Columbia outdoors calendar, March 5 and beyond

BELFAST WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA: Youth applications to be included in a drawing turkey hunts during the WMA season at 9830 S.C. 56, Kinards, are available through the Department of Natural Resources, (803) 734-3886, and due in March.
CHAPIN PARK: Grand opening, 10 a.m. Saturday, 370-A Epting Camp Road, Chapin. A VIP “first pitch” ceremony will be at 10 a.m., followed by refreshments, tours and Spring Sports Opening Day.
COLUMBIA PARKS & RECREATION DEPARTMENT: The department is accepting applications for seasonal employees for the summer aquatics season. Applicants must be at least 15. Lifeguard training will begin 5 p.m. March 16 at the Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way. Applications: www.columbiasc.gov/hr/employment
CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Nature Discovery Walk, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Discover park wildlife and diverse plant life on a 2.5-mile walk along the boardwalk. Wear comfortable footwear and take water and insect repellent. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES: Small game seasons open on private lands to shooters beaver, no limit, year-round; raccoon, limit three per party per day, through March 15; and opossum, no limit, through March 15. Small game seasons open on private lands to dogs only are quail, limit 12 per day, through Nov. 19; rabbit, limit five per day, through Nov. 22; grey and fox squirrel, limit 10 per day, through Sept. 30; fox, no limit, through Nov. 22.
POINSETT STATE PARK: Selfie with a Snake, 2-3 p.m. Saturday, 6660 Poinsett Park Road, Wedgefield. Free. (803) 494-8177. www.southcarolinaparks.com
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Twilight Trek: Spring Fling, 6-10:30 p.m. Friday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Learn about life cycles, and see how zookeepers care for baby animals. Registration is $30 per person at riverbanks.org. Ages 4 and up. Dinner and snack included. (803) 779-8717; riverbanks.org
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Adult Garden Workshop: Urban Gardening, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Registration is $15 per person at riverbanks.org. (803) 779-8717
RIVERFRONT PARK: Sunset Ranger Walk, 6-7 p.m. Saturday, 4122 River Drive. Dress for the forecast and wear good walking shoes. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
SESQUICENTENNIAL STATE PARK: Children’s Birding 101, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, 9564 Two Notch Road. Registration is $5 per child by Wednesday. www.southcarolinaparks.com
SOUTHEAST PARK: Wildlife Walk, 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, 951 Hazelwood Road. Dress for the forecast, and wear good walking shoes. (803) 545-3100
SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE: S.C. Hunter Education Class, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 476 Piney Grove Road. Hunters born after June 30, 1979, must complete a hunter education class to be issued a South Carolina license. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian. Take snacks, lunch, pencil and paper. Registration is free at www.register-ed.com.
UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA-SUMTER: S.C. Boating Education Class taught by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday in Room 108 of the business building, 200 Miller Road, Sumter. Boaters younger than 16 are required to pass before operating a personal watercraft or boat powered by a 15-horsepower or higher motor without supervision. Take lunch, a No. 2 pencil, a highlighter and a drink. Registration is $20 per person or $25 for families of four or fewer at www.register-ed.com, (252) 571-2859 or srwhite.aux@yahoo.com. Text available for $15.
Submissions should be sent by 5 p.m. Thursday: calendars@thestate.com.
Comments