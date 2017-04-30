Participants, April 30

MIRACLE LEAGUE OF COLUMBIA BASEBALL REGISTRATION is free at www.miracleleaguecolumbia.com through May 12. The league for children and adults with special needs will play its short summer season June 10, 17 and 24 at Owens Field, 1111 Parkside Drive. (803) 545-3111; wskramer@columbiasc.net
RICHLAND COUNTY SUMMER YOUTH BASKETBALL REGISTRATION is $35 per child for 4- through 15-year-olds through Sunday at richlandrec.com.
DEVELOPMENTAL VOLLEYBALL TRAINING for ages 8-13 will be 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays from Thursday through Aug. 31 at the half gymnasium at Polo Road Park, 730 Polo Road. Registration is $15 per class or $50 per month at richlandrec.com.
SEE SPOT RUN 5K AND TAME THE BEAST 12K will be 7 a.m. Saturday at Earlewood Park, 1113 Parkside Drive. Registration is $40 for the 12K or $30 for the 5K at strictlyrunning.com. Dogs welcome for the 5K. Proceeds benefit the Human Society of South Carolina. (803) 260-1201; delisa.edwards@gmail.com
PROSPERITY’S HOPPIN’ 5K RUN AND 2-MILE WALK will be 8 a.m. Saturday at the Prosperity Town Center, 250 School Drive, Prosperity. Registration is $20 at strictlyrunning.com or $25 on site. (803) 364-2622; karen.livingston@prosperitysc.com
RUNNING FOR YOUR LIFE 5K will be 8 a.m. Saturday at the Crime Victims’ Memorial Garden and Path of Remembrance at Riverfront Park, 312 Laurel St. Registration is $25 per person or $100 for a team of five at strictlyrunning.com. On-site registration is $35 per person. Proceeds benefit the South Carolina Victim Assistance Network and the South Carolina Crime Victims’ Council. (803) 772-8985; 5krace@gmail.com
CINDI ROOF WILKERSON 5K will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Springdale Elementary School, 361 Wattling Road, West Columbia. Registration is $20 or $10 for runners younger than 13 or older than 65 at runsignup.com. Wilkerson was a PE teacher at Springdale; proceeds benefit her plan to transform the school’s 1960s-era playground into a modern outdoor fitness zone.
CRAWDADDY DASH 5K will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Commerce Drive and Airport Boulevard in the Rosewood neighborhood. Registration is $35 through Friday at crawdaddydash.com or $40 on site. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Palmetto Place Children’s Shelter. Race participants receive free entry to the Rosewood Crawfish Festival, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday along Rosewood Drive. info@eggplantevents.com
LET’S MOVE! COLUMBIA KIDS DAY WARRIOR CHALLENGE will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St. The event includes a rock climbing wall, boxing, an obstacle course, fitness relays, an inflatable maze, games, prizes and refreshments. Ages 6 and up. Free. (803) 545-3100
GET IN THE PINK 5K AND 10K will be 7:10 a.m. May 13 beginning on Devine Street. Registration is $25 for the 5K or $30 for the 10K at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit Share Our Suzy, a nonprofit that helps breast cancer patients bridge the financial gap between diagnosis and remission. (803) 799-4786; ajcinn@aol.com
ACTS METRO EMPOWER 1K, 5K AND 10K will be 8 a.m. May 13 at Midlands Technical College’s Harbison campus, 7300 College St., Irmo. Registration is $35 for the 10K, $30 for the 5K or $20 for the 1K at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit Acts Metro, which connects District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties families in need with resources. (803) 764-0588; tara.k@actsmetro.org
LAKE MURRAY TRIATHLON will be 8 a.m. May 13 at Dreher Island State Park, 3677 State Park Road, Prosperity. Registration is $65 at www.setupevents.com through May 10 or $75 on-site. Proceeds benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
PACE FOR A PURPOSE 5K will be 8 a.m. May 13 at the Lexington High School stadium, 2463 Augusta Highway, Lexington. Registration is $30 at runhard.org. Children younger than 7 run free; no registration is required. Proceeds benefit students in Lexington School District One facing emergency situations such as home fires or flooding or fleeing an abusive home. Strollers welcome. (803) 821-3406; wverburg@lexington1.net
SOUTH CAROLINA POULTRY FESTIVAL 5K will be 8 a.m. May 13 at First Baptist Church, 264 Main St., Leesville. Registration is $25 at strictlyrunning.com or $30 on-site. (803) 240-1359; scpfroadrace@gmail.com
RUN AND RAVE will be 7:30 p.m. May 13 at the Nettles Building gym on USC Sumter’s campus, 200 Miller Road, Sumter. A Black Light Party will follow the run. Registration is $20 for students or $25 for general admission through May 12, then $25 for students or $30 for general admission, at runsignup.com. The Party Harder Package – which includes race entry, as well as wine, beer and a specialty beverage at the party – is $35. Proceeds benefit USC Sumter’s athletics programs.
RICHLAND COUNTY WOMEN’S SUMMER KICKBALL LEAGUE registration is $150 per team through May 17 at richlandrec.com. Teams will play six regular-season games with an opportunity to qualify for playoffs. Games will be 7 p.m. Thursdays at Meadowlake Park, 600 Beckman Road. (803) 754-4463
ROOKIE DRIBBLERS REGISTRATION is $30 per session at elitehoopsbasketball.com. Boys and girls in kindergarten through third grade will meet 4:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays through May 30 at Northside Christian Academy, 4347 Sunset Blvd., Lexington. Class sizes are limited.
SKILLS TRAINING REGISTRATION is $35 per session at elitehoopsbasketball.com. Boys and girls in third through ninth grades will meet 5:40-6:55 p.m. Mondays through May 30 at Northside Christian Academy, 4347 Sunset Blvd., Lexington. Class sizes are limited.
COLUMBIA ADULT BASKETBALL SUMMER LEAGUE REGISTRATION is $300 per team for adults 18 and older through June 2 at www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation. Games will be 6-9 p.m. Mondays and 2-8 p.m. Sundays at Greenview Park, 6700 David St., and Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 2300 Greene St.
ZUMBA CLASSES are 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo. $3 per class. No memberships or contracts. cmstotalfitness.com
CORE FUSION CLASSES are 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo. Take a mat for a class blending Pilates, yoga and ballet. cmstotalfitness.com
