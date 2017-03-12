Columbia outdoors calendar, March 12 and beyond

COLUMBIA PARKS & RECREATION DEPARTMENT: The department is accepting applications for seasonal employees for the summer aquatics season. Applicants must be at least 15. Lifeguard training will begin 5 p.m. Thursday at the Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way. Applications: www.columbiasc.gov/hr/employment
CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Nature Discovery Walk, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Discover park wildlife and diverse plant life on a 2.5-mile walk along the boardwalk. Wear comfortable footwear and take water and insect repellent. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES: Small game seasons open on private lands to shooters include beaver, no limit, year-round; raccoon, limit three per party per day, through Wednesday; and opossum, no limit, through Wednesday. Small game seasons open on private lands to dogs only are quail, limit 12 per day, through Nov. 19; rabbit, limit five per day, through Nov. 22; grey and fox squirrel, limit 10 per day, through Sept. 30; fox, no limit, through Nov. 22; raccoon, limit three per party per day, Thursday through Sept. 14; opossum, no limit, Thursday through Sept. 14. No small game seasons are open in wildlife management areas.
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES: Youth turkey hunt, Saturday and Sunday, private lands statewide. Youth 17 and younger must be accompanied by a licensed adult 21 or older. No hunting license required for youth, but tags are required. Adults may call or guide, but only youth may take or attempt to take. Limit two gobblers.
DREHER SHOALS SAIL AND POWER SQUADRON, COLUMBIA SAILING CLUB: S.C. Boating Education Class will be 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, 292 Shuler Road. Boaters younger than 16 are required to pass before operating a personal watercraft or boat powered by a 15-horsepower or higher motor without supervision. Curriculum is America’s Boating Course. Students younger than 12 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration is $20 for adults, $15 for students and includes a textbook at www.register-ed.com. Contact Joe Reyes for information: (803) 873-2034; joereyes@sc.rr.com
EARLEWOOD PARK: Garden Workshop: Vegetable Garden Planning and Design, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, 1113 Parkside Drive. New and experienced gardeners will learn about square-foot vegetable gardening, basic permaculture design, and straw bale and container gardening. Free. (803) 545-3100
PALMETTO OUTDOOR CENTER: Congaree National Park kayak tour, 10 a.m. Saturday, Riverwalk, 131 Alexander Road, West Columbia. A scenic paddle on calm waterways in Congaree National Forest, about 4 miles round-trip, with a stop for lunch and fishing in the middle. $80 per person. Registration required; minimum participant requirements may affect availability. (803) 404-8254; http://palmettooutdoor.com
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Backyard Buds: St. Patrick’s Treasure, 11 a.m. Thursday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Ages 2-5. Registration is $6 per child (with one adult) per class, plus admission for the general public at riverbanks.org. (803) 779-8717
RIVERFRONT PARK: Sunset Ranger Walk, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, 312 Laurel St. Dress for the forecast and wear good walking shoes. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
RIVERFRONT PARK: Seasonal Trees and Plants Walk, 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, 4122 River Drive. A guided walk will help guests identify and learn about the plant species that make up the park’s riparian forest. Dress for the forecast and wear good walking shoes. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
ROWAN PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: S.C. Hunter Education Class, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 818 Ridgeway Road, Lugoff. Hunters born after June 30, 1979, must complete a hunter education class to be issued a South Carolina license. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian. Take a pencil and paper. The Kershaw County Conservation District will provide lunch. Registration is free at www.register-ed.com.
SOUTHEAST PARK: Wildlife Walk, 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, 951 Hazelwood Road. Dress for the forecast, and wear good walking shoes. (803) 545-3100
SWAMP FOX ARMORY: S.C. Hunter Education Class, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9331 Garners Ferry Road, Hopkins. Hunters born after June 30, 1979, must complete a hunter education class to be issued a South Carolina license. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian. Take snacks, lunch, pencil and paper. Registration is free at www.register-ed.com.
