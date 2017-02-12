Columbia outdoors calendar, Feb. 12 and beyond

CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Nature Discovery Walk, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday and Saturday at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Discover park wildlife and diverse plant life on a 2.5-mile walk along the boardwalk. Wear comfortable footwear and take water and insect repellent. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES: Small game seasons open to shooters on private lands are crow, no limit, through March 1; quail, limit 12 per day, through March 1; rabbit, limit five per day, through March 1; grey and fox squirrels, limit 10 per day, through March 1; fox, no limit, through March 1; beaver, no limit, year-round; raccoon, limit three per party per day, through March 15; opossum, no limit, through March 15; other furbearers including bobcat, otter, mink, muskrat, skunk and weasel, no limit, through March 1.
GRANBY PARK: Citizen Science and the Great Backyard Bird Count, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, 100 Catawba Circle. All levels of birders welcome to join and count birds to report to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
KERSHAW COUNTY RECREATION CENTER: South Carolina Hunter Education Class, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the Old Armory, 1034 W. Dekalb St., Camden. Hunters born after June 30, 1979, must complete a hunter education class to be issued a South Carolina license. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian. Take snacks, lunch, pencil and paper. Registration is free at www.register-ed.com. Directions: (803) 518-1569
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Orchids on the Riverbanks Festival, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. (803) 779-8717; riverbanks.org
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Backyard Buds: Ant Wranglers, 9:45 a.m. Thursday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Ages 2-5. Registration is $6 per child (with one adult) per class, plus admission for the general public at riverbanks.org. (803) 779-8717
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Free Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays in February, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Residents of Richland and Lexington counties receive free admission with valid driver’s license. (803) 779-8717; riverbanks.org
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Family on Safari: Animal Valentines, 6 p.m. Friday-9 a.m. Saturday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Ages 5 and up. Registration is $45 per person at riverbanks.org. Tickets include dinner, snack and breakfast, as well as admission to the park on Saturday.
RIVERFRONT PARK: Love, Riverfront Park!, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, starting at the historic pump house, 312 Laurel St. Admire the sunset (6:08 p.m.) and enjoy a fire and hot cocoa. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
RIVERFRONT PARK: Citizen Science and the Great Backyard Bird Count, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 19, 4122 River Drive. All levels of birders welcome to join and count birds to report to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audobon Society. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
STATE FAIRGROUNDS: Columbia Boat Show, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 1200 Rosewood Drive. See 19 boat dealers, as well as vendors with accessories and food. Admission is $8, free for children 12 and younger; parking is $5. www.columbiaboatshow.com
SWAMP FOX ARMORY: South Carolina Hunter Education Class, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9331 Garners Ferry Road, Hopkins. Hunters born after June 30, 1979, must complete a hunter education class to be issued a South Carolina license. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian. Take snacks, lunch, pencil and paper. Registration is free at www.register-ed.com. Directions: (803) 708-4749
