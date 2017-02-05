Columbia outdoors calendar, Feb. 5 and beyond

CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Nature Discovery Walk, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday and Saturday at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Discover park wildlife and diverse plant life on a 2.5-mile walk along the boardwalk. Wear comfortable footwear and take water and insect repellent. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
CROOKED CREEK PARK: S.C. Hunter Education Class, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, 1098 Old Lexington Highway, Chapin. Hunters born after June 30, 1979, must complete a hunter education class to be issued a South Carolina license. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian. Take snacks, lunch, pencil and paper. Registration is free at www.register-ed.com.
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES: Small game seasons open to shooters on private lands are crow, no limit, through March 1; quail, limit 12 per day, through March 1; rabbit, limit five per day, through March 1; grey and fox squirrels, limit 10 per day, through March 1; fox, no limit, through March 1; beaver, no limit, year-round; raccoon, limit three per party per day, through March 15; opossum, no limit, through March 15; other furbearers including bobcat, otter, mink, muskrat, skunk and weasel, no limit, through March 1.
LAKE MURRAY RECREATION AREA: Lake Murray Polar Plunge, with registration at 10 a.m., costume contest at 11 a.m. and plunge at noon Saturday, S.C. 6 and Corley Mill Road, Lexington. Plungers should raise at least $50 in donations through www.firstgiving.com. Proceeds benefit Special Olympics South Carolina. so-sc.org
POINSETT STATE PARK: Moonlight float, 7-8 p.m. Saturday, 6660 Poinsett Park Road, Wedgefield. A ranger-led float explores Old Levi Mill Lake and lunar eclipse. Choose among a paddle boat, canoe, john boat or single or tandem kayak. Registration is $15 per person. Seating is limited. (803) 494-8177. www.southcarolinaparks.com
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Free Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays in February, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Residents of Richland and Lexington counties receive free admission with valid driver’s license. (803) 779-8717; riverbanks.org
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Orchids on the Riverbanks Festival, 1-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Feb. 12, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Ages 3-10. riverbanks.org; (803) 779-8717
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Family Fun in the Garden: Fairy and Gnome Tea Pary, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. See hundreds of blooming orchids, and get expert growing advice. Registration is $10 per person, plus general admission, at riverbanks.org. (803) 779-8717
RIVERFRONT PARK: Knowing the Night, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, 4122 River Drive. Admire the sunset and stroll the lighted trail between the Columbia Canal and the Broad River. Dress for the weather, and wear good walking shoes. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
SALUDA SHOALS PARK: The Saluda Showdown, a family-friendly trout tournament on the Lower Saluda River, 6 a.m.-noon Saturday, 5605 Bush River Road. A mandatory meeting is at 6 a.m. Anglers of all skill levels welcome. Registration is $10 for adults and $5 for youths 16 and younger at (803) 213-2063 or sharden@icrc.net. No parking fee.
SOUTHEAST PARK: Wildlife Walk, 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, starting at the ranger station, 951 Hazelwood Road. A ranger-led walk explores the 64-acres wooded park. Take binoculars, field guides, water, weather-appropriate clothing and sturdy walking footwear. (803) 545-3100
STATE FAIRGROUNDS: Columbia Boat Show, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 12, 1200 Rosewood Drive. See 19 boat dealers, as well as vendors with accessories and food. Admission is $8, free for children 12 and younger; parking is $5. www.columbiaboatshow.com
Submissions should be sent by 5 p.m. Thursday: calendars@thestate.com.
Comments