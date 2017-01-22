Participants, Jan. 29

LEXINGTON COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL REGISTRATION are open. Baseball leagues are available for boys and girls ages 4-18. These softball leagues are available for girls: 6 and under T-ball; 8 and under coach pitch; and fast pitch for 10 and under, 12 and under, and 13 and older. Contact the Recreation and Aging Commission at (803) 359-4048 to get in touch with your local organization.
MIND AND BODY YOGA CLASSES start 6-7 p.m. Monday at Polo Road Park, 730 Polo Road. Classes are $5 per class for Richland County residents and $7 per class for nonresidents. (803) 736-1657
LUV FOR BABCOCK CHARITY TOURNAMENT REGISTRATION is $55 for the first doubles event and an additional $5 for the second through Tuesday at www.sctennis.com/babcock. The Tennis Link ID is 700083917. Proceeds benefit the Babcock Center Foundation and people with lifelong disabilities. The tournament is scheduled for Friday through Feb. 5 at the Cayce Tennis Center, 1120 Fort Congaree Trail, Cayce.
IRMO LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL REGISTRATION is ranges from $55 to $105 for ages 3-14 through Tuesday at www.irmolittleleague.org. Programs include T-ball, baseball and softball for boys and girls. Practices will begin in February, and the season will be March through June at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo.
JUNIOR CAROLINA GIRLS DANCE CLINIC will be 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the USC volleyball competition and basketball practice facility, 1051 Blossom St. A live performance will follow at Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St. Registration is $60 for girls ages 5-14 at www.fevo.com. Registration includes a ticket to the 2 p.m. men’s basketball game against Georgia. Tickets for parents to watch the live performance are $14. sprague@sc.edu
THE LONG RUN will be 7:45 a.m. Saturday in downtown Columbia. Registration is $40 for the 15K, $25 for the 5K or $10 for the kids’ fun run at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit USO South Carolina. (803) 227-2286; powers.tanis@mgclaw.com
VALENTINE’S AT BALLENTINE 4-MILE RELAY will be 8 a.m. Feb. 11 at the Ballentine Family YMCA, 1079 Dutch Fork Road, Irmo. Registration is $50 per team or $30 per individual through Feb. 10 at www.racesonline.com. Day-of registration is $60 per team or $35 per individual. Proceeds benefit the YMCA’s annual campaign. (803) 748-9622, ext. 130; iliaowens@columbiaymca.org
STUPID CUPID 5K will be 9 a.m. Feb. 11 at First Assembly of God, 1151 Alice Drive, Sumter. Participants may run in (family-friendly) costume. Registration is $25 through Friday, then $30, at runhard.org. Proceeds benefit Cornerstone Youth Missions. froggyanna89@gmail.com
CUPID’S CHASE 5K will be 10 a.m. Feb. 11 at Maxcy Gregg Park, 1806 Blossom St. Registration is $30 by Feb. 10 at imatter.comop.org or $40 on race day. Proceeds benefit Community Options, which supports people with special needs. (803) 576-0111; dorothy.goodwin@comop.org
RUN TO THE PLATE 5K will be 9:30 a.m. Feb. 18 at Brookland-Cayce High School, 1300 State St., Cayce. Registration is $25 at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit the Brookland-Cayce baseball team. (803) 608-0053; bebener@lex2.org
RACE FOR THE PLACE 5K will be 8 a.m. Feb. 18 at Blossom and Branham streets. Registration for the 5K is $30 through Monday, then $35 at www.jackrabbittiming.com. Registration for the fun run is $12. Proceeds benefit St. Lawrence Place, a 30-home community where homeless families can find shelter and develop skills. (803) 602-6370
RICHLAND COUNTY ADULT CO-ED KICKBALL is $150 per team through Feb. 24 at richlandrec.com. Teams must start games with at least four females and four males. Rosters may have up to 15 players.
RICHLAND COUNTY SHINKICKERS SOCCER REGISTRATION is underway through Feb. 24 at richlandrec.com. Information: (803) 754-4463; (803) 741-7272, ext. 114. Available leagues include:
▪ Lower Richland: Registration is $35 per player for ages 3-10. Fee includes jersey and trophy. Participants will need youth-size shin guards and a water bottle at every practice and game. Practices will be Mondays and games Tuesdays from March 6 through May 9 at Caughman Road, Bluff Road, Hopkins, Eastover and Gadsden parks and Crossroads Community Center.
