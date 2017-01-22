Columbia outdoors calendar, Jan. 22 and beyond

CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Nature Discovery Walk, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday and Saturday at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Discover park wildlife and diverse plant life on a 2.5-mile walk along the boardwalk. Wear comfortable footwear and take water and insect repellent. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES: Small game seasons open to shooters on private lands are crow, no limit, through March 1; quail, limit 12 per day, through March 1; rabbit, limit five per day, through March 1; grey and fox squirrels, limit 10 per day, through March 1; fox, no limit, through March 1; beaver, no limit, year-round; raccoon, limit three per party per day, through March 15; opossum, no limit, through March 15; other furbearers including bobcat, otter, mink, muskrat, skunk and weasel, no limit, through March 1.
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES: S.C. Hunter Education Class, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday in the Styx Classroom, 2762 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia. Hunters born after June 30, 1979, must complete a hunter education class to be issued a South Carolina license. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian. Take snacks, lunch, a pencil, a highlighter and paper. Registration is free at www.register-ed.com.
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Free Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays in January, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Residents of Richland and Lexington counties receive free admission with valid driver’s license. (803) 779-8717; riverbanks.org
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Discovery Day: Lounging Lions, 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Ages 2-5. Registration is $6 per child (with one adult) per class, plus admission for the general public at riverbanks.org. (803) 779-8717
RIVERFRONT PARK: Night Walk, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, starting at the Canal Head gates, 4122 River Drive. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
RIVERFRONT PARK: One Columbia, Two Canals, Three Rivers, 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, starting at the red schoolhouse, 312 Laurel St. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
Submissions should be sent by 5 p.m. Thursday: calendars@thestate.com.
