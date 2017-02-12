Participants, Feb. 12

BACKYARD POULTRY WORKSHOP will be 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at the Lexington County Clemson Extension Office, 605 W. Main St., Lexington. The program will cover getting started, feeding and nutrition, mobile vs. permanent housing, selecting birds, biosecurity basics and predator control. Registration is $70 (includes a flash drive with copies of the presentation, fact sheets, lunch and refreshments) through Tuesday at (803) 359-8515, ext. 111, aliviag@clemson.edu, or in person at the office.
RUN TO THE PLATE 5K will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Brookland-Cayce High School, 1300 State St., Cayce. Registration is $25 at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit the Brookland-Cayce baseball team. (803) 608-0053; bebener@lex2.org
RACE FOR THE PLACE 5K will be 8 a.m. Saturday at Blossom and Branham streets. Registration for the 5K is $35 at www.jackrabbittiming.com. Registration for the fun run is $12. Proceeds benefit St. Lawrence Place, a 30-home community where homeless families can find shelter and develop skills. (803) 602-6370
RICHLAND COUNTY ADULT CO-ED KICKBALL is $150 per team through Feb. 24 at richlandrec.com. Teams must start games with at least four females and four males. Rosters may have up to 15 players.
RICHLAND COUNTY SHINKICKERS SOCCER REGISTRATION is underway through Feb. 24 at richlandrec.com. Information: (803) 754-4463; (803) 741-7272, ext. 114.
RICHLAND COUNTY YOUTH FLAG FOOTBALL REGISTRATION is $50 per player for ages 5-15 through Feb. 24 at richlandrec.com. Flags and jerseys will be provided. Practices are at your registration facility, and games are at Polo Road football field, 730 Polo Road. Registration facilities include Blythewood, North Springs, Polo Road, Bluff Road, Caughman Road, Hopkins and Eastover parks. (803) 691-9786; (803) 741-7272, ext. 114
RUN FOR HER LIFE 5K will be 8 a.m. Feb. 25 at Saluda Shoals Park, 5605 Bush River Road. Registration is $35 at runhard.org; kids 7 and younger run free. Proceeds benefit Lighthouse for Life, a Columbia-based nonprofit that fights sex trafficking. (803) 900-0907; info@lighthouseforlife.org
LAGNIAPPE RUN will be 8 a.m. Feb. 25 at Mardi Gras Columbia in Rosewood. The 5K begins by the soccer fields at Owens Field Park, 1351 Jim Hamilton Blvd. Registration is $30, plus $5 to run with your dog (which benefits Midlands Animal Mission), at strictlyrunning.com. (803) 608-1614; craig@gilesbrothers.com
LEXINGTON RACE AGAINST HUNGER will be 8:15 a.m. Feb. 25 at Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church, 5503 Sunset Blvd., Lexington. Registration is $35 at strictlyrunning.com. Groups of seven or more may take $3 per person off those prices through Thursday. Proceeds go toward feeding the hungry; last year, the race benefited Lexington Interfaith Community Services, World Vision, Oliver Gospel Mission and Area Churches Together Serving. Canned goods are collected at the race. (803) 261-8240; rrenner@lrah.org
SOUTH CAROLINA JUNIOR CHEERLEADING CLINIC will be 9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 25 at Rice Athletics Center on the USC campus, 1304 Heyward St. The clinic is open to girls and boys ages 5-14; they will be split into age groups. No previous cheer or dance experience required. Registration for participants is $55 at www.fevo.com. Registration includes a T-shirt and a ticket to the 1 p.m. men’s basketball game against Tennessee at Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St. The group will perform at halftime. Additional game tickets are $14.
LEXINGTON COUNTY YOUTH LACROSSE REGISTRATION is $70 per player for ages 6-18 through Feb. 28 at www.lcrac.com. Practices and games will be at the Pine Grove Sports Complex, 701 Old Barnwell Road, West Columbia.
LEXINGTON COUNTY ADULT KICKBALL REGISTRATION is $150 per team through Feb. 28 at www.lcrac.com. Teams must have at least five female players and at least five male players, with a maximum of 25 players. Games will be 6:30 p.m. Thursdays starting in March at Pine Grove Sports Complex, 701 Old Barnwell Road, West Columbia. An eight-game regular season will precede a double-elimination tournament.
RICHLAND COUNTY ADULT SOFTBALL REGISTRATION is $300 per team through March 1 at richlandrec.com. Available leagues include men’s, women’s, co-ed, industrial, church and media. The regular season, which starts March 20, consists of eight weeks with a single-elimination tournament. (803) 691-9786; (803) 741-7272, ext. 114
RICHLAND COUNTY MEN’S BASKETBALL REGISTRATION is $250 per team through March 1 at richlandrec.com. The league will play six regular-season games with a single-elimination playoff tournament. Rosters may have up to 12 players. Games will be between 6 and 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays from March 6 through May 29 at Bluff Road Park, 148 Carswell Drive.
COLUMBIA YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE REGISTRATION is $25 per participant through March 3 at www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation, at any city recreation center or at the Parks and Recreation Administration Office, 1111 Parkside Drive. The league is open to ages 3-15, with coach pitch for ages 3-8, T-ball for ages 4-6, and age divisions of 10U, 12U and 13-15. The season will be April 3-June 3, with games on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at Earlewood, Greenview, Hyatt, Lorick, Pinehurst and Valencia parks. (803) 545-3100; olfrancis@columbiasc.net
REGISTRATION FOR FIRST TEE OF COLUMBIA CHILDREN’S SPRING GOLF SESSIONS continues through March 3 at www.thefirstteecolumbia.org or in person at the James E. Clyburn Golf Center, 2091 Slighs Ave. Peewees, for ages 5-6, is $20 per child and meets 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Players, for first-time or returning participants ages 7-17, is $50 per child and meets 5:15-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays or 8:30-10 a.m. Saturdays. Par, for certified players ages 7-17, is $50 per child and meets 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays. Birdie, for certified players ages 11 and older, is $50 per child and meets 8:30-10 a.m. Saturdays at Riverside Par-3. No equipment needed. Financial scholarships available. (803) 255-8920
RUN HARD COLUMBIA MARATHON, HALF-MARATHON, MARATHON RELAY AND 5K will be 7:30 a.m. March 4 near the S.C. State House, 1100 Gervais St. Registration, at runhardcolumbiamarathon.com, is $70 through Sunday, $80 through March 1, then $90 on race day for the marathon; $65 through Sunday, $75 through March 1, then $80 on race day for the half-marathon; $165 through Sunday, $175 through March 1, then $190 on race day for the relay; $35 through March 1 or $40 on race day for the 5K. (803) 414-9508; jesse@crossoverathletics.org
LEXINGTON COUNTY YOUTH TRACK REGISTRATION is $35 per runner for ages 7-14 through March 15 at lcrac.com. Practices start in March at the Meadow Glen Elementary School track, 510 Ginny Lane, Lexington. Meets will be on Saturdays.
ZUMBA CLASSES are 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo. $3 per class. No memberships or contracts. cmstotalfitness.com
CORE FUSION CLASSES are 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo. Take a mat for a class blending Pilates, yoga and ballet. cmstotalfitness.com