▪ Northeast Richland: Registration is $35 per player for ages 3-9 and $50 per player for ages 10-12. Participants will need youth-size shin guards, a soccer ball and black shorts. Season is March 6 through May 9. For ages 3-5, practices are Mondays and games Wednesdays. For ages 6-9, practices are Tuesdays and games Thursdays. For ages 10-12, practices are Tuesdays and games Thursdays. All practices are at your registration site; games are at North Springs Park, 1320 Clemson Road, or Polo Road Soccer Complex, 730 Polo Road. Registration sites include North Springs, Polo Road and Blythewood parks.
▪ Friarsgate, Meadlowlake, Trenholm and St. Andrews parks: Registration is $35 per player for ages 3-10. Season is March 15-April 19 for 3- to 5-year-olds and March 14-April 18 for 6- to 10-year-olds. Participants need youth-size shin guards and a water bottle at each practice and game.
RICHLAND COUNTY YOUTH FLAG FOOTBALL REGISTRATION is $50 per player for ages 5-15 through Feb. 24 at richlandrec.com. Flags and jerseys will be provided. Practices are at your registration facility, and games are at Polo Road football field, 730 Polo Road. Registration facilities include Blythewood, North Springs, Polo Road, Bluff Road, Caughman Road, Hopkins and Eastover parks. (803) 691-9786; (803) 741-7272, ext. 114
LEXINGTON COUNTY YOUTH LACROSSE REGISTRATION is $70 per player for ages 6-18 through Feb. 28 at www.lcrac.com. Practices and games will be at the Pine Grove Sports Complex, 701 Old Barnwell Road, West Columbia.
LEXINGTON COUNTY YOUTH TRACK REGISTRATION is $35 per runner for ages 7-14 through Feb. 28 at www.lcrac.com. Practices will start in March at Meadow Glen Elementary School, 510 Ginny Lane, Lexington. Meets are Saturdays.
LEXINGTON COUNTY ADULT KICKBALL REGISTRATION is $150 per team through Feb. 28 at www.lcrac.com. Teams must have at least five female players and at least five male players, with a maximum of 25 players. Games will be 6:30 p.m. Thursdays starting in March at Pine Grove Sports Complex, 701 Old Barnwell Road, West Columbia. An eight-game regular season will precede a double-elimination tournament.
RICHLAND COUNTY ADULT SOFTBALL REGISTRATION is $300 per team through March 1 at richlandrec.com. Available leagues include men’s, women’s, co-ed, industrial, church and media. The regular season, which starts March 20, consists of eight weeks with a single-elimination tournament. (803) 691-9786; (803) 741-7272, ext. 114
RICHLAND COUNTY MEN’S BASKETBALL REGISTRATION is $250 per team through March 1 at richlandrec.com. The league will play six regular-season games with a single-elimination playoff tournament. Rosters may have up to 12 players. Games will be between 6 and 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays from March 6 through May 29 at Bluff Road Park, 148 Carswell Drive.
COLUMBIA YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE REGISTRATION is $25 per participant through March 3 at www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation, at any city recreation center or at the Parks and Recreation Administration Office, 1111 Parkside Drive. The league is open to ages 3-15, with coach pitch for ages 3-8, T-ball for ages 4-6, and age divisions of 10U, 12U and 13-15. The season will be April 3-June 3, with games on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at Earlewood, Greenview, Hyatt, Lorick, Pinehurst and Valencia parks. (803) 545-3100; olfrancis@columbiasc.net
LOWER RICHLAND YOUTH TRACK REGISTRATION is $50 per participant for ages 7-15 through March 5 at richlandrec.com. Fee includes T-shirt, insurance, trophy and events with prizes and a cookout. Teams will have two practices per week, and meets will be on Saturdays from March to May. (803) 741-7272
LEXINGTON COUNTY YOUTH TRACK REGISTRATION is $35 per runner for ages 7-14 through March 15 at lcrac.com. Practices start in March at the Meadow Glen Elementary School track, 510 Ginny Lane, Lexington. Meets will be on Saturdays.
ZUMBA CLASSES are 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo. $3 per class. No memberships or contracts. cmstotalfitness.com
CORE FUSION CLASSES are 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo. Take a mat for a class blending Pilates, yoga and ballet. cmstotalfitness.com
