Columbia outdoors calendar, Feb. 19 and beyond

BELFAST WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA: Youth applications to be included in a drawing turkey hunts during the WMA season at 9830 S.C. 56, Kinards, are available through the Department of Natural Resources, (803) 734-3886, and due in March.
CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Nature Discovery Walk, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday and Saturday at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Discover park wildlife and diverse plant life on a 2.5-mile walk along the boardwalk. Wear comfortable footwear and take water and insect repellent. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES: Small game seasons open to shooters on private lands are crow, no limit, through March 1; quail, limit 12 per day, through March 1; rabbit, limit five per day, through March 1; grey and fox squirrels, limit 10 per day, through March 1; fox, no limit, through March 1; beaver, no limit, year-round; raccoon, limit three per party per day, through March 15; opossum, no limit, through March 15; other furbearers including bobcat, otter, mink, muskrat, skunk and weasel, no limit, through March 1.
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Free Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays in February, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Residents of Richland and Lexington counties receive free admission with valid driver’s license. (803) 779-8717; riverbanks.org
RIVERFRONT PARK: Citizen Science and the Great Backyard Bird Count, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, 4122 River Drive. All levels of birders welcome to join and count birds to report to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audobon Society. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
RIVERFRONT PARK: Knowing the Night walk, 6 p.m. Tuesday, 4122 River Drive. Dress for the forecast and wear good walking shoes. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
RIVERFRONT PARK: Lower Trail Loop Walk, 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, 4122 River Drive. Dress for the forecast and wear good walking shoes. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
SALUDA SHOALS PARK: Shuckin’ on the Shoals, 4-7 p.m. Feb. 26, 5605 Bush River Road. Saluda Shoals Foundation’s annual fundraiser includes oysters, hot chili, beer, wine and more. Tickets are $50 for members and $60 for nonmembers at (803) 213-2035 or icrc.net.
SIMPSON HARDWARE-WESMARK: S.C. Hunter Education Class, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 40 W. Wesmark Blvd., Sumter. Hunters born after June 30, 1979, must complete a hunter education class to be issued a South Carolina license. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian. Take snacks, lunch, pencil and paper. Registration is free at www.register-ed.com. Directions: (803) 773-3397
