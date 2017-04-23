Columbia outdoors calendar, April 23 and beyond

CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Celebration of Henry David Thoreau and Wilderness, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Special programs and exhibits showcase the life of Thoreau and his relationship with the wilderness. The event includes demonstrations, live music, children’s activities and guided naturalist hikes. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Nature Discovery Walk, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Discover park wildlife and diverse plant life on a 2.5-mile walk along the boardwalk. Wear comfortable footwear and take water and insect repellent. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES: Small game seasons open on private lands to shooters include beaver, no limit, year-round. Small game seasons open on private lands to dogs only are quail, limit 12 per day, through Nov. 19; rabbit, limit five per day, through Nov. 22; grey and fox squirrel, limit 10 per day, through Sept. 30; fox, no limit, through Nov. 22; raccoon, limit three per party per day, through Sept. 14; opossum, no limit, through Sept. 14. No small game seasons are open in wildlife management areas.
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES: Turkey season is open through May 5 on private lands statewide and at select wildlife management areas. See regulations at www.dnr.sc.gov/regs/turkeyseason.html.
DREHER ISLAND STATE PARK: River Runner Demo Day, 1-6 p.m. April 30, 3677 State Park Road, Prosperity. River Runner staff will host a free demonstration of kayaks, canoes and standup paddleboards. Park admission is $2 per person. (803) 364-4152
GRANBY PARK: Spring Tree Identification Walk, 10-11:30 a.m. April 30, 100 Catawba Circle. Meet at the gazebo.
HARBISON STATE FOREST: Harbison Showcase, Saturday and April 30, 5600 Broad River Road. Two full days of recreational and nature-related activities will demonstrate the value of the forest. friendsofhsf@gmail.com
HISTORIC CAMDEN: Fishing rodeo, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 222 Broad St., Camden. The first 250 children ages 15 and younger to register will be accepted. Free refreshments; bait provided. Some rods will be available, but participants are encouraged to bring their own. Register at www.dnr.sc.gov/aquaticed/rodeos.
LAKE MURRAY DAM PUBLIC PARK (IRMO SIDE): Recreation sites are open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekends and holidays, 2101 N. Lake Drive, Lexington. Admission is $3 per car or truck, $2 per motorcycle or $5 per passenger van. Season passes are available for $45 per car. (803) 217-9221
LAKE MURRAY DAM PUBLIC PARK (LAKE MURRAY BEACH, LEXINGTON SIDE): Recreation sites are open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekends and holidays, 1888 N. Lake Drive, Lexington. Admission is $3 per car or truck, $2 per motorcycle or $5 per passenger van. Season passes are available for $45 per car. (803) 217-9221
PALMETTO OUTDOOR CENTER: Congaree National Park kayak tour, 10 a.m. Sunday and Saturday at Riverwalk, 131 Alexander Road, West Columbia. A scenic paddle on calm waterways in Congaree National Forest, about 4 miles round-trip, with a stop for lunch and fishing in the middle. $80 per person. Registration required; minimum participant requirements may affect availability. (803) 404-8254; http://palmettooutdoor.com
PALMETTO OUTDOOR CENTER: Rocky Shoals spider lily kayak tour, 10 a.m. Saturday at Riverwalk, 131 Alexander Road, West Columbia. Join a guide for a leisurely 3-mile paddle through small rolling rapids to see the protected spider lilies in bloom. $70. Registration required; minimum participant requirements may affect availability. (803) 404-8254. http://palmettooutdoor.com
POINSETT STATE PARK: Group mountain bike ride, 6 p.m. to sunset on Wednesdays through September, 6660 Poinsett Park Road, Wedgefield. Free. Take a bike, helmet, close-toed shoes, eye protection, gloves and water. Meet at the park office before 6 p.m. (803) 494-8177; www.southcarolinaparks.com
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Adult Garden Workshop: Creative Containers, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Take a container, about 24 inches in diameter, and fill it with perennials and annuals. Registration is $40 per person at riverbanks.org. (803) 779-8717
RIVERFRONT PARK: Spring Birds Walk, 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, 4122 River Drive. Open to all birding levels. (803) 545-3100; www.columbiasc.net
