Participants, Jan. 1

LEXINGTON COUNTY YOUTH SOCCER REGISTRATION is open for ages U6, U8, U10, U12, U15 and U18 through Jan. 15. Contact the Recreation and Aging Commission at (803) 359-4048 to get in touch with your local organization.
LEXINGTON COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL REGISTRATION are open. Baseball leagues are available for boys and girls ages 4-18. These softball leagues are available for girls: 6 and under T-ball; 8 and under coach pitch; and fast pitch for 10 and under, 12 and under, and 13 and older. Contact the Recreation and Aging Commission at (803) 359-4048 to get in touch with your local organization.
LEXINGTON COUNTY YOUTH LACROSSE REGISTRATION is $70 per player for ages 6-18 through Feb. 28 at www.lcrac.com. Practices and games will be at the Pine Grove Sports Complex, 701 Old Barnwell Road, West Columbia.
LEXINGTON COUNTY YOUTH TRACK REGISTRATION is $35 per runner for ages 7-14 through Feb. 28 at www.lcrac.com. Practices will start in March at Meadow Glen Elementary School, 510 Ginny Lane, Lexington. Meets are Saturdays.
LEXINGTON COUNTY ADULT KICKBALL REGISTRATION is $150 per team through Feb. 28 at www.lcrac.com. Teams must have at least five female players and at least five male players, with a maximum of 25 players. Games will be 6:30 p.m. Thursdays starting in March at Pine Grove Sports Complex, 701 Old Barnwell Road, West Columbia. An eight-game regular season will precede a double-elimination tournament.
COLUMBIA YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE REGISTRATION is $25 per participant Wednesday through March 3 at www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation, at any city recreation center or at the Parks and Recreation Administration Office, 1111 Parkside Drive. The league is open to ages 3-15, with coach pitch for ages 3-8, T-ball for ages 4-6, and age divisions of 10U, 12U and 13-15. The season will be April 3-June 3, with games on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at Earlewood, Greenview, Hyatt, Lorick, Pinehurst and Valencia parks. (803) 545-3100; olfrancis@columbiasc.net
ZUMBA CLASSES are 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo. $3 per class. No memberships or contracts. cmstotalfitness.com
CORE FUSION CLASSES are 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo. Take a mat for a class blending Pilates, yoga and ballet. cmstotalfitness.com
