Columbia outdoors calendar, Dec. 18 and beyond

BOYD PLAZA: Main Street ICE skating rink hours are 4-9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4-10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and 1-9 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 18, with special operating hours Wednesday-Jan. 1, 1515 Main St. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger Mondays through Wednesdays and $10 for adults and $8 for children Thursdays through Sundays. www.columbiasc.net
CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Bridge H on the Oakridge Trail is closed. Visit the visitor center for updates. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Nature Discovery Walk, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Discover park wildlife and diverse plant life on a 2.5-mile walk along the boardwalk. Wear comfortable footwear and take water and insect repellent. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES: Small game seasons open to shooters on private lands are mourning doves, through Jan. 15, limit 12 per day; crow, no limit, through March 1; quail, limit 12 per day, through March 1; rabbit, limit five per day, through March 1; grey and fox squirrels, limit 10 per day, through March 1; fox, no limit, through March 1; beaver, no limit, year-round; raccoon, limit three per party per day, through March 15; opossum, no limit, through March 15; other furbearers including bobcat, otter, mink, muskrat, skunk and weasel, no limit, through March 1.
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Lights Before Christmas, 5-9 p.m. through Dec. 30, 500 Wildlife Parkway. See 1 million twinkling lights and countless animated images. Tickets are $11 for adults and $9 for children 2-12 at riverbanks.org. Members receive one free visit. (803) 779-8717
RIVERFRONT PARK: Winter solstice celebration, 5-7 p.m. Wednesday starting at the Diversion Dam at the north parking lot, 4122 River Drive. Toast marshmallows and tell stories at the Broad River overlook. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
SALUDA SHOALS PARK: Holiday Lights on the River, 6-10 p.m. through Dec. 31, using the new entrance at 6071 St. Andrews Road. Admission is $15 for cars, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 for buses. icrc.net
Submissions should be sent by 5 p.m. Thursday: calendars@thestate.com.
Comments