Columbia outdoors calendar, March 26 and beyond

CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Nature Discovery Walk, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Discover park wildlife and diverse plant life on a 2.5-mile walk along the boardwalk. Wear comfortable footwear and take water and insect repellent. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES: Small game seasons open on private lands to shooters include beaver, no limit, year-round. Small game seasons open on private lands to dogs only are quail, limit 12 per day, through Nov. 19; rabbit, limit five per day, through Nov. 22; grey and fox squirrel, limit 10 per day, through Sept. 30; fox, no limit, through Nov. 22; raccoon, limit three per party per day, through Sept. 14; opossum, no limit, through Sept. 14. No small game seasons are open in wildlife management areas.
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES: Turkey season is open through May 5 on private lands statewide. Wildlife management area turkey season opens Saturday. See regulations at www.dnr.sc.gov/regs/turkeyseason.html.
GIBSON ROAD SOCCER COMPLEX: Flashlight Easter egg hunt and carnival, 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, 104 Duffie Drive, Lexington. Egg hunts for ages infant to 10 years will have plastic eggs and treats hidden and a grand prize trip to Great Wolf Lodge in Concord, North Carolina. The carnival portion includes rides, inflatables, games and food. Tickets are $4 at eventbrite.com. (803) 359-4048; lcrac.com
MAXCY GREGG PARK: The World of Ginkgo, 9:30 a.m. Monday, 1655 Park Circle. Matthew and Tim Nichols of Nichols Nursery will give an introduction to ginkgo for garden and landscape. Plants will be available for sale. www.columbiasc.net
PALMETTO OUTDOOR CENTER: Congaree National Park kayak tour, 10 a.m. Saturday, Riverwalk, 131 Alexander Road, West Columbia. A scenic paddle on calm waterways in Congaree National Forest, about 4 miles round-trip, with a stop for lunch and fishing in the middle. $80 per person. Registration required; minimum participant requirements may affect availability. (803) 404-8254; http://palmettooutdoor.com
RIVERFRONT PARK: Spring Fever Fix, 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, 4122 River Drive. Walk the 2-mile loop around the north end of the park. Dress for the forecast and wear good walking shoes. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
RIVERFRONT PARK: No Foolin’ Nature Walk, 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, 4122 River Drive. Explore the north end of the park. Dress for the forecast and wear good walking shoes. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
SESQUICENTENNIAL STATE PARK: Families may apply to participate in the ninth annual Palmetto Campout, 10 a.m. April 8 to noon April 9, 9564 Two Notch Road. Attend an overnight campout in the park’s campground, and participate in demonstrations and workshops including geocaching, fishing, canoeing and camping games. Registration is $50 per family of up to six people; do not pay until notified that your application has been accepted. Email sesqui@scprt.com or call (803) 788-2706 to apply. www.southcarolinaparks.com
Submissions should be sent by 5 p.m. Thursday: calendars@thestate.com.
