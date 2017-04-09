Participants, April 9

DESHAUN WATSON FOOTBALL CAMP will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday at River Bluff High School, 320 Corley Mill Road, Lexington. Registration is $215 at everettsm.com/upcomingcamps.php. Camp is for all positions for players ages 6-16. Only 250 spots are available. Scholarships available. (864) 350-1222
MIDLANDS CRIMESTOPPERS GOLF TOURNAMENT will be 9 a.m. Monday at Spring Valley Country Club, 300 Spring Valley Road. Registration is $500 for a team of four and includes green and cart fees, range balls, breakfast, snacks, beverages and lunch. Sponsorships available. Proceeds benefit Crimestoppers, a volunteer-based nonprofit that provides tips to law enforcement agencies. (803) 429-8841
GARDEN LIKE A MASTER CRAPE MYRTLES DISCUSSION will be 6 p.m. Monday at the Batesburg-Leesville Library, 203 Armory St., Batesburg. Master Gardener Claude Jackson will describe how to plant and care for the plant.
GARDEN LIKE A MASTER CRAPE BUTTERFLY GARDENING DISCUSSION will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Irmo Library, 6251 St. Andrews Road. Master Gardener Barbara Whitaker will discuss how to attract butterflies with your plants.
ZUMBA CLASS will be 6:15 p.m. Thursday at South Carolina Blue, 1260 Bower Parkway. Registration is free at www.scblueretailcenters.com/events.
BUNNY HOP 5K will be 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the downtown YMCA, 1447 Hampton St. Registration is $30 at racesonline.com, or $35 on race day. The Run Hard 1-Miler will be 8 a.m.; registration for that race is $15. Proceeds benefit the YMCA’s annual campaign to support its programs.
FALLEN HEROES 5K will be 9 a.m. Saturday at the University of South Carolina ROTC Center, 513 Pickens St. Registration is $25, or $20 for members of the military, at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit disabled veterans. (956) 266-5379; ravenc@email.sc.edu.
FIRST AID COURSE will be 6-10 p.m. Friday at Midlands Technical College’s Airport Campus, 1260 Lexington Drive, West Columbia. Registration is $55 at (803) 732-0432 or www.midlandstech.edu/cce.
USC SCHOOL OF MEDICINE’S HEALTHY STRIDES 5K will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Spirit Communications Park, 1650 Freed St., rain or shine. Registration is $30 at strictlyrunning.com. A health fair with free screenings will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. www.facebook.com/healthystrides5k; (803) 556-1458; jaya.ruffin@uscmed.sc.edu
WALK AND BIKE CITY & CAMPUS CELEBRATION will be 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 17, starting at Preston Residential College, 1323 Greene St., and ending at Foundation Square, 743 Greene St. Take a comfortable pair of walking shoes or a bicycle and helmet. Raffle prizes, live music and healthy refreshments will be in the square. www.sa.sc.edu/healthycarolina/initiatives/al
ROOKIE DRIBBLERS REGISTRATION is $30 per session or $140 for all sessions at elitehoopsbasketball.com. Boys and girls in kindergarten through third grade will meet 4:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays from April 17 through May 30 at Northside Christian Academy, 4347 Sunset Blvd., Lexington. Class sizes are limited.
SKILLS TRAINING REGISTRATION is $35 per session or $175 for all sessions at elitehoopsbasketball.com. Boys and girls in third through ninth grades will meet 5:40-6:55 p.m. Mondays from April 17 through May 30 at Northside Christian Academy, 4347 Sunset Blvd., Lexington. Class sizes are limited.
RICHLAND COUNTY CO-ED KICKBALL LEAGUE registration is $150 per team at richlandrec.com. Rosters must include nine players – five males and four females – ages 18 and older. The season starts April 21. (803) 736-6070
IMAGINE THE DIFFERENCE 5K will be 8 a.m. April 22 at the gazebo in front of the Fairfield County Magistrate’s Office, 115-B S. Congress St., Winnsboro. Registration is $15 per person or $10 per person on a team through April 20, then $18 per person, at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds from the 5K, which is in honor of Alcohol Awareness Month, benefit Fairfield Behavioral Health Services. (803) 635-2335; vedmonds@fairfieldbhs.org
SPARKLEBERRY FAIR CANCER AWARENESS RUN will be 8 a.m. April 22 at the Richland County Clemson Extension Office, 900 Clemson Road, rain or shine. Registration is $30 at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit the South Carolina Oncology Associates Cares Foundation. (803) 667-4285; ramesh.tippabhatla@bcbssc.com
LEXINGTON MEDICAL CENTER HEART & SOLE WOMEN’S 5-MILER will be 8:30 a.m. April 22 at Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St. Registration is $35 at www.heartandsolerun.com. Race day registration is $45. A portion of proceeds benefit women who can’t afford cardiac rehabilitation. (803) 731-2100; info@carolinamarathon.org
PAWS FOR A CAUSE 5K will be 9 a.m. April 22 at CrossRoads Intermediate School, 6949 St. Andrews Road. Registration is $25 at lexington.schoolwires.net. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. The theme is “It’s a Small World.” Runners are encouraged to wear Disney-themed attire. (803) 476-8300
WALK MS: COLUMBIA will be 10 a.m. April 22 at Riverfront Park, 312 Laurel St. Registration is free at main.nationalmssociety.org. (704) 612-2705; christine.posner@nmss.org
RICHLAND COUNTY SUMMER YOUTH BASKETBALL REGISTRATION is $35 per child for 4- through 15-year-olds through April 30 at richlandrec.com.
ZUMBA CLASSES are 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo. $3 per class. No memberships or contracts. cmstotalfitness.com
CORE FUSION CLASSES are 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo. Take a mat for a class blending Pilates, yoga and ballet. cmstotalfitness.com
