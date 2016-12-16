Participants, Dec. 18

COLUMBIA’S CITY HOOPS INSTRUCTIONAL BASKETBALL REGISTRATION is $25 per participant ages 4-8 through Sunday. Registration forms are available at community recreation centers; the Parks and Recreation Administration Office, 1111 Parkside Drive; or www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation. (803) 545-3100
COLD WINTERS DAY 5K will be 10 a.m. Dec. 31 at Crayton Middle School, 5209 Trenholm Road. Do not park at Coplon’s. Registration is $30 through Wednesday, then $35, at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit the youth summer running camp, high school cross-country events, free pizza runs and free yoga classes. (803) 799-4786; gstrictlyrunnin@sc.rr.com
LEXINGTON COUNTY YOUTH SOCCER REGISTRATION is open for ages U6, U8, U10, U12, U15 and U18 through Jan. 15. Contact the Recreation and Aging Commission at (803) 359-4048 to get in touch with your local organization.
LEXINGTON COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL REGISTRATION are open. Baseball leagues are available for boys and girls ages 4-18. These softball leagues are available for girls: 6 and under T-ball; 8 and under coach pitch; and fast pitch for 10 and under, 12 and under, and 13 and older. Contact the Recreation and Aging Commission at (803) 359-4048 to get in touch with your local organization.
LEXINGTON COUNTY YOUTH LACROSSE REGISTRATION is $70 per player for ages 6-18 through Feb. 28 at www.lcrac.com. Practices and games will be at the Pine Grove Sports Complex, 701 Old Barnwell Road, West Columbia.
LEXINGTON COUNTY YOUTH TRACK REGISTRATION is $35 per runner for ages 7-14 through Feb. 28 at www.lcrac.com. Practices will start in March at Meadow Glen Elementary School, 510 Ginny Lane, Lexington. Meets will take place on Saturdays.
LEXINGTON COUNTY ADULT KICKBALL REGISTRATION is $150 per team through Feb. 28 at www.lcrac.com. Teams must have at least five female players and at least five male players, with a maximum of 25 players. Games will be 6:30 p.m. Thursdays starting in March at Pine Grove Sports Complex, 701 Old Barnwell Road, West Columbia. An eight-game regular season will precede a double-elimination tournament.
ZUMBA CLASSES are 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo. $3 per class. No memberships or contracts. cmstotalfitness.com
CORE FUSION CLASSES are 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo. Take a mat for a class blending Pilates, yoga and ballet. cmstotalfitness.com
To include your event: calendars@thestate.com.
Comments