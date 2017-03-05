Participants, March 5

LOWER RICHLAND SPRING YOUTH SPORTS REGISTRATION has been extended to Monday. Shinkickers soccer and youth flag football registration is available at www.richlandrec.com or at any Richland County Recreation Commission park facility.
GARDEN LIKE A MASTER WORKSHOP will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at Swansea Library, 199 N. Lawrence Ave., Swansea. Lexington Master Gardener Gayle Gibson will discuss how to design a backyard habitat for hummingbirds.
3D HOOPS CLUB BASKETBALL TRYOUTS will be 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday for boys in grades 5-7; 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday for boys in grades 8 and 9; and 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday for girls in grades 6-8 at Northside Christian Academy, 4347 Sunset Blvd., Lexington. The previously scheduled March 2 dates were postponed. Pre-registration available at www.3dhoopsbasketball.com/register-now.php. Registration for players who make the team is $625 for ninth-grade boys and $525 for all other teams. (803) 466-2868; info@3dhoopsbasketball.com
A CPR COURSE will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Midlands Technical College’s Airport Campus, 1260 Lexington Drive, West Columbia. Registration is $85 at (803) 732-0432 or www.midlandstech.edu/cce.
DEFENSIVE DRIVING COURSE will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday or March 25; 6:30-10:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; or 6-10 p.m. March 14-15 at various Midlands Technical College campuses. Registration is $85 at (803) 732-0432 or www.midlandstech.edu/cce.
HEALTHY CAPITAL 5K will be 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Columbia High School, 1701 Westchester Drive. Registration is $20 for adults and $10 for students 10 and younger through Friday at strictlyrunning.com. Race day registration is $25. Proceeds benefit Columbia High athletics and student incentive projects. (803) 414-5348; scoles@sc.rr.com
MARCH FOR MEALS 5K will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Timmerman Trail, west of the 12th Street Extension, Cayce. Registration is $30 at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit Senior Resources. (210) 264-9327; dcasillas@seniorresourcesinc.org
ROCKIN’ SHAMROCK ZUMBATHON will be 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Lexington Leisure Center, 108 Park Road, Lexington. Tickets are $5; proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. A prize will be awarded for the best St. Patrick’s Day attire.
CHAPIN SPRING ADULT DOUBLES CLASSIC will be 12:15-3:15 p.m. Saturday at Chapin Park, 370-A Eptings Camp Road, Chapin. Registration is $15 per person at (803) 345-6181 or www.icrc.net by Thursday. Each team is guaranteed to play at least twice. (803) 417-5728; aarkin14@yahoo.com
LEXINGTON COUNTY ADULT SOFTBALL REGISTRATION is $310 per team through March 14 at lcrac.com. Men’s, women’s co-ed, men’s church, women’s church and church co-ed leagues available. A mandatory coaches’ meeting will be 7 p.m. March 20 at Tri-City Leisure Center, 485 Brooks Ave., West Columbia. Games will be Mondays through Thursdays beginning March 27 at Pine Grove Sports Complex, 701 Old Barnwell Road, West Columbia.
LEXINGTON COUNTY YOUTH TRACK REGISTRATION is $35 per runner for ages 7-14 through March 15 at lcrac.com. Practices start in March at the Meadow Glen Elementary School track, 510 Ginny Lane, Lexington. Meets will be on Saturdays.
THE CHASE LOVELESS MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP GOLF TOURNAMENT will be 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 17 at Linrick Golf Course, 356 Camp Ground Road. Limited registration is $300 per team by March 10. Forms are available at icrc.net. Proceeds benefit the Chase Loveless Memorial Scholarship Fund, which provides recreational scholarships through the Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission for children in School District 5 of Lexington and Richland County.
