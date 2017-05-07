Participants, May 7

A ZUMBA CLASS will be 6:15-7:15 p.m. Thursday at South Carolina Blue, 1260 Bower Parkway. Free, but registration is required at www.scblueretailcenters.com/events.
MIRACLE LEAGUE OF COLUMBIA BASEBALL REGISTRATION is free at www.miracleleaguecolumbia.com through Friday. The league for children and adults with special needs will play its short summer season June 10, 17 and 24 at Owens Field, 1111 Parkside Drive. (803) 545-3111; wskramer@columbiasc.net
GET IN THE PINK 5K AND 10K will be 7:10 a.m. Saturday beginning on Devine Street. Registration is $25 for the 5K or $30 for the 10K at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit Share Our Suzy, a nonprofit that helps breast cancer patients bridge the financial gap between diagnosis and remission. (803) 799-4786; ajcinn@aol.com
ACTS METRO EMPOWER 1K, 5K AND 10K will be 8 a.m. Saturday at Midlands Technical College’s Harbison campus, 7300 College St., Irmo. Registration is $35 for the 10K, $30 for the 5K or $20 for the 1K at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit Acts Metro, which connects District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties families in need with resources. (803) 764-0588; tara.k@actsmetro.org
LAKE MURRAY TRIATHLON will be 8 a.m. Saturday at Dreher Island State Park, 3677 State Park Road, Prosperity. Registration is $65 at www.setupevents.com through Wednesday or $75 on-site. Proceeds benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
PACE FOR A PURPOSE 5K will be 8 a.m. Saturday at the Lexington High School stadium, 2463 Augusta Highway, Lexington. Registration is $30 at runhard.org. Children younger than 7 run free; no registration is required. Proceeds benefit students in Lexington School District One facing emergency situations such as home fires or flooding or fleeing an abusive home. Strollers welcome. (803) 821-3406; wverburg@lexington1.net
SOUTH CAROLINA POULTRY FESTIVAL 5K will be 8 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, 264 Main St., Leesville. Registration is $25 at strictlyrunning.com or $30 on-site. (803) 240-1359; scpfroadrace@gmail.com
RUN AND RAVE will be 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Nettles Building gym on USC Sumter’s campus, 200 Miller Road, Sumter. A Black Light Party will follow the run. Registration is $20 for students or $25 for general admission through Friday, then $25 for students or $30 for general admission, at runsignup.com. The Party Harder Package – which includes race entry, as well as wine, beer and a specialty beverage at the party – is $35. Proceeds benefit USC Sumter’s athletics programs.
LIFEGUARD CERTIFICATION COURSE will be 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. May 14 at the Charles R. Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way. The course teaches water safety, rescue and surveillance skills. You must pass the required pre-test, offered 4-9 p.m. Friday, to participate. Fee is $195. For information, contact Wesley Coston, wbcoston@columbiasc.net, or Jason Jagan, rjjagan@columbiasc.net.
ULTIMATE CHALLENGE MUD RUN will be throughout the day May 20 at the Leatherneck, 1215 Valley Ridge Road, Gaston. Start times are assigned at registration. Registration is $250 for a four-person team and $150 for a two-person team at www.ultimatechallengemudrun.org. Proceeds benefit charities that support U.S. Marines, such as Operation Enduring Warrior, high school ROTC programs, Combat Veterans Motorcyle Association and the Columbia Reserve Support Organization. (803) 477-0541; ultimatechallengemudrun@gmail.com
GOVERNOR’S CUP HALF-MARATHON AND 5K ROAD RACE will be 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. respectively May 20 in front of House of Fabrics, 1312 Main St. The Main Street Mile will be 7 p.m. May 19 on Main Street. Registration is $80 for the half-marathon, $35 for the 5K, $25 for the Main Street Mile, $90 for the half-marathon and Main Street Mile, or $45 for the 5K and the Main Street Mile at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit the American Diabetes Association. (803) 960-6202; govcupsc@gmail.com
RHOAD WARRIORS 5K will be 8 a.m. May 20 at Reunion Park, State Road S-36-458, Little Mountain. Registration is $35 through May 15, then $40, at runhard.org. Proceeds benefit Brett and Jacob Rhoad, seniors at Springhill High School in Chapin who will transition to Newberry College in the fall; because the Rhoad twins have Duchenne muscular dystrophy – a progressive muscle-wasting disease – they will need medical equipment and caregiving at school. rhameskb@gmail.com
TFI FOUNDATION RUN will be 8 a.m. May 20 at Meadowlake Park, 254 Beckman Road. Registration is $20 at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit The Foot Institute Foundation, which provides education, health care and resources related to foot problems that affect overall health. (803) 707-7487; ahaire36@gmail.com
WHITE KNOLL PATRIOT RUN 5K will be 8 a.m. May 20 at White Knoll High School, 5643 Platt Springs Road, Lexington. Registration is $25 for adults or $10 for students at runhard.org. Proceeds benefit scholarships for White Knoll students. mrouse1@icloud.com
MUD MANIA will be 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. May 20 at Chapin Elementary School, 940 Old Bush River Road, Chapin. Children ages 4-13 may climb, crawl, jump and slide through seven wet and mucky obstacles. Parents or guardians must complete a signed waiver, available in advance at all Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission Parks and at icrc.net. Free. (803) 345-6181
RICHLAND COUNTY WOMEN’S SUMMER KICKBALL LEAGUE registration is $150 per team through May 17 at richlandrec.com. Teams will play six regular-season games with an opportunity to qualify for playoffs. Games will be 7 p.m. Thursdays at Meadowlake Park, 600 Beckman Road. (803) 754-4463
COLUMBIA SUMMER YOUTH BASKETBALL LEAGUE REGISTRATION is $25 for ages 8-18 through May 28 at www.columbiasc.gov/parks-recreation; at any Columbia community center; or at Parks and Recreation’s administration building, 1111 Parkside Drive. League play begins in June.
ROOