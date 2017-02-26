Participants, Feb. 26

BLACK HISTORY MONTH BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Greenview Park, 6700 David St. Free and open to the public. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation
GARDENING FOR THE BIRDS will be 6 p.m. Monday at Lexington County Library, 5440 Augusta Road, Lexington. Master Gardener David Brown will explain how to attract a variety of birds with food and shelter in the garden.
LEXINGTON COUNTY YOUTH LACROSSE REGISTRATION is $70 per player for ages 6-18 through Tuesday at www.lcrac.com. Practices and games will be at the Pine Grove Sports Complex, 701 Old Barnwell Road, West Columbia.
LEXINGTON COUNTY ADULT KICKBALL REGISTRATION is $150 per team through Tuesday at www.lcrac.com. Teams must have at least five female players and at least five male players, with a maximum of 25 players. Games will be 6:30 p.m. Thursdays starting in March at Pine Grove Sports Complex, 701 Old Barnwell Road, West Columbia. An eight-game regular season will precede a double-elimination tournament.
ZUMBA GOLD CLASSES will begin 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Polo Road Park, 730 Polo Road. Zumba Gold recreates zumba moves at lower intensity. Classes will meet Wednesdays and Fridays. Registration is $6 per class for residents and $8 per class for nonresidents or $40 per month for residents and $45 per month for nonresidents. For the first class, pay for one person and bring a friend for free.
RICHLAND COUNTY ADULT SOFTBALL REGISTRATION is $300 per team through Wednesday at richlandrec.com. Available leagues include men’s, women’s, co-ed, industrial, church and media. The regular season, which starts March 20, consists of eight weeks with a single-elimination tournament. (803) 691-9786; (803) 741-7272, ext. 114
RICHLAND COUNTY MEN’S BASKETBALL REGISTRATION is $250 per team through Wednesday at richlandrec.com. The league will play six regular-season games with a single-elimination playoff tournament. Rosters may have up to 12 players. Games will be between 6 and 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays from March 6 through May 29 at Bluff Road Park, 148 Carswell Drive.
YOGA COURSE will be 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays from Thursday through April 20 at Arsenal Hill Community Center, 1800 Lincoln St. Take a yoga mat to class. Registration is $99 at (803) 732-0432 or www.midlandstech.edu/cce.
3D HOOPS CLUB BASKETBALL TRYOUTS will be 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday and 5:30-7 p.m. March 7 for boys in grades 5-7; 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday and 7-8:30 p.m. March 7 for boys in grades 8 and 9; and 5:30-7 p.m. March 7 and March 9 for girls in grades 6-8 at Northside Christian Academy, 4347 Sunset Blvd., Lexington. Pre-registration available at www.3dhoopsbasketball.com/register-now.php. Registration for players who make the team is $625 for ninth-grade boys and $525 for all other teams. (803) 466-2868; info@3dhoopsbasketball.com
COLUMBIA YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE REGISTRATION is $25 per participant through Friday at www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation, at any city recreation center or at the Parks and Recreation Administration Office, 1111 Parkside Drive. The league is open to ages 3-15, with coach pitch for ages 3-8, T-ball for ages 4-6, and age divisions of 10U, 12U and 13-15. The season will be April 3-June 3, with games on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at Earlewood, Greenview, Hyatt, Lorick, Pinehurst and Valencia parks. (803) 545-3100; olfrancis@columbiasc.net
REGISTRATION FOR FIRST TEE OF COLUMBIA CHILDREN’S SPRING GOLF SESSIONS continues through Friday at www.thefirstteecolumbia.org or in person at the James E. Clyburn Golf Center, 2091 Slighs Ave. Peewees, for ages 5-6, is $20 per child and meets 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Players, for first-time or returning participants ages 7-17, is $50 per child and meets 5:15-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays or 8:30-10 a.m. Saturdays. Par, for certified players ages 7-17, is $50 per child and meets 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays. Birdie, for certified players ages 11 and older, is $50 per child and meets 8:30-10 a.m. Saturdays at Riverside Par-3. No equipment needed. Financial scholarships available. (803) 255-8920
DEFENSIVE DRIVING COURSE will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 11 or March 25; 6:30-10:30 p.m. March 6 and 8; or 6-10 p.m. March 14-15 at various Midlands Technical College campuses. Registration is $85 at (803) 732-0432 or www.midlandstech.edu/cce.
QB1 MINI CAMP will be 9 a.m.-noon for elementary and middle school and 2-5 p.m. for high school Saturday through March 5 at Hammond School, 854 Galway Lane. Sessions are limited to 15 players; each will get to work with former University of South Carolina quarterback Perry Orth. Registration is $80 per session at www.qb1athletics.com. Each quarterback should bring a receiver, free of charge. (724) 814-0018; qb1.ath1etics@gmail.com
RUN HARD COLUMBIA MARATHON, HALF-MARATHON, MARATHON RELAY AND 5K will be 7:30 a.m. Saturday near the S.C. State House, 1100 Gervais St. Registration, at runhardcolumbiamarathon.com, is $80 through Wednesday, then $90 on race day for the marathon; $75 through Wednesday, then $80 on race day for the half-marathon; $175 through Wednesday, then $190 on race day for the relay; $35 through Wednesday or $40 on race day for the 5K. (803) 414-9508; jesse@crossoverathletics.org
HEALTHY CAPITAL 5K will be 8:30 a.m. March 11 at Columbia High School, 1701 Westchester Drive. Registration is $20 for adults and $10 for students 10 and younger through March 10 at strictlyrunning.com. Race day registration is $25. Proceeds benefit Columbia High athletics and student incentive projects. (803) 414-5348; scoles@sc.rr.com
MARCH FOR MEALS 5K will be 9 a.m. March 11 at Timmerman Trail, west of the 12th Street Extension, Cayce. Registration is $30 at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit Senior Resources. (210) 264-9327; dcasillas@seniorresourcesinc.org
LEXINGTON COUNTY YOUTH TRACK REGISTRATION is $35 per runner for ages 7-14 through March 15 at lcrac.com. Practices start in March at the Meadow Glen Elementary School track, 510 Ginny Lane, Lexington. Meets will be on Saturdays.
LEXINGTON COUNTY ADULT SOFTBALL REGISTRATION is $310 per team through March 14 at lcrac.com. Men’s, women’s co-ed, men’s church, women’s church and church co-ed leagues available. A mandatory coaches’ meeting will be 7 p.m. March 20 at Tri-City Leisure Center, 485 Brooks Ave., West Columbia. Games will be Mondays through Thursdays beginning March 27 at Pine Grove Sports Complex, 701 Old Barnwell Road, West Columbia.
ST. PAT’S GET TO THE GREEN 15K, 10K, 5K AND 1-MILE FAMILY FUN RUN will be 7:30 a.m. March 18 at Maxcy Gregg Park, 1806 Blossom St. Registration is $35 through March 15, then $40 through March 17; $40 through March 15, then $5 through March 17 for the 10K; $50 through March 15, then $55 through March 17 for the 15K at gettothegreen.com/registration. Race day registration is $45 for the 5K, $50 for the 10K, $60 for the 15K. Family fun run registration is $35 for adults and $20 for children 12 and younger online or on-site. Group discounts available; tickets to St. Pat’s in Five Points are included with registration. Rain or shine. (803) 600-1800; info@eggplantevents.com
HOT FLASH 5K will be 9 a.m. March 18 at Clovis Parkway, between the Cayce Tennis & Fitness Center (1120 Fort Congaree Trail, Cayce) and Lexington Otarre Medical Center (3799 12th St. Extension, Cayce). Registration is $35 at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit the Woman’s Club of Cayce. (803) 603-7340; sdovell@scana.com
RICHLAND COUNTY T-BALL AND COACH PITCH REGISTRATION is $35 per player for ages 4-8 through March 23 at richlandrec.com. Fee includes jersey, hat and trophy; participant must supply pants and socks. Volunteer coaches are needed. Games will be played at North Springs Park, 1320 Clemson Road, or St. Andrews Park, 920 Beatty Road.
ZUMBA CLASSES are 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo. $3 per class. No memberships or contracts. cmstotalfitness.com
CORE FUSION CLASSES are 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo. Take a mat for a class blending Pilates, yoga and ballet. cmstotalfitness.com
To include your event: calendars@thestate.com.
Comments