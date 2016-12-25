Participants, Dec. 25

EDVENTURE WINTER CAMP for ages 4-12 is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday at EdVenture Children’s Museum, 211 Gervais St. Complimentary early dropoff begins at 7:30 a.m.; late pickup is until 6 p.m. for $10 per day. Registration is $175 for the week or $40 for the day (15 percent off for members) at www.edventure.org. Lunch is included; each child should bring two snacks. (803) 400-1154; rmccants@edventure.org
JUNIOR GOLF CAMP will be 1-3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at Golden Hills Golf & Country Club, 100 Scotland Drive, Lexington. Campers will learn basics including grip, swing, putting, short game, rules and etiquette. Register in the golf shop or at (803) 957-3355. info@goldenhillsgolf.com
COLD WINTERS DAY 5K will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Crayton Middle School, 5209 Trenholm Road. Do not park at Coplon’s. Registration is $35 at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit the youth summer running camp, high school cross-country events, free pizza runs and free yoga classes. (803) 799-4786; gstrictlyrunnin@sc.rr.com
LEXINGTON COUNTY YOUTH SOCCER REGISTRATION is open for ages U6, U8, U10, U12, U15 and U18 through Jan. 15. Contact the Recreation and Aging Commission at (803) 359-4048 to get in touch with your local organization.
LEXINGTON COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL REGISTRATION are open. Baseball leagues are available for boys and girls ages 4-18. These softball leagues are available for girls: 6 and under T-ball; 8 and under coach pitch; and fast pitch for 10 and under, 12 and under, and 13 and older. Contact the Recreation and Aging Commission at (803) 359-4048 to get in touch with your local organization.
LEXINGTON COUNTY YOUTH LACROSSE REGISTRATION is $70 per player for ages 6-18 through Feb. 28 at www.lcrac.com. Practices and games will be at the Pine Grove Sports Complex, 701 Old Barnwell Road, West Columbia.
LEXINGTON COUNTY YOUTH TRACK REGISTRATION is $35 per runner for ages 7-14 through Feb. 28 at www.lcrac.com. Practices will start in March at Meadow Glen Elementary School, 510 Ginny Lane, Lexington. Meets are Saturdays.
LEXINGTON COUNTY ADULT KICKBALL REGISTRATION is $150 per team through Feb. 28 at www.lcrac.com. Teams must have at least five female players and at least five male players, with a maximum of 25 players. Games will be 6:30 p.m. Thursdays starting in March at Pine Grove Sports Complex, 701 Old Barnwell Road, West Columbia. An eight-game regular season will precede a double-elimination tournament.
COLUMBIA YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE REGISTRATION is $25 per participant Jan. 3-March 3 at www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation, at any city recreation center or at the Parks and Recreation Administration Office, 1111 Parkside Drive. The league is open to ages 3-15, with coach pitch for ages 3-8, T-ball for ages 4-6, and age divisions of 10U, 12U and 13-15. The season will be April 3-June 3, with games on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at Earlewood, Greenview, Hyatt, Lorick, Pinehurst and Valencia parks. (803) 545-3100; olfrancis@columbiasc.net
ZUMBA CLASSES are 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo. $3 per class. No memberships or contracts. cmstotalfitness.com
CORE FUSION CLASSES are 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo. Take a mat for a class blending Pilates, yoga and ballet. cmstotalfitness.com
