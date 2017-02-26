Columbia outdoors calendar, Feb. 26 and beyond

BELFAST WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA: Youth applications to be included in a drawing turkey hunts during the WMA season at 9830 S.C. 56, Kinards, are available through the Department of Natural Resources, (803) 734-3886, and due in March.
CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Nature Discovery Walk, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday and Saturday at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Discover park wildlife and diverse plant life on a 2.5-mile walk along the boardwalk. Wear comfortable footwear and take water and insect repellent. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES: Small game seasons open on private lands to shooters are crow, no limit, through Wednesday; quail, limit 12 per day, through Wednesday; rabbit, limit five per day, through Wednesday; grey and fox squirrels, limit 10 per day, through Wednesday; fox, no limit, through Wednesday; beaver, no limit, year-round; raccoon, limit three per party per day, through March 15; opossum, no limit, through March 15; other furbearers including bobcat, otter, mink, muskrat, skunk and weasel, no limit, through Wednesday. Small game seasons open on private lands to dogs only are quail, limit 12 per day, Thursday through Nov. 19; rabbit, limit five per day, Thursday through Nov. 22; grey and fox squirrel, limit 10 per day, Thursday through Sept. 30; fox, no limit, Thursday through Nov. 22.
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Backyard Buds: Bug Eating Plants!, 9:45 a.m. Thursday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Ages 2-5. Registration is $6 per child (with one adult) per class, plus admission for the general public at riverbanks.org. (803) 779-8717
RIVERFRONT PARK: Columbia Canal History, 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, 312 Laurel St. Dress for the forecast and wear good walking shoes. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
SALUDA SHOALS PARK: Shuckin’ on the Shoals, 4-7 p.m. Sunday, 5605 Bush River Road. Saluda Shoals Foundation’s annual fundraiser includes oysters, hot chili, beer, wine and more. Tickets are $50 for members and $60 for nonmembers at (803) 213-2035 or icrc.net.
SEVEN OAKS PARK: S.C. Hunter Education Class, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, 200 Leisure Lane.Hunters born after June 30, 1979, must complete a hunter education class to be issued a South Carolina license. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian. Take snacks, lunch, pencil and paper. Registration is free at www.register-ed.com.
UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA-SUMTER: S.C. Boating Education Class taught by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. March 11 in Room 108 of the business building, 200 Miller Road, Sumter. Boaters younger than 16 are required to pass before operating a personal watercraft or boat powered by a 15-horsepower or higher motor without supervision. Take lunch, a No. 2 pencil, a highlighter and a drink. Registration is $20 per person or $25 for families of four or fewer at www.register-ed.com, (252) 571-2859 or srwhite.aux@yahoo.com. Text available for $15.
