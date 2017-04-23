Participants, April 16

ROOKIE DRIBBLERS REGISTRATION is $30 per session at elitehoopsbasketball.com. Boys and girls in kindergarten through third grade will meet 4:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays through May 30 at Northside Christian Academy, 4347 Sunset Blvd., Lexington. Class sizes are limited.
SKILLS TRAINING REGISTRATION is $35 per session at elitehoopsbasketball.com. Boys and girls in third through ninth grades will meet 5:40-6:55 p.m. Mondays through May 30 at Northside Christian Academy, 4347 Sunset Blvd., Lexington. Class sizes are limited.
GARDEN LIKE A MASTER: HEAT AND DROUGHT RESISTANT PLANTS will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Swansea Library, 199 N. Lawrence Ave., Swansea. Lexington Master Gardener Deane Louise Greene will explain what plants work best through summer heat.
ZUMBA CLASS will be 6:15-7:15 p.m. Thursday at South Carolina Blue, 1260 Bower Parkway. Registration is free at www.scblueretailcenter.com/events. Participants must be 18 or older.
LOVE FOR A CURE TENNIS TOURNAMENT will be Saturday and April 30 at Lexington County Tennis Complex, 425 Oak Drive, Lexington. Registration is $38.13 for first doubles and $23 per additional doubles. Sponsorship opportunities available. Proceeds benefit Cancer of Many Colors. (803) 957-7676
CLINIC CLASSIC 5K will be 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Community Medical Clinic of Kershaw County, 110-C E. DeKalb St., Camden. Registration is $35 with a timing chip and $30 without at www.cmcofkc.org. Proceeds benefit the clinic. (803) 713-0806; khudson@cmcofkc.org
WHITE KNOLL HIGH MOVE FOR THE MUSIC 5K will be 8 a.m. Saturday at White Knoll High School, 5643 Platt Springs Road, Lexington. Registration is $35 through Thursday, then $40, at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit the White Knoll marching band. (803) 673-6891; moveforthemusic5k@gmail.com
COLORS TO END DUCHENNE will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Pelion Park, 537 Pelion Road, Pelion. Registration is $30 at eventbrite.com or $35 on race day. Proceeds benefit Logan’s Heroes, which supports a Pelion boy with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. (803) 917-8891; woodymoore0407@gmail.com
FIREBREAK 10K AND HALF-MARATHON TRAIL RUNNING RACE will be 9 a.m. Saturday at the Firebreak Trail in Harbison State Forest, 5600 Broad River Road. Registration is $30 for the 10K and $40 for the half-marathon through April 23, then $40 for the 10K and $50 for the half-marathon, at activecolumbia.com. Proceeds benefit Friends of Harbison State Forest. (803) 256-0557
WORLD TAI CHI DAY will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Charles R. Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way. Free. phoenixhealtheducation@gmail.com
BARE AT THE CREEK 5K will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Cedar Creek Resort, 260 Gantt Mill Road, Leesville. Runners must be 18 or older. Registration is $35 through 8 p.m. Friday at runsignup.com or $45 cash or check on race day. (704) 880-4561; buttsarunnin@aol.com
GARDEN LIKE A MASTER: GARDENING FOR THE BIRDS will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Pelion Library, 206 Pine St., Pelion. Master Gardener Deane Louise Greene will explain how to attract a variety of birds to your yard by providing food and shelter in your garden.
RACE TO THE RIVER MOUNTAIN BIKE RACE will be 10 a.m. April 30 at Harbison State Forest, 5600 Broad River Road. USA Cyling one-day or annual license and waiver required. Helmets mandatory. Distance options are 9, 17 or 25 miles. Registration is $30 until Sunday, then $40, at www.usacycling.org. (803) 256-0557; activecolumbia.com
RICHLAND COUNTY SUMMER YOUTH BASKETBALL REGISTRATION is $35 per child for 4- through 15-year-olds through April 30 at richlandrec.com.
SEE SPOT RUN 5K AND TAME THE BEAST 12K will be 7 a.m. May 6 at Earlewood Park, 1113 Parkside Drive. Registration is $40 for the 12K or $30 for the 5K at strictlyrunning.com. Dogs welcome for the 5K. Proceeds benefit the Human Society of South Carolina. (803) 260-1201; delisa.edwards@gmail.com
PROSPERITY’S HOPPIN’ 5K RUN AND 2-MILE WALK will be 8 a.m. May 6 at the Prosperity Town Center, 250 School Drive, Prosperity. Registration is $20 at strictlyrunning.com or $25 on-site. (803) 364-2622; karen.livingston@prosperitysc.com
RUNNING FOR YOUR LIFE 5K will be 8 a.m. May 6 at the Crime Victims’ Memorial Garden and Path of Remembrance at Riverfront Park, 312 Laurel St. Registration is $25 per person or $100 for a team of five at strictlyrunning.com. On-site registration is $35 per person. Proceeds benefit the South Carolina Victim Assistance Network and the South Carolina Crime Victims’ Council. (803) 772-8985; 5krace@gmail.com
CINDI ROOF WILKERSON 5K will be 9 a.m. May 6 at Springdale Elementary School, 361 Wattling Road, West Columbia. Registration is $20 or $10 for runners younger than 13 or older than 65 at runsignup.com. Wilkerson was a PE teacher at Springdale; proceeds benefit her plan to transform the school’s 1960s-era playground into a modern outdoor fitness zone.
CRAWDADDY DASH 5K will be 9 a.m. May 6 at Commerce Drive and Airport Boulevard in the Rosewood neighborhood. Registration is $35 through May 5 at crawdaddydash.com or $40 on-site. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Palmetto Place Children’s Shelter. Race participants receive free entry to the Rosewood Crawfish Festival, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. May 6 along Rosewood Drive. info@eggplantevents.com
RICHLAND COUNTY WOMEN’S SUMMER KICKBALL LEAGUE registration is $150 per team through May 17 at richlandrec.com. Teams will play six regular-season games with an opportunity to qualify for playoffs. Games will be 7 p.m. Thursdays at Meadowlake Park, 600 Beckman Road. (803) 754-4463
COLUMBIA ADULT BASKETBALL SUMMER LEAGUE REGISTRATION is $300 per team for adults 18 and older through June 2 at www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation. Games will be 6-9 p.m. Mondays and 2-8 p.m. Sundays at Greenview Park, 6700 David St., and Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 2300 Greene St.
ZUMBA CLASSES are 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo. $3 per class. No memberships or contracts. cmstotalfitness.com
CORE FUSION CLASSES are 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo. Take a mat for a class blending Pilates, yoga and ballet. cmstotalfitness.com
