Participants, March 19

JOE STRONG BOCCE BASH will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Thirsty Fellow, 621 Gadsden St. Registration is $200 for a four-person team and begins on-site at noon on tournament day. Teams will receive free lunch and beverages. Proceeds benefit Special Olympics South Carolina. (803) 360-2446; (803) 404-5511; www.so-sc.org
A ZUMBA CLASS will be 6:15 p.m. Thursday 3/23 at South Carolina Blue, 1260 Bower Parkway. Participants must be 18 or older. Free, but register at www.scblueretailcenters.com/events.
RICHLAND COUNTY T-BALL AND COACH PITCH REGISTRATION is $35 per player for ages 4-8 through Thursday at richlandrec.com. Fee includes jersey, hat and trophy; participant must supply pants and socks. Volunteer coaches are needed. Games will be played at North Springs Park, 1320 Clemson Road, or St. Andrews Park, 920 Beatty Road.
THE FIRST TEE OF COLUMBIA GOLF TOURNAMENT will be 12:15 p.m. Friday at Cobblestone Park Golf Club, 1298 University Parkway, Blythewood. Registration is $400 per foursome at events.bsquaredgolf.com/firstteecolumbiasc and includes 18 holes, a cart, lunch, dinner and prizes. A superticket is available for $25 and includes entry into the putting contest and raffle. Proceeds benefit The First Tee of Columbia, which provides educational opportunities that promote character development and life-enhancing values through golf. (803) 255-8920; smbeacham@columbiasc.net
EMPOWERMENT 3K WALK FOR WOMEN AND FAMILIES will be 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St. Registration is $25 at empowermentwalksc2017.eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit EmPOWERed Connections, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that offers community resources, support and educational services. (803) 609-3408; kiwanfitch@gmail.com
QUARRY CRUSHER RUN will be 8 a.m. Saturday at Vulcan Materials Quarry, 611 Rosewood Drive. Registration is $40 for the Quarry Crusher Run (approximately 3.7 miles) or $50 for the Double Crusher (approximately 7.4 miles) at quarrycrusherrun.com/columbia. Proceeds benefit the Olympia Community Education Foundation. jaime@quarrycrusherrun.com
CLIMB THE CLAY 8K will be 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Saluda Shoals Park, 5605 Bush River Road. Registration is $30 at icrc.net. (803) 213-2062; sharden@icrc.net
WOODLANDS 5K AND PLAY will be 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The race begins at Meadowfield Elementary School, 525 Galway Lane, and ends at Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway, where the fun run and play begin. Registration is $25 for the 5K or $10 for the fun run at www.strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit the Meadowfield Elementary PTO. (803) 261-8622; susangraham@sc.rr.com
ARUNA RUN FOR THEIR FREEDOM 5K will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Hand Middle School, 2600 Wheat St. Registration is $20 at arunaproject.com. Proceeds benefit the Aruna Project, an international human rights organization focused on bringing and sustaining freedom to the sexually enslaved in South Asia. (513) 332-2155; efwood@email.sc.edu
RUN-WALK-N-ROLL FOR THE SPECIAL OLYMPICS will be 9 a.m. Saturday in the bus parking lot of Swansea High School, 500 E. First St., Swansea. Registration is $30 for the 5K or $35 for the 10K at strictlyrunning.com or $35 for the 5K and $40 for the 10K on race day. Proceeds benefit Special Olympics Area 7. (803) 361-4384; btuten@lexington4.net
BOWL FOR KIDS’ SAKE will be 2:30-8 p.m. Saturday at AMF Park Lanes, 900 Axtell Drive, Cayce. Unsponsored teams must raise at least $300. Register at www.bbsgc.org/bfks. Proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Columbia.
LEXINGTON WOMAN’S CLUB 33RD ANNUAL CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT will be 12:30 p.m. March 27 at Country Club of Lexington, 1066 Barr Road, Lexington. Registration is $160 for a two-person team. Proceeds benefit Chris Myers’ Children’s Place and scholarships for Lexington School District 1. seabreeze249@gmail.com
PAR 3 PALOOZA will be noon March 29 at Cobblestone Park, 1298 University Parkway, Blythewood. Registration is $300 for a four-person team or $75 for individual players at blythewoodchamber.com/2017-golf-tournament-par-3-palooza. Tickets include lunch, dinner, beverages and prizes. Proceeds benefit the Blythewood Chamber.
GILBERT COMMUNITY COLOR FUN GLOW RUN will be 7:45 a.m. April 1 at Gilbert Middle School, 120 Rikard Circle, Gilbert. Registration is $20 per individual or $60 per four-person team at runhard.org. (Ages 5 and younger run free.) Proceeds go toward providing a Lexington County officer and K-9 with bulletproof vests through INVEST USA. (803) 361-0156; mindykeisler05@gmail.com
SOAR YETI 5K TRAIL RUN will be 8 a.m. April 1 at the SOAR soccer fields, 5637 Bush River Road. Registration for the 5K is $30 through Thursday, then $35 at runhard.org. Registration for the 2.5K fun walk is $25 through Thursday, then $30. Proceeds benefit SOAR, a Christian sports outreach ministry. tomkeefer@cornerstonesc.org
SPRING HILL DERBY DAY RUN will be 8:30 a.m. April 1 at Spring Hill High School, 11629 Broad River Road, Chapin. Registration is $20 through Monday, then $25 at strictlyrunning.com. (803) 476-8816; tbowman@lexrich5.org
STRIDES FOR AUTISM will be 9 a.m. April 1 at Saluda Shoals Park, 5605 Bush River Road. Registration is $15 per person at www.scautism.org/strides. Sponsorship and vendor opportunities available. Proceeds benefit the South Carolina Autisum Society.
TARTAN DAY SOUTH 5K will be 2:30 p.m. April 2 at the Historic Columbia Speedway, 2001 Charleston Highway, Cayce. Registration is $30 through March 31, then $40 at strictlyrunning.com. (864) 884-0091; jslybrand@gmail.com
RICHLAND COUNTY SUMMER YOUTH BASKETBALL REGISTRATION is $35 per child for 4- through 15-year-olds through April 30 at richlandrec.com.
ZUMBA CLASSES are 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo. $3 per class. No memberships or contracts. cmstotalfitness.com
CORE FUSION CLASSES are 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo. Take a mat for a class blending Pilates, yoga and ballet. cmstotalfitness.com
To include your event: calendars@thestate.com.
Comments