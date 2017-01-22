Participants, Jan. 22

DEFENSIVE DRIVING CLASS will be 6:30-10:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday at Midlands Technical College, 316 S. Beltline Blvd. Successful completion will remove up to four points (except for DUI) on a South Carolina driver’s license, including CDL. Registration is $85 at (803) 732-0432 or www.midlandstech.edu/cce; driver’s license number and state required.
LEXINGTON COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL REGISTRATION are open. Baseball leagues are available for boys and girls ages 4-18. These softball leagues are available for girls: 6 and under T-ball; 8 and under coach pitch; and fast pitch for 10 and under, 12 and under, and 13 and older. Contact the Recreation and Aging Commission at (803) 359-4048 to get in touch with your local organization.
D5 BE A FAN 5K will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Dutch Fork High School’s football stadium, 1400 Old Tamah Road, Irmo. Registration is $30 at runhard.org. cesabeafan@gmail.com
THE GREAT AMAZING RACE will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Sesquicentennial State Park, 9564 Two Notch Road. Modeled after the TV show “The Amazing Race,” the event features a 1.5-mile course of team-oriented challenges for two-person teams. Children in kindergarten or pre-K must be paired with an adult. Choose “recreation” level for leisure-paced teams or “competitive” for physically active teams. Registration is $48 per team, with discounts for teams registering together, teachers, military and first responders at www.greatamazingrace.com. Prices increase on race day. Donate two pairs of sneakers or running shoes to support Max Cure Foundation and receive a token to erase two minutes from your time.
LUV FOR BABCOCK CHARITY TOURNAMENT REGISTRATION is $55 for the first doubles event and an additional $5 for the second through Jan. 31 at www.sctennis.com/babcock. The Tennis Link ID is 700083917. Proceeds benefit the Babcock Center Foundation and people with lifelong disabilities. The tournament is scheduled for Feb. 3-5 at the Cayce Tennis Center, 1120 Fort Congaree Trail, Cayce.
IRMO LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL REGISTRATION is ranges from $55 to $105 for ages 3-14 through Jan. 31 at www.irmolittleleague.org. Programs include T-ball, baseball and softball for boys and girls. Practices will begin in February, and the season will be March through June at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo.
THE LONG RUN will be 7:45 a.m. Feb. 4 in downtown Columbia. Registration is $40 for the 15K, $25 for the 5K or $10 for the kids’ fun run at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit USO South Carolina. (803) 227-2286; powers.tanis@mgclaw.com
VALENTINE’S AT BALLENTINE 4-MILE RELAY will be 8 a.m. Feb. 11 at the Ballentine Family YMCA, 1079 Dutch Fork Road, Irmo. Registration is $45 per team or $25 per individual through Friday or $50 per team or $30 per individual through Feb. 10 at www.racesonline.com. Day-of registration is $60 per team or $35 per individual. Proceeds benefit the YMCA’s annual campaign. (803) 748-9622, ext. 130; iliaowens@columbiaymca.org
STUPID CUPID 5K will be 9 a.m. Feb. 11 at First Assembly of God, 1151 Alice Drive, Sumter. Participants may run in (family-friendly) costume. Registration is $25 through Feb. 3, then $30, at runhard.org. Proceeds benefit Cornerstone Youth Missions. froggyanna89@gmail.com
CUPID’S CHASE 5K will be 10 a.m. Feb. 11 at Maxcy Gregg Park, 1806 Blossom St. Registration is $30 by Feb. 10 at imatter.comop.org or $40 on race day. Proceeds benefit Community Options, which supports people with special needs. (803) 576-0111; dorothy.goodwin@comop.org
RICHLAND COUNTY ADULT CO-ED KICKBALL is $150 per team through Feb. 24 at richlandrec.com. Teams must start games with at least four females and four males. Rosters may have up to 15 players.
RICHLAND COUNTY SHINKICKERS SOCCER REGISTRATION is underway through Feb. 24 at richlandrec.com. Information: (803) 754-4463; (803) 741-7272, ext. 114. Available leagues include:
▪ Lower Richland: Registration is $35 per player for ages 3-10. Fee includes jersey and trophy. Participants will need youth-size shin guards and a water bottle at every practice and game. Practices will be Mondays and games Tuesdays from March 6 through May 9 at Caughman Road, Bluff Road, Hopkins, Eastover and Gadsden parks and Crossroads Community Center.
