Columbia outdoors calendar, Jan. 1 and beyond

BOYD PLAZA: Main Street ICE skating rink’s hours are 4-9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4-10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and 1-9 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 18, 1515 Main St. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger Mondays through Wednesdays and $10 for adults and $8 for children Thursdays through Sundays. www.columbiasc.net
CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Nature Discovery Walk, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Discover park wildlife and diverse plant life on a 2.5-mile walk along the boardwalk. Wear comfortable footwear and take water and insect repellent. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES: Small game seasons open to shooters on private lands are mourning doves, through Jan. 15, limit 12 per day; crow, no limit, through March 1; quail, limit 12 per day, through March 1; rabbit, limit five per day, through March 1; grey and fox squirrels, limit 10 per day, through March 1; fox, no limit, through March 1; beaver, no limit, year-round; raccoon, limit three per party per day, through March 15; opossum, no limit, through March 15; other furbearers including bobcat, otter, mink, muskrat, skunk and weasel, no limit, through March 1.
DREHER ISLAND STATE PARK: First Day Hike on Little Gap Trail (2.5 miles), 9-11 a.m. Sunday, 3677 State Park Road, Prosperity. Meet at the parking lot for shelters 7 and 8. Take water, a snack, binoculars, a camera and comfortable hiking shoes. Registration is $4 for adults, $2 for children ages 5 and older, and free for children ages 4 and younger. (803) 364-4152
POINSETT STATE PARK: First Day Hike on Coquina Trail (1.5 miles), 9-10:30 a.m. Sunday, 6660 Poinsett Park Road, Wedgefield. Meet at the park office. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy hiking boots or shoes, and take a snack and a water bottle. (803) 494-8177. www.southcarolinaparks.com
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Discovery Day: “Bear Business,” 9:45 a.m. Friday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Ages 2-5. Registration is $6 per child (with one adult) per class, plus admission for the general public at riverbanks.org. (803) 779-8717
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Backyard Buds: “Wiggle Worm Party,” 9:45 a.m. Thursday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Ages 2-5. Registration is $6 per child (with one adult) per class, plus admission for the general public at riverbanks.org. (803) 779-8717
SESQUICENTENNIAL STATE PARK: First Day Hikes on the Sandhills Hiking Trail: 2-mile hikes, 10-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m.; half-mile guided nature walk, 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, 9564 Two Notch Road. Meet at the park office. Dress appropriately for the weather, and wear comfortable shoes. Participants may take water, snacks, cameras and binoculars. Free with park admission ($5, adults; $3, children 6-15; $3.25, South Carolina residents older than 65; free, 5 and younger). Trail is stroller-friendly. Children 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. www.southcarolinaparks.com
Submissions should be sent by 5 p.m. Thursday: calendars@thestate.com.
Comments