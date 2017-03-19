Columbia outdoors calendar, March 19 and beyond

CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Nature Discovery Walk, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Discover park wildlife and diverse plant life on a 2.5-mile walk along the boardwalk. Wear comfortable footwear and take water and insect repellent. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES: Small game seasons open on private lands to shooters include beaver, no limit, year-round. Small game seasons open on private lands to dogs only are quail, limit 12 per day, through Nov. 19; rabbit, limit five per day, through Nov. 22; grey and fox squirrel, limit 10 per day, through Sept. 30; fox, no limit, through Nov. 22; raccoon, limit three per party per day, through Sept. 14; opossum, no limit, through Sept. 14. No small game seasons are open in wildlife management areas.
GIBSON ROAD SOCCER COMPLEX: Flashlight Easter egg hunt and carnival, 6-8:30 p.m. March 31, 104 Duffie Drive, Lexington. Egg hunts for ages infant to 10 years will have plastic eggs and treats hidden and a grand prize trip to Great Wolf Lodge in Concord, North Carolina. The carnival portion includes rides, inflatables, games and food. Tickets are $4 at eventbrite.com. (803) 359-4048; lcrac.com
LIBERTY HILL WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA: Youth turkey hunt, Saturday, Wildlife Road, Liberty Hill in Kershaw County. Youth 17 and younger must be accompanied by a licensed adult 21 or older. No hunting license required for youth, but tags are required. Adults may call or guide, but only youth may take or attempt to take. Limit two gobblers.
MANCHESTER STATE FOREST: Youth turkey hunt, Saturday, 6740 Headquarters Road, Wedgefield. Youth 17 and younger must be accompanied by a licensed adult 21 or older. No hunting license required for youth, but tags are required. Adults may call or guide, but only youth may take or attempt to take. Limit two gobblers.
PALMETTO OUTDOOR CENTER: Congaree National Park kayak tour, noon Friday or 10 a.m. Saturday, Riverwalk, 131 Alexander Road, West Columbia. A scenic paddle on calm waterways in Congaree National Forest, about 4 miles round-trip, with a stop for lunch and fishing in the middle. $80 per person. Registration required; minimum participant requirements may affect availability. (803) 404-8254; http://palmettooutdoor.com
RIVERFRONT PARK: Celebrate the Equinox!, 7-8 p.m. Monday, 312 Laurel St. Learn about pollinators, and get a peat pot and seeds to nurture at home. Dress for the forecast and wear good walking shoes. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
RIVERFRONT PARK: World Water Day, 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, 312 Laurel St. Learn about your local watershed. Dress for the forecast and wear good walking shoes. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
SESQUICENTENNIAL STATE PARK: Families may apply to participate in the ninth annual Palmetto Campout, 10 a.m. April 8 to noon April 9, 9564 Two Notch Road. Attend an overnight campout in the park’s campground, and participate in demonstrations and workshops including geocaching, fishing, canoeing and camping games. Registration is $50 per family of up to six people; do not pay until notified that your application has been accepted. Email sesqui@scprt.com or call (803) 788-2706 to apply. www.southcarolinaparks.com
STATE FAIRGROUNDS: 33rd annual Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic, noon-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. March 26, 1200 Rosewood Drive. Tickets are $7 daily or $15 for a weekend pass at www.psclassic.com.
