adult) per class, plus admission for the general public at riverbanks.org. (803) 779-8717
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Lights Before Christmas, 5-9 p.m. through Dec. 30, 500 Wildlife Parkway. See 1 million twinkling lights and countless animated images. Tickets are $11 for adults and $9 for children 2-12 at riverbanks.org. Members receive one free visit. (803) 779-8717
RIVERFRONT PARK: December Mingle, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the brick amphitheater beside the pedestrian bridge, 312 Laurel St. Meet rangers and staff to help them plan programs for 2017. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
SALUDA SHOALS PARK: Holiday Lights on the River, 6-10 p.m. through Dec. 31, using the new entrance at 6071 St. Andrews Road. Admission is $15 for cars, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 for buses. icrc.net
SIMPSON HARDWARE-WESMARK: S.C. Hunter Education Class, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 40 W. Wesmark Blvd., Sumter. Hunters born after June 30, 1979, must complete a hunter education class to be issued a South Carolina license. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian. Take snacks, lunch, pencil and paper. Registration is free at www.register-ed.com. Directions: (803) 773-3397
SOUTH EAST PARK: Wildlife Walk, 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, 951 Hazelwood Road. Meet in the parking lot for a ranger-led park exploring the 62-acre wooded park. Take binoculars, field guides, water, sunscreen, bug repellant, hats and sturdy walking footwear. (803) 545-3100
STATE FAIRGROUNDS: Columbia Gun & Knife Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, 1200 Rosewood Drive. Admission is $8; children 12 and younger are admitted free. Parking is $2 per car. (770) 630-7296; www.mkshows.com
