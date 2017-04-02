Columbia outdoors calendar, April 2 and beyond

CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Nature Discovery Walk, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Discover park wildlife and diverse plant life on a 2.5-mile walk along the boardwalk. Wear comfortable footwear and take water and insect repellent. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES: Small game seasons open on private lands to shooters include beaver, no limit, year-round. Small game seasons open on private lands to dogs only are quail, limit 12 per day, through Nov. 19; rabbit, limit five per day, through Nov. 22; grey and fox squirrel, limit 10 per day, through Sept. 30; fox, no limit, through Nov. 22; raccoon, limit three per party per day, through Sept. 14; opossum, no limit, through Sept. 14. No small game seasons are open in wildlife management areas.
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES: Turkey season is open through May 5 on private lands statewide and at select wildlife management areas.. See regulations at www.dnr.sc.gov/regs/turkeyseason.html.
GUIGNARD PARK: Guided nature tour, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, 964 Axtell Drive, Cayce. Dr. Rudy Mancke, a naturalist and co-host of S.C. ETV’s “NatureScene,” will lead tours, with the 10 a.m. tour geared especially to children. Free, but space is limited. Advance registration is required at (803) 550-9520.
MELVIN PARK: Toddler egg hunt, 6-6:30 p.m. April 11, 370 Eptings Camp Road, Chapin, rain or shine. Infants through 4-year-olds may hunt for eggs filled with healthy, age-appropriate treats. Bring your own basket. $2. (803) 345-8113; icrc.net
MELVIN PARK: Flashlight egg hunt, 8-9 p.m. April 13, 370 Eptings Camp Road, Chapin, rain or shine. Children ages 1-10 may hunt for more than 8,000 eggs. Hunt is designed for children ages 3-8, with a special area for ages 2 and younger. Bring your own basket and flashlight. $2. (803) 345-8113; icrc.net
PALMETTO OUTDOOR CENTER: Congaree National Park kayak tour, 10 a.m. Thursday, noon Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday , Riverwalk, 131 Alexander Road, West Columbia. A scenic paddle on calm waterways in Congaree National Forest, about 4 miles round-trip, with a stop for lunch and fishing in the middle. $80 per person. Registration required; minimum participant requirements may affect availability. (803) 404-8254; http://palmettooutdoor.com
POINSETT STATE PARK: Group mountain bike ride, 6 p.m. to sunset on Wednesdays through September, 6660 Poinsett Park Road, Wedgefield. Free. Take a bike, helmet, close-toed shoes, eye protection, gloves and water. Meet at the park office before 6 p.m. (803) 494-8177; www.southcarolinaparks.com
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Backyard Buds: Itsy Bitsy Spider, 11 a.m. Thursday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Ages 2-5. Registration is $6 per child (with one adult) per class, plus admission for the general public at riverbanks.org. (803) 779-8717
RIVERWALK AMPHITHEATRE: Rhythm on the River series opener, Whiskey Tango Revue with the Runaway Jug Band, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, 121 Alexander Road, West Columbia. Pawleys Mobile Eats will sell food.
SESQUICENTENNIAL STATE PARK: Families may apply to participate in the ninth annual Palmetto Campout, 10 a.m. Saturday to noon April 9, 9564 Two Notch Road. Attend an overnight camp out in the park’s campground, and participate in demonstrations and workshops including geocaching, fishing, canoeing and camping games. Registration is $50 per family of up to six people; do not pay until notified that your application has been accepted. Email sesqui@scprt.com or call (803) 788-2706 to apply. www.southcarolinaparks.com
