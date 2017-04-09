Columbia outdoors calendar, April 9 and beyond

COLUMBIA SAILING CLUB: Easter Regatta, 2 p.m. Thursday through 1:30 p.m. April 16, 292 Shuler Road. Registration is $325 through Sunday, then $375, at www.easterregatta.org. Spaces are limited. Camping is permitted on the club’s grounds; dogs are not. (803) 315-8788; cgbum@me.com
CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Nature Discovery Walk, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Discover park wildlife and diverse plant life on a 2.5-mile walk along the boardwalk. Wear comfortable footwear and take water and insect repellent. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES: Small game seasons open on private lands to shooters include beaver, no limit, year-round. Small game seasons open on private lands to dogs only are quail, limit 12 per day, through Nov. 19; rabbit, limit five per day, through Nov. 22; grey and fox squirrel, limit 10 per day, through Sept. 30; fox, no limit, through Nov. 22; raccoon, limit three per party per day, through Sept. 14; opossum, no limit, through Sept. 14. No small game seasons are open in wildlife management areas.
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES: Turkey season is open through May 5 on private lands statewide and at select wildlife management areas. See regulations at www.dnr.sc.gov/regs/turkeyseason.html.
EARLEWOOD PARK: Soil and Fertilizer Basics Workshop, 10-11 a.m. Saturday, 1113 Parkside Drive. Learn how to improve your soil’s health, how to take and interpret a soil sample, how to create a fertile organic garden and how to compost. Five compost thermometers will be given away. Open to beginners and experienced gardeners. Free. (803) 545-3100
LAKE MURRAY DAM PUBLIC PARK (IRMO SIDE): Recreation sites are open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekends and holidays, 2101 N. Lake Drive, Lexington. Admission is $3 per car or truck, $2 per motorcycle or $5 per passenger van. Season passes are available for $45 per car. (803) 217-9221
LAKE MURRAY DAM PUBLIC PARK (LAKE MURRAY BEACH, LEXINGTON SIDE): Recreation sites are open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekends and holidays, 1888 N. Lake Drive, Lexington. Admission is $3 per car or truck, $2 per motorcycle or $5 per passenger van. Season passes are available for $45 per car. (803) 217-9221
MELVIN PARK: Toddler egg hunt, 6-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 370 Eptings Camp Road, Chapin, rain or shine. Infants through 4-year-olds may hunt for eggs filled with healthy, age-appropriate treats. Bring your own basket. $2. (803) 345-8113; icrc.net
MELVIN PARK: Flashlight egg hunt, 8-9 p.m. Thursday, 370 Eptings Camp Road, Chapin, rain or shine. Children ages 1-10 may hunt for more than 8,000 eggs. Hunt is designed for children ages 3-8, with a special area for ages 2 and younger. Bring your own basket and flashlight. $2. (803) 345-8113; icrc.net
PALMETTO OUTDOOR CENTER: Congaree National Park kayak tour, 10 a.m. Saturday , Riverwalk, 131 Alexander Road, West Columbia. A scenic paddle on calm waterways in Congaree National Forest, about 4 miles round-trip, with a stop for lunch and fishing in the middle. $80 per person. Registration required; minimum participant requirements may affect availability. (803) 404-8254; http://palmettooutdoor.com
POINSETT STATE PARK: Group mountain bike ride, 6 p.m. to sunset on Wednesdays through September, 6660 Poinsett Park Road, Wedgefield. Free. Take a bike, helmet, close-toed shoes, eye protection, gloves and water. Meet at the park office before 6 p.m. (803) 494-8177; www.southcarolinaparks.com
POINSETT STATE PARK: Easter egg hunt and other activities, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 6660 Poinsett Park Road, Wedgefield. Free. Registration is $7 (or $4 if you’re staying in the park’s cabins or campground) at (803) 494-8177. Program designed for children 12 and younger; older hunters may search for hard-to-find eggs at the end. Take a basket for eggs, clothes that can get dirty, comfortable shoes, insect repellent, sunscreen and water. www.southcarolinaparks.com
RIVERFRONT PARK: Spring Break Nature Series, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday , 4122 River Drive. Learning stations explore watersheds, water quality and critters. Dress for the forecast and wear good walking shoes. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
RIVERFRONT PARK: Fish Passage Tour, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, 4122 River Drive. Learn about American shad and other fish species that migrate from oceans to freshwater rivers to spawn. Dress for the forecast and wear good walking shoes. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
RIVERFRONT PARK: Canal History Tour, 1-2 p.m. Saturday, 312 Laurel St. Dress for the forecast and wear good walking shoes. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
SPIRIT COMMUNICATIONS PARK: Let’s Move! Columbia Easter Eggstravaganza, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1640 Freed St. The event includes an Easter egg hunt, games, egg-ercises, face painting, exhibitors and refreshments. Free and open to children 3-12. (803) 545-3100
SWAMP FOX ARMORY: S.C. Hunter Education Class, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9331 Garners Ferry Road, Hopkins. Hunters born after June 30, 1979, must complete a hunter education class to be issued a South Carolina license. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian. Take snacks, lunch, pencil and paper. Registration is free at www.register-ed.com.
WEST COLUMBIA RIVERWALK AND AMPHITHEATER: The section of the Riverwalk from the Moffitt Street entrance to the Amphitheater has re-opened after repairs from the October 2015 flood and Hurricane Matthew in 2016, 109 Alexander Road, West Columbia.