▪ Northeast Richland: Registration is $35 per player for ages 3-9 and $50 per player for ages 10-12. Participants will need youth-size shin guards, a soccer ball and black shorts. Season is March 6 through May 9. For ages 3-5, practices are Mondays and games Wednesdays. For ages 6-9, practices are Tuesdays and games Thursdays. For ages 10-12, practices are Tuesdays and games Thursdays. All practices are at your registration site; games are at North Springs Park, 1320 Clemson Road, or Polo Road Soccer Complex, 730 Polo Road. Registration sites include North Springs, Polo Road and Blythewood parks.
▪ Meadlowlake Park or Trenholm Park: Registration is $35 per player for ages 3-10. Season is March 15-April 19 for 3- to 5-year-olds and March 14-April 18 for 6- to 10-year-olds. Participants need youth-size shin guards and a water bottle at each practice and game.
RICHLAND COUNTY YOUTH FLAG FOOTBALL REGISTRATION is $50 per player for ages 5-15 through Feb. 24 at richlandrec.com. Flags and jerseys will be provided. Practices are at your registration facility, and games are at Polo Road football field, 730 Polo Road. Registration facilities include Blythewood, North Springs, Polo Road, Bluff Road, Caughman Road, Hopkins and Eastover parks. (803) 691-9786; (803) 741-7272, ext. 114
LEXINGTON COUNTY YOUTH LACROSSE REGISTRATION is $70 per player for ages 6-18 through Feb. 28 at www.lcrac.com. Practices and games will be at the Pine Grove Sports Complex, 701 Old Barnwell Road, West Columbia.
LEXINGTON COUNTY YOUTH TRACK REGISTRATION is $35 per runner for ages 7-14 through Feb. 28 at www.lcrac.com. Practices will start in March at Meadow Glen Elementary School, 510 Ginny Lane, Lexington. Meets are Saturdays.
LEXINGTON COUNTY ADULT KICKBALL REGISTRATION is $150 per team through Feb. 28 at www.lcrac.com. Teams must have at least five female players and at least five male players, with a maximum of 25 players. Games will be 6:30 p.m. Thursdays starting in March at Pine Grove Sports Complex, 701 Old Barnwell Road, West Columbia. An eight-game regular season will precede a double-elimination tournament.
RICHLAND COUNTY ADULT SOFTBALL REGISTRATION is $300 per team through March 1 at richlandrec.com. Available leagues include men’s, women’s, co-ed, industrial, church and media. The regular season, which starts March 20, consists of eight weeks with a single-elimination tournament. (803) 691-9786; (803) 741-7272, ext. 114
RICHLAND COUNTY MEN’S BASKETBALL REGISTRATION is $250 per team through March 1 at richlandrec.com. The league will play six regular-season games with a single-elimination playoff tournament. Rosters may have up to 12 players. Games will be between 6 and 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays from March 6 through May 29 at Bluff Road Park, 148 Carswell Drive.
COLUMBIA YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE REGISTRATION is $25 per participant through March 3 at www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation, at any city recreation center or at the Parks and Recreation Administration Office, 1111 Parkside Drive. The league is open to ages 3-15, with coach pitch for ages 3-8, T-ball for ages 4-6, and age divisions of 10U, 12U and 13-15. The season will be April 3-June 3, with games on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at Earlewood, Greenview, Hyatt, Lorick, Pinehurst and Valencia parks. (803) 545-3100; olfrancis@columbiasc.net
LOWER RICHLAND YOUTH TRACK REGISTRATION is $50 per participant for ages 7-15 through March 5 at richlandrec.com. Fee includes T-shirt, insurance, trophy and events with prizes and a cookout. Teams will have two practices per week, and meets will be on Saturdays from March to May. (803) 741-7272
LEXINGTON COUNTY YOUTH TRACK REGISTRATION is $35 per runner for ages 7-14 through March 15 at lcrac.com. Practices start in March at the Meadow Glen Elementary School track, 510 Ginny Lane, Lexington. Meets will be on Saturdays.
ZUMBA CLASSES are 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo. $3 per class. No memberships or contracts. cmstotalfitness.com
CORE FUSION CLASSES are 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo. Take a mat for a class blending Pilates, yoga and ballet. cmstotalfitness.com
