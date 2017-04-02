Participants, April 2

TARTAN DAY SOUTH 5K will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Historic Columbia Speedway, 2001 Charleston Highway, Cayce. Registration is $30 through March 31, then $40 at strictlyrunning.com. (864) 884-0091; jslybrand@gmail.com
GARDEN LIKE A MASTER CLASS on succulents will be 2 p.m. Monday at the Gaston Library, 214 S. Main St., Gaston. Lexington Master Gardener Gayle Gibson will outline strategies for celebrating the natural forest in the designed landscape.
DEFENSIVE DRIVING COURSE will be 6:30-10:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday; 6-10 p.m. April 18-19; or 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 22 at various Midlands Technical College campuses. Registration is $85 at (803) 732-0432 or www.midlandstech.edu/cce.
WALK A MILE IN THEIR SHOES will be 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday at the State House grounds, 1100 Gervais St. Registration is available at www.stsm.org/walkamile. Rent a pair of shoes for a $5 donation. Proceeds benefit Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands. marketing@stsm.org
DAYBREAK 10-MILER AND 5K will be 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. respectively Saturday at Strictly Running, 2515 Devine St. Registration is $60 for the 10-miler or $35 for the 5K at strictlyrunning.com. Expo and day-of registration are $70 for the 10-miler or $40 for the 5K. (803) 799-4786; gstrictlyrunnin@sc.rr.com
PALMETTO HALF-MARATHON AND 5K will be 7 a.m. Saturday at Academy Sports + Outdoors at the Village at Sandhill, 730 Fashion Drive. Registration for youths 14 and younger running the half-marathon is $20; for adults 15 and older running the half-marathon, $80; for the 5K, $40; for children 10 and younger running the fun run, $10. Register at palmettohalfmarathon.com. Proceeds benefit Alex’s House. (803) 600-1800; info@eggplantevents.com
CPR CLASS will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the Midlands Technical College Airport Campus, 1260 Lexington Drive, West Columbia. Registration is $85 at (803) 732-0432 or www.midlandstech.edu/cce.
BREAKFAST WITH THE BUNNY will be 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday at Seven Oaks Park, 200 Leisure Lane. The morning includes breakfast, crafts, activities, an egg hunt and a souvenir photo with the Bunny. Tickets are $15 per child, $10 per additional child and $5 per adult by Wednesday at icrc.net.
DESHAUN WATSON FOOTBALL CAMP will be 1-5 p.m. April 9 at River Bluff High School, 320 Corley Mill Road, Lexington. Registration is $215 at everettsm.com/upcomingcamps.php. Camp is for all positions for players ages 6-16. Only 250 spots are available. Scholarships available. (864) 350-1222
MIDLANDS CRIMESTOPPERS GOLF TOURNAMENT will be 9 a.m. April 10 at Spring Valley Country Club, 300 Spring Valley Road. Registration is $500 for a team of four and includes green and cart fees, range balls, breakfast, snacks, beverages and lunch. Sponsorships available. Proceeds benefit Crimestoppers, a volunteer-based nonprofit that provides tips to law enforcement agencies. (803) 429-8841
BUNNY HOP 5K will be 8:30 a.m. April 15 at the downtown YMCA, 1447 Hampton St. Registration is $30 at racesonline.com, or $35 on race day. The Run Hard 1-Miler will be 8 a.m.; registration for that race is $15. Proceeds benefit the YMCA’s annual campaign to support its programs.
FALLEN HEROES 5K will be 9 a.m. April 15 at the University of South Carolina ROTC Center, 513 Pickens St. Registration is $25, or $20 for members of the military, at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit disabled veterans. (956) 266-5379; ravenc@email.sc.edu
USC SCHOOL OF MEDICINE’S HEALTHY STRIDES 5K will be 9 a.m. April 15 at Spirit Communications Park, 1650 Freed St., rain or shine. Registration is $30 at strictlyrunning.com. A health fair with free screenings will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. www.facebook.com/healthystrides5k; (803) 556-1458; jaya.ruffin@uscmed.sc.edu
WALK/BIKE CITY & CAMPUS CELEBRATION will be 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 17, starting at Preston Residential College, 1323 Greene St., and ending at Foundation Square, 743 Greene St. Take a comfortable pair of walking shoes or a bicycle and helmet. Raffle prizes, live music and healthy refreshments will be in the square. www.sa.sc.edu/healthycarolina/initiatives/al
ROOKIE DRIBBLERS REGISTRATION is $30 per session or $140 for all sessions at elitehoopsbasketball.com. Boys and girls in kindergarten through third grade will meet 4:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays from April 17 through May 30 at Northside Christian Academy, 4347 Sunset Blvd., Lexington. Class sizes are limited.
SKILLS TRAINING REGISTRATION is $35 per session or $175 for all sessions at elitehoopsbasketball.com. Boys and girls in third through ninth grades will meet 5:40-6:55 p.m. Mondays at Northside Christian Academy, 4347 Sunset Blvd., Lexington. Class sizes are limited.
RICHLAND COUNTY SUMMER YOUTH BASKETBALL REGISTRATION is $35 per child for 4- through 15-year-olds through April 30 at richlandrec.com.
ZUMBA CLASSES are 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo. $3 per class. No memberships or contracts. cmstotalfitness.com
CORE FUSION CLASSES are 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo. Take a mat for a class blending Pilates, yoga and ballet. cmstotalfitness.com
