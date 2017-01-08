Columbia outdoors calendar, Jan. 8 and beyond

BOYD PLAZA: Main Street ICE skating rink’s hours are 4-9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4-10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and 1-9 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 18, 1515 Main St. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger Mondays through Wednesdays and $10 for adults and $8 for children Thursdays through Sundays. www.columbiasc.net
CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Big Tree Hike, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, starting at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Join volunteer naturalist John Cely for a 4.5-mile exploration of the park’s big trees. The tour deviates from maintained trails; expect mud and ankle-deep water. Take comfortable footwear, insect repellant and water. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Nature Discovery Walk, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Discover park wildlife and diverse plant life on a 2.5-mile walk along the boardwalk. Wear comfortable footwear and take water and insect repellent. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES: Small game seasons open to shooters on private lands are mourning doves, through Jan. 15, limit 12 per day; crow, no limit, through March 1; quail, limit 12 per day, through March 1; rabbit, limit five per day, through March 1; grey and fox squirrels, limit 10 per day, through March 1; fox, no limit, through March 1; beaver, no limit, year-round; raccoon, limit three per party per day, through March 15; opossum, no limit, through March 15; other furbearers including bobcat, otter, mink, muskrat, skunk and weasel, no limit, through March 1.
PALMETTO CONSERVATION FOUNDATION: Ladies’ Hike, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Enoree Passage of the Palmetto Trail in Sumter National Forest, Whitmire. A carpool will leave at 8:45 a.m. from PCF headquarters in Columbia, 722 King St. The group will convene at 10:30 a.m. at Johns Creek Lake for a 6-mile hike to the Enoree River, then back to Prospect Corner Road. Take comfortable shoes, appropriate clothing, plenty of water, lunch and snacks. Registration is free for members or $10 for nonmembers at palmettoconservation.org.
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Discovery Day: “Bear Business,” 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Ages 2-5. Registration is $6 per child (with one adult) per class, plus admission for the general public at riverbanks.org. (803) 779-8717
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Free Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays in January, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Residents of Richland and Lexington counties receive free admission with valid driver’s license. (803) 779-8717; riverbanks.org
RIVERFRONT PARK: Columbia Canal History Tour, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, starting at the red schoolhouse, 312 Laurel St. Learn about the original 1820s canal; the present canal, constructed in the 1890s; and the historic buildings surrounding it. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
SEVEN OAKS PARK: S.C. Hunter Education Class, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, 200 Leisure Lane. Hunters born after June 30, 1979, must complete a hunter education class to be issued a South Carolina license. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian. Take snacks, lunch, pencil and paper. Registration is free at www.register-ed.com.
SOUTH EAST PARK: Wildlife Walk, 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, 951 Hazelwood Road. Meet at the park ranger station for a ranger-led park exploring the 64-acre wooded park. Take binoculars, field guides, water, sunscreen, bug repellant, hats and sturdy walking footwear. (803) 545-3100
Submissions should be sent by 5 p.m. Thursday: calendars@thestate.com.
Comments