ST. PAT’S GET TO THE GREEN 15K, 10K, 5K AND 1-MILE FAMILY FUN RUN will be 7:30 a.m. March 18 at Maxcy Gregg Park, 1806 Blossom St. Registration is $35 through March 15, then $40 through March 17; $40 through March 15, then $5 through March 17 for the 10K; $50 through March 15, then $55 through March 17 for the 15K at gettothegreen.com/registration. Race day registration is $45 for the 5K, $50 for the 10K, $60 for the 15K. Family fun run registration is $35 for adults and $20 for children 12 and younger online or on-site. Group discounts available; tickets to St. Pat’s in Five Points are included with registration. Rain or shine. (803) 600-1800; info@eggplantevents.com
HOT FLASH 5K will be 9 a.m. March 18 at Clovis Parkway, between the Cayce Tennis & Fitness Center (1120 Fort Congaree Trail, Cayce) and Lexington Otarre Medical Center (3799 12th St. Extension, Cayce). Registration is $35 at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit the Woman’s Club of Cayce. (803) 603-7340; sdovell@scana.com
JOE STRONG BOCCE BASH will be 1 p.m. March 19 at Thirsty Fellow, 621 Gadsden St. Registration is $200 for a four-person team and begins on-site at noon on tournament day. Teams will receive free lunch and beverages. Proceeds benefit Special Olympics South Carolina. (803) 360-2446; (803) 404-5511; www.so-sc.org
RICHLAND COUNTY T-BALL AND COACH PITCH REGISTRATION is $35 per player for ages 4-8 through March 23 at richlandrec.com. Fee includes jersey, hat and trophy; participant must supply pants and socks. Volunteer coaches are needed. Games will be played at North Springs Park, 1320 Clemson Road, or St. Andrews Park, 920 Beatty Road.
EMPOWERMENT 3K WALK FOR WOMEN AND FAMILIES will be 8 a.m.-noon March 25 at Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St. Registration is $25 at empowermentwalksc2017.eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit EmPOWERed Connections, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that offers community resources, support and educational services. (803) 609-3408; kiwanfitch@gmail.com
QUARRY CRUSHER RUN will be 8 a.m. March 25 at Vulcan Materials Quarry, 611 Rosewood Drive. Registration is $40 for the Quarry Crusher Run (approximately 3.7 miles) or $50 for the Double Crusher (approximately 7.4 miles) at quarrycrusherrun.com/columbia. Proceeds benefit the Olympia Community Education Foundation. jaime@quarrycrusherrun.com
CLIMB THE CLAY 8K will be 8:30 a.m. March 25 at Saluda Shoals Park, 5605 Bush River Road. Registration is $20 per person through March 14, then $30, at icrc.net. (803) 213-2062; sharden@icrc.net
WOODLANDS 5K AND PLAY will be 8:30 a.m. March 25. The race begins at Meadowfield Elementary School, 525 Galway Lane, and ends at Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway, where the fun run and play begin. Registration is $25 for the 5K or $10 for the fun run at www.strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit the Meadowfield Elementary PTO. (803) 261-8622; susangraham@sc.rr.com
ARUNA RUN FOR THEIR FREEDOM 5K will be 9 a.m. March 25 at Hand Middle School, 2600 Wheat St. Registration is $20 at arunaproject.com. Proceeds benefit the Aruna Project, an international human rights organization focused on bringing and sustaining freedom to the sexually enslaved in South Asia. (513) 332-2155; efwood@email.sc.edu
RUN-WALK-N-ROLL FOR THE SPECIAL OLYMPICS will be 9 a.m. March 25 in the bus parking lot of Swansea High School, 500 E. First St., Swansea. Registration is $30 for the 5K or $35 for the 10K at strictlyrunning.com or $35 for the 5K and $40 for the 10K on race day. Proceeds benefit Special Olympics Area 7. (803) 361-4384; btuten@lexington4.net
BOWL FOR KIDS’ SAKE will be 2:30-8 p.m. March 25 at AMF Park Lanes, 900 Axtell Drive, Cayce. Unsponsored teams must raise at least $300. Register at www.bbsgc.org/bfks. Proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Columbia.
ZUMBA CLASSES are 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo. $3 per class. No memberships or contracts. cmstotalfitness.com
CORE FUSION CLASSES are 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo. Take a mat for a class blending Pilates, yoga and ballet. cmstotalfitness.com
