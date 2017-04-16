Columbia outdoors calendar, April 16 and beyond

COLUMBIA SAILING CLUB: Easter Regatta, through 1:30 p.m. Sunday, 292 Shuler Road. (803) 315-8788; cgbum@me.com
CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Nature Discovery Walk, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Discover park wildlife and diverse plant life on a 2.5-mile walk along the boardwalk. Wear comfortable footwear and take water and insect repellent. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Celebration of Henry David Thoreau and Wilderness, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and April 23, at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Special programs and exhibits showcase the life of Thoreau and his relationship with the wilderness. The event includes demonstrations, live music, children’s activities and guided naturalist hikes. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES: Small game seasons open on private lands to shooters include beaver, no limit, year-round. Small game seasons open on private lands to dogs only are quail, limit 12 per day, through Nov. 19; rabbit, limit five per day, through Nov. 22; grey and fox squirrel, limit 10 per day, through Sept. 30; fox, no limit, through Nov. 22; raccoon, limit three per party per day, through Sept. 14; opossum, no limit, through Sept. 14. No small game seasons are open in wildlife management areas.
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES: Turkey season is open through May 5 on private lands statewide and at select wildlife management areas. See regulations at www.dnr.sc.gov/regs/turkeyseason.html.
LAKE MURRAY DAM PUBLIC PARK (IRMO SIDE): Recreation sites are open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekends and holidays, 2101 N. Lake Drive, Lexington. Admission is $3 per car or truck, $2 per motorcycle or $5 per passenger van. Season passes are available for $45 per car. (803) 217-9221
LAKE MURRAY DAM PUBLIC PARK (LAKE MURRAY BEACH, LEXINGTON SIDE): Recreation sites are open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekends and holidays, 1888 N. Lake Drive, Lexington. Admission is $3 per car or truck, $2 per motorcycle or $5 per passenger van. Season passes are available for $45 per car. (803) 217-9221
PALMETTO OUTDOOR CENTER: Congaree National Park kayak tour, noon Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday and April 23 at Riverwalk, 131 Alexander Road, West Columbia. A scenic paddle on calm waterways in Congaree National Forest, about 4 miles round-trip, with a stop for lunch and fishing in the middle. $80 per person. Registration required; minimum participant requirements may affect availability. (803) 404-8254; http://palmettooutdoor.com
PALMS AT ROCKY POINT CLUBHOUSE: S.C. Boating Education Class, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 109 Palm Point Drive. Boaters younger than 16 are required to pass before operating a personal watercraft or boat powered by a 15-horsepower or higher motor without supervision. U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will instruct. Take lunch. Registration is $30 at www.register-ed.com.
POINSETT STATE PARK: Group mountain bike ride, 6 p.m. to sunset on Wednesdays through September, 6660 Poinsett Park Road, Wedgefield. Free. Take a bike, helmet, close-toed shoes, eye protection, gloves and water. Meet at the park office before 6 p.m. (803) 494-8177; www.southcarolinaparks.com
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Backyard Buds: Bees, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Thursday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Ages 2-5. Registration is $6 per child (with one adult) per class, plus admission for the general public at riverbanks.org. (803) 779-8717
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Waterfall Junction Family on Safari: Nocturnal Neighbors, 6 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Registration is $45 per person at riverbanks.org. Ages 5 and up. Dinner, snack, breakfast and admission for Saturday included. (803) 779-8717; riverbanks.org
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Party for the Planet and Healthy Kids Day, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Interactive and educational activities include games, cooking, gardening and fitness demonstrations. Free with admission or membership. (803) 779-8717
RIVERFRONT PARK: Wildlife Walk, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, 4122 River Drive. Dress for the forecast and wear good walking shoes. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
Submissions should be sent by 5 p.m. Thursday: calendars@thestate.com.
Comments