Columbia outdoors calendar, Dec. 25 and beyond

BOYD PLAZA: Main Street ICE skating rink’s special holiday hours are noon-9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, noon-10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday, and 1-9 p.m. Jan. 1, 1515 Main St. The rink is closed Christmas Day. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger Mondays through Wednesdays and $10 for adults and $8 for children Thursdays through Sundays. www.columbiasc.net
CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Nature Discovery Walk, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Discover park wildlife and diverse plant life on a 2.5-mile walk along the boardwalk. Wear comfortable footwear and take water and insect repellent. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES: Small game seasons open to shooters on private lands are mourning doves, through Jan. 15, limit 12 per day; crow, no limit, through March 1; quail, limit 12 per day, through March 1; rabbit, limit five per day, through March 1; grey and fox squirrels, limit 10 per day, through March 1; fox, no limit, through March 1; beaver, no limit, year-round; raccoon, limit three per party per day, through March 15; opossum, no limit, through March 15; other furbearers including bobcat, otter, mink, muskrat, skunk and weasel, no limit, through March 1.
DREHER ISLAND STATE PARK: First Day Hike on Little Gap Trail (2.5 miles), 9-11 a.m. Jan. 1, 3677 State Park Road, Prosperity. Meet at the parking lot for shelters 7 and 8. Take water, a snack, binoculars, a camera and comfortable hiking shoes. Registration, due Friday, is $4 for adults, $2 for children ages 5 and older, and free for children ages 4 and younger. (803) 364-4152
POINSETT STATE PARK: First Day Hike on Coquina Trail (1.5 miles), 9-10:30 a.m. Jan. 1, 6660 Poinsett Park Road, Wedgefield. Meet at the park office. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy hiking boots or shoes, and take a snack and a water bottle. (803) 494-8177. www.southcarolinaparks.com
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Lights Before Christmas, 5-9 p.m. through Friday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. See 1 million twinkling lights and countless animated images. Tickets are $11 for adults and $9 for children 2-12 at riverbanks.org. Members receive one free visit. (803) 779-8717
RIVERFRONT PARK: Columbia Canal History Tour, 2-3 p.m. Saturday, starting at the south parking lot, 312 Laurel St. A ranger-guided tour explores the original canal, Columbia’s Waterworks, the earliest hydropower plants, and the S.C. State Penitentiary (formerly the Columbia Correctional Institution). (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
SALUDA SHOALS PARK: Holiday Lights on the River, 6-10 p.m. through Saturday, using the new entrance at 6071 St. Andrews Road. Admission is $15 for cars, $25 for 15-passenger vans and $40 for buses. icrc.net
SESQUICENTENNIAL STATE PARK: First Day Hikes on the Sandhills Hiking Trail: 2-mile hikes, 10-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m.; half-mile guided nature walk, 2-3:30 p.m. Jan. 1, 9564 Two Notch Road. Meet at the park office. Dress appropriately for the weather, and wear comfortable shoes. Participants may take water, snacks, cameras and binoculars. Free with park admission ($5, adults; $3, children 6-15; $3.25, South Carolina residents older than 65; free, 5 and younger). Trail is stroller-friendly. Children 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. www.southcarolinaparks.com
Submissions should be sent by 5 p.m. Thursday: calendars@thestate.com.
Comments