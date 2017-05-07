Columbia outdoors calendar, May 7 and beyond

CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Nature Discovery Walk, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Discover park wildlife and diverse plant life on a 2.5-mile walk along the boardwalk. Wear comfortable footwear and take water and insect repellent. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES: Small game seasons open on private lands to shooters include beaver, no limit, year-round. Small game seasons open on private lands to dogs only are quail, limit 12 per day, through Nov. 19; rabbit, limit five per day, through Nov. 22; grey and fox squirrel, limit 10 per day, through Sept. 30; fox, no limit, through Nov. 22; raccoon, limit three per party per day, through Sept. 14; opossum, no limit, through Sept. 14. No small game seasons are open in wildlife management areas.
LAKE MURRAY DAM PUBLIC PARK (IRMO SIDE): Recreation sites are open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekends and holidays, 2101 N. Lake Drive, Lexington. Admission is $3 per car or truck, $2 per motorcycle or $5 per passenger van. Season passes are available for $45 per car. (803) 217-9221.
LAKE MURRAY DAM PUBLIC PARK (LAKE MURRAY BEACH, LEXINGTON SIDE): Recreation sites are open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekends and holidays, 1888 N. Lake Drive, Lexington. Admission is $3 per car or truck, $2 per motorcycle or $5 per passenger van. Season passes are available for $45 per car. (803) 217-9221.
LUGOFF FIRE DEPARTMENT: S.C. Boating Education Class, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 892 U.S. 1 South, Lugoff. Boaters younger than 16 are required to pass before operating a personal watercraft or boat powered by a 15-horsepower or higher motor without supervision. Take lunch, a pen or pencil, a highlighter and a drink. Registration is free at www.register-ed.com.
PALMETTO OUTDOOR CENTER: Rocky Shoals spider lily kayak tour, noon Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday at Riverwalk, 131 Alexander Road, West Columbia. Join a guide for a leisurely 3-mile paddle through small rolling rapids to see the protected spider lilies in bloom. $70. Registration required; minimum participant requirements may affect availability. (803) 404-8254. http://palmettooutdoor.com.
POINSETT STATE PARK: Group mountain bike ride, 6 p.m. to sunset on Wednesdays through September, 6660 Poinsett Park Road, Wedgefield. Free. Take a bike, helmet, closed-toe shoes, eye protection, gloves and water. Meet at the park office before 6 p.m. (803) 494-8177; www.southcarolinaparks.com.
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Rhythm and Blooms featuring Brian Collins, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Enjoy live music and flowers after hours at Waterfall Junction. Cash bar and food available for purchase. $5; free for members. riverbanks.org. (803) 779-8717.
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Adult Garden Workshop: “Fairy Gardens,” 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Create a tiny world with miniature plants and natural objects. A terra cotta saucer will be provided, or you can bring your own container. $30 per person per class. riverbanks.org. (803) 779-8717.
RIVERFRONT PARK: Rocky Shoals Spider Lily Happy Hour, 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, 312 Laurel St. Meet under the Interstate 126 bridge and join park rangers on a kayak trip to view Rocky Shoals spider lilies on the Broad River. Tours will begin on the hour, start with a safety briefing, and last about 45 minutes. Wear clothing that can get wet and sun protection, and take a refillable water bottle. Participants must complete a waiver, fit a personal flotation device and be able to swim. Registration is required at eventbrite.com. (803) 734-7134.
RIVERFRONT PARK: North End Nature Walk, 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, 4122 River Drive. Meet in the north parking lot for a guided walk exploring the rich habitat along the Broad River’s edge. (803) 734-7134.
SEVEN OAKS PARK: S.C. Boating Education Class, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, 200 Leisure Lane. Boaters younger than 16 are required to pass before operating a personal watercraft or boat powered by a 15-horsepower or higher motor without supervision. Take lunch, a No. 2 pencil, a highlighter and a drink. Registration is free at www.register-ed.com.
