Columbia outdoors calendar, Jan. 15 and beyond

BOYD PLAZA: Main Street ICE skating rink’s hours are 4-9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4-10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and 1-9 p.m. Sundays through Wednesday, 1515 Main St. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger Mondays through Wednesdays and $10 for adults and $8 for children Thursdays through Sundays. www.columbiasc.net
CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Nature Discovery Walk, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Discover park wildlife and diverse plant life on a 2.5-mile walk along the boardwalk. Wear comfortable footwear and take water and insect repellent. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES: Small game seasons open to shooters on private lands are crow, no limit, through March 1; quail, limit 12 per day, through March 1; rabbit, limit five per day, through March 1; grey and fox squirrels, limit 10 per day, through March 1; fox, no limit, through March 1; beaver, no limit, year-round; raccoon, limit three per party per day, through March 15; opossum, no limit, through March 15; other furbearers including bobcat, otter, mink, muskrat, skunk and weasel, no limit, through March 1.
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. PARK: Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, 4-5:30 p.m. Monday, 2300 Greene St. A wreath-laying ceremony will be 3:06 p.m. at the historic marker at the corner of Greene and Harden streets. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
PALMETTO CONSERVATION FOUNDATION: Ultimate Hike information meeting, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, 722 King St. The Foothills Trail Ultimate Hike takes hikers across 28.3 miles in North Carolina and South Carolina and raises money to fight children’s cancer. For details, register to attend the meeting palmettoconservation.org.
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Free Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays in January, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Residents of Richland and Lexington counties receive free admission with valid driver’s license. (803) 779-8717; riverbanks.org
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Backyard Buds: Birds, 9:45 a.m. Thursday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Ages 2-5. Registration is $6 per child (with one adult) per class, plus admission for the general public at riverbanks.org. (803) 779-8717
RIVERFRONT PARK: Winter Is for the Birds!, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, starting atop the Canal head gates, 4122 River Drive. Take binoculars and field guides if you have them. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
RIVERFRONT PARK: Columbia Canal history walk, 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, starting at the red schoolhouse, 312 Laurel St. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
SWAMP FOX ARMORY: S.C. Hunter Education Class, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9331 Garners Ferry Road, Hopkins. Hunters born after June 30, 1979, must complete a hunter education class to be issued a South Carolina license. Take your own lunch. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian. Registration is free at www.register-ed.com. (803) 708-4749
