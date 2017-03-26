Participants, March 19

LEXINGTON WOMAN’S CLUB 33RD ANNUAL CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT will be 12:30 p.m. Monday at Country Club of Lexington, 1066 Barr Road, Lexington. Registration is $160 for a two-person team. Proceeds benefit Chris Myers’ Children’s Place and scholarships for Lexington School District 1. seabreeze249@gmail.com
GARDEN LIKE A MASTER PRESENTATION ON NATIVE PLANTS will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Cayce-West Columbia Library, 1500 Augusta Road, West Columbia. Master Gardener Gene Allen will discuss the lower-maintenance and hardier plants and how they can improve your micro-ecosystem.
PAR 3 PALOOZA will be noon Wednesday at Cobblestone Park, 1298 University Parkway, Blythewood. Registration is $300 for a four-person team or $75 for individual players at blythewoodchamber.com/2017-golf-tournament-par-3-palooza. Tickets include lunch, dinner, beverages and prizes. Proceeds benefit the Blythewood Chamber.
GILBERT COMMUNITY COLOR FUN GLOW RUN will be 7:45 a.m. Saturday at Gilbert Middle School, 120 Rikard Circle, Gilbert. Registration is $20 per individual or $60 per four-person team at runhard.org. (Ages 5 and younger run free.) Proceeds go toward providing a Lexington County officer and K-9 with bulletproof vests through INVEST USA. (803) 361-0156; mindykeisler05@gmail.com
SOAR YETI 5K TRAIL RUN will be 8 a.m. Saturday at the SOAR soccer fields, 5637 Bush River Road. Registration for the 5K is $35 at runhard.org. Registration for the 2.5K fun walk is $30. Proceeds benefit SOAR, a Christian sports outreach ministry. tomkeefer@cornerstonesc.org
SPRING HILL DERBY DAY RUN will be 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Spring Hill High School, 11629 Broad River Road, Chapin. Registration is $25 at strictlyrunning.com. (803) 476-8816; tbowman@lexrich5.org
STRIDES FOR AUTISM will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Saluda Shoals Park, 5605 Bush River Road. Registration is $15 per person at www.scautism.org/strides. Sponsorship and vendor opportunities available. Proceeds benefit the South Carolina Autism Society.
TARTAN DAY SOUTH 5K will be 2:30 p.m. April 2 at the Historic Columbia Speedway, 2001 Charleston Highway, Cayce. Registration is $30 through March 31, then $40 at strictlyrunning.com. (864) 884-0091; jslybrand@gmail.com
WALK A MILE IN THEIR SHOES will be 5:30-8 p.m. April 6 at the State House grounds, 1100 Gervais St. Registration is available at www.stsm.org/walkamile. Rent a pair of shoes for a $5 donation. Proceeds benefit Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands. marketing@stsm.org
DAYBREAK 10-MILER AND 5K will be 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. respectively April 8 at Strictly Running, 2515 Devine St. Registration is $50 for the 10-miler or $30 for the 5K through Friday, then $60 for the 10-miler or $35 for the 5K at strictlyrunning.com. Expo and day-of registration are $70 for the 10-miler or $40 for the 5K. (803) 799-4786; gstrictlyrunnin@sc.rr.com
PALMETTO HALF-MARATHON AND 5K will be 7 a.m. April 8 at Academy Sports + Outdoors at the Village at Sandhill, 730 Fashion Drive. Registration for youths 14 and younger running the half-marathon is $15 through Friday, then $20; for adults 15 and older running the half-marathon, $70 through Friday, then $80; for the 5K, $35 through Friday, then $40; for children 10 and younger running the fun run, $10. Register at palmettohalfmarathon.com. Proceeds benefit Alex’s House. (803) 600-1800; info@eggplantevents.com
BREAKFAST WITH THE BUNNY will be 9-10:30 a.m. April 8 at Seven Oaks Park, 200 Leisure Lane. The morning includes breakfast, crafts, activities, an egg hunt and a souvenir photo with the Bunny. Tickets are $15 per child, $10 per additional child and $5 per adult by April 5 at icrc.net.
DESHAUN WATSON FOOTBALL CAMP will be 1-5 p.m. April 9 at River Bluff High School, 320 Corley Mill Road, Lexington. Registration is $215 at everettsm.com/upcomingcamps.php. Camp is for all positions for players ages 6-16. Only 250 spots are available. Scholarships available. (864) 350-1222
RICHLAND COUNTY SUMMER YOUTH BASKETBALL REGISTRATION is $35 per child for 4- through 15-year-olds through April 30 at richlandrec.com.
ZUMBA CLASSES are 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo. $3 per class. No memberships or contracts. cmstotalfitness.com
CORE FUSION CLASSES are 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo. Take a mat for a class blending Pilates, yoga and ballet. cmstotalfitness.com
