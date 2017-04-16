Participants, April 16

WALK AND BIKE CITY & CAMPUS CELEBRATION will be 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday, starting at Preston Residential College, 1323 Greene St., and ending at Foundation Square, 743 Greene St. Take a comfortable pair of walking shoes or a bicycle and helmet. Raffle prizes, live music and healthy refreshments will be in the square. www.sa.sc.edu/healthycarolina/initiatives/al
ROOKIE DRIBBLERS REGISTRATION is $30 per session or $140 for all sessions at elitehoopsbasketball.com. Boys and girls in kindergarten through third grade will meet 4:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays through May 30 at Northside Christian Academy, 4347 Sunset Blvd., Lexington. Class sizes are limited.
SKILLS TRAINING REGISTRATION is $35 per session or $175 for all sessions at elitehoopsbasketball.com. Boys and girls in third through ninth grades will meet 5:40-6:55 p.m. Mondays through May 30 at Northside Christian Academy, 4347 Sunset Blvd., Lexington. Class sizes are limited.
COLUMBIA ADULT BASKETBALL SUMMER LEAGUE REGISTRATION, $300 per team for adults 18 and older, opens Monday at www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation. Games will be 6-9 p.m. Mondays and 2-8 p.m. Sundays at Greenview Park, 6700 David St., and Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 2300 Greene St.
RICHLAND COUNTY CO-ED KICKBALL LEAGUE registration is $150 per team at richlandrec.com. Rosters must include nine players – five males and four females – ages 18 and older. The season starts Friday. (803) 736-6070
IMAGINE THE DIFFERENCE 5K will be 8 a.m. Saturday at the gazebo in front of the Fairfield County Magistrate’s Office, 115-B S. Congress St., Winnsboro. Registration is $15 per person or $10 per person on a team through Thursday, then $18 per person, at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds from the 5K, which is in honor of Alcohol Awareness Month, benefit Fairfield Behavioral Health Services. (803) 635-2335; vedmonds@fairfieldbhs.org
SPARKLEBERRY FAIR CANCER AWARENESS RUN will be 8 a.m. Saturday at the Richland County Clemson Extension Office, 900 Clemson Road, rain or shine. Registration is $30 at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit the South Carolina Oncology Associates Cares Foundation. (803) 667-4285; ramesh.tippabhatla@bcbssc.com
LEXINGTON MEDICAL CENTER HEART & SOLE WOMEN’S 5-MILER will be 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St. Registration is $35 at www.heartandsolerun.com. Race day registration is $45. A portion of proceeds benefit women who can’t afford cardiac rehabilitation. (803) 731-2100; info@carolinamarathon.org
PAWS FOR A CAUSE 5K will be 9 a.m. Saturday at CrossRoads Intermediate School, 6949 St. Andrews Road. Registration is $25 at lexington.schoolwires.net. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. The theme is “It’s a Small World.” Runners are encouraged to wear Disney-themed attire. (803) 476-8300
WALK MS: COLUMBIA will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Riverfront Park, 312 Laurel St. Registration is free at main.nationalmssociety.org. (704) 612-2705; christine.posner@nmss.org
GARDEN LIKE A MASTER: HEAT AND DROUGHT RESISTANT PLANTS will be 6 p.m. April 25 at the Swansea Library, 199 N. Lawrence Ave., Swansea. Lexington Master Gardener Deane Louise Greene will explain what plants work best through summer heat.
LVOE FOR A CURE TENNIS TOURNAMENT will be April 29-30 at Lexington County Tennis Complex, 425 Oak Drive, Lexington. Registration is $38.13 for first doubles and $23 per additional doubles. Sponsorship opportunities available. Proceeds benefit Cancer of Many Colors. (803) 957-7676
CLINIC CLASSIC 5K will be 8:30 a.m. April 29 at the Community Medical Clinic of Kershaw County, 110-C E. DeKalb St., Camden. Registration is $35 with a timing chip and $30 without at www.cmcofkc.org. Proceeds benefit the clinic. (803) 713-0806; khudson@cmcofkc.org
WHITE KNOLL HIGH MOVE FOR THE MUSIC 5K will be 8 a.m. April 29 at White Knoll High School, 5643 Platt Springs Road, Lexington. Registration is $35 through April 27, then $40, at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit the White Knoll marching band. (803) 673-6891; moveforthemusic5k@gmail.com
COLORS TO END DUCHENNE will be 9 a.m. April 29 at Pelion Park, 537 Pelion Road, Pelion. Registration is $30 at eventbrite.com or $35 on race day. Proceeds benefit Logan’s Heroes, which supports a Pelion boy with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. (803) 917-8891; woodymoore0407@gmail.com
FIREBREAK 10K AND HALF-MARATHON TRAIL RUNNING RACE will be 9 a.m. April 29 at the Firebreak Trail in Harbison State Forest, 5600 Broad River Road. Registration is $30 for the 10K and $40 for the half-marathon through April 23, then $40 for the 10K and $50 for the half-marathon, at activecolumbia.com. Proceeds benefit Friends of Harbison State Forest. (803) 256-0557
BARE AT THE CREEK 5K will be 10 a.m. April 29 at Cedar Creek Resort, 260 Gantt Mill Road, Leesville. Runners must be 18 or older. Registration is $35 through 8 p.m. April 28 at runsignup.com or $45 cash or check on race day. (704) 880-4561; buttsarunnin@aol.com
RACE TO THE RIVER MOUNTAIN BIKE RACE will be 10 a.m. April 30 at Harbison State Forest, 5600 Broad River Road. USA Cyling one-day or annual license and waiver required. Helmets mandatory. Distance options are 9, 17 or 25 miles. Registration is $30 until April 23, then $40, at www.usacycling.org. (803) 256-0557; activecolumbia.com
RICHLAND COUNTY SUMMER YOUTH BASKETBALL REGISTRATION is $35 per child for 4- through 15-year-olds through April 30 at richlandrec.com.
ZUMBA CLASSES are 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo. $3 per class. No memberships or contracts. cmstotalfitness.com
CORE FUSION CLASSES are 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo. Take a mat for a class blending Pilates, yoga and ballet. cmstotalfitness.com
