Participants, Dec. 11

U.S. BASEBALL ACADEMY SPRING TRAINING REGISTRATION is $139-$297 for first- through 12th-graders at www.usbaseballacademy.com. Sessions are one hour per week per skill for six week starting Jan. 15; choose between one and three skills.
ARTHRITIS FOUNDATION JINGLE BELL RUN 5K will be 8 a.m. Saturday at the Cayce Tennis and Fitness Center, 1120 Fort Congaree Trail, Cayce. Wear a holiday-themed costume. Registration is $25 for adults (13 and older) or $15 for children at www.jbr.org. Day-of registration is $30 for adults or $15 for children. Proceeds benefit the Arthritis Foundation. (704) 705-1808; kcipriani@arthritis.org
SODA CITY CRIT 5K will be 8 a.m. Saturday at Mast General Store, 1601 Main St. Open 5K registration is $40 or $20 for ages 10 and younger at strictlyrunning.com. For elite 5K registration, contact Steven Johnson at sodacitycrit@gmail.com. Elite runners must have posted 5K times of 15:45 for men or 18:10 for women within the past year. (803) 413-7058; stejohnson@hotmail.com
THE DESTINY JOHANNA FOUNDATION 5K (rescheduled from Oct. 8) will be 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium, 1000 S. Holly St. Registration is $30 for adults and $15 for children 10 and younger at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit the Destiny Johanna Foundation, which provides support for parents coping with a stillbirth or the loss of a newborn. (803) 799-4786; info@joyglover.com
PICKLEBALL SHOWCASE will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Charles R. Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way. The game is played with a paddle and whiffle ball on a badminton-size court. Players of all ages and skill levels can win prizes and learn about the sport. (803) 545-3200; (803) 413-4569
COLUMBIA’S CITY HOOPS INSTRUCTIONAL BASKETBALL REGISTRATION is $25 per participant ages 4-8 through Dec. 18. Registration forms are available at community recreation centers; the Parks and Recreation Administration Office, 1111 Parkside Drive; or www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation. (803) 545-3100
COLD WINTERS DAY 5K will be 10 a.m. Dec. 31 at Crayton Middle School, 5209 Trenholm Road. Do not park at Coplon’s. Registration is $30 through Dec. 21, then $35, at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit the youth summer running camp, high school cross-country events, free pizza runs and free yoga classes. (803) 799-4786; gstrictlyrunnin@sc.rr.com
LEXINGTON COUNTY YOUTH SOCCER REGISTRATION is open for ages U6, U8, U10, U12, U15 and U18 through Jan. 15. Contact the Recreation and Aging Commission at (803) 359-4048 to get in touch with your local organization.
LEXINGTON COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL REGISTRATION are open. Baseball leagues are available for boys and girls ages 4-18. These softball leagues are available for girls: 6 and under T-ball; 8 and under coach pitch; and fast pitch for 10 and under, 12 and under, and 13 and older. Contact the Recreation and Aging Commission at (803) 359-4048 to get in touch with your local organization.
LEXINGTON COUNTY YOUTH LACROSSE REGISTRATION is $70 per player for ages 6-18 from Thursday through Feb. 28 at www.lcrac.com. Practices and games will be at the Pine Grove Sports Complex, 701 Old Barnwell Road, West Columbia.
LEXINGTON COUNTY YOUTH TRACK REGISTRATION is $35 per runner for ages 7-14 from Thursday through Feb. 28 at www.lcrac.com. Practices will start in March at Meadow Glen Elementary School, 510 Ginny Lane, Lexington. Meets will take place on Saturdays.
LEXINGTON COUNTY ADULT KICKBALL REGISTRATION is $150 per team Thursday through Feb. 28 at www.lcrac.com. Teams must have at least five female players and at least five male players, with a maximum of 25 players. Games will be 6:30 p.m. Thursdays starting in March at Pine Grove Sports Complex, 701 Old Barnwell Road, West Columbia. An eight-game regular season will precede a double-elimination tournament.
ZUMBA CLASSES are 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo. $3 per class. No memberships or contracts. cmstotalfitness.com
CORE FUSION CLASSES are 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo. Take a mat for a class blending Pilates, yoga and ballet. cmstotalfitness.com
To include your event: calendars@thestate.com.
Comments