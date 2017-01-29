Columbia outdoors calendar, Jan. 29 and beyond

CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Nature Discovery Walk, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Discover park wildlife and diverse plant life on a 2.5-mile walk along the boardwalk. Wear comfortable footwear and take water and insect repellent. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES: Small game seasons open to shooters on private lands are crow, no limit, through March 1; quail, limit 12 per day, through March 1; rabbit, limit five per day, through March 1; grey and fox squirrels, limit 10 per day, through March 1; fox, no limit, through March 1; beaver, no limit, year-round; raccoon, limit three per party per day, through March 15; opossum, no limit, through March 15; other furbearers including bobcat, otter, mink, muskrat, skunk and weasel, no limit, through March 1.
POINSETT STATE PARK: Moonlight float, 7-8 p.m. Feb. 11, 6660 Poinsett Park Road, Wedgefield. A ranger-led float explores Old Levi Mill Lake and lunar eclipse. Choose among a paddle boat, canoe, john boat or single or tandem kayak. Registration is $15 per person. Seating is limited. (803) 494-8177. www.southcarolinaparks.com
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Backyard Buds: “Valentines from the Garden,” 9:45 a.m. Thursday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Ages 2-5. Registration is $6 per child (with one adult) per class, plus admission for the general public at riverbanks.org. (803) 779-8717
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Free Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays in February, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Residents of Richland and Lexington counties receive free admission with valid driver’s license. (803) 779-8717; riverbanks.org
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Adult Garden Workshop: “Essential Oils and Perfume,” 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Registration is $15 per person at riverbanks.org. (803) 779-8717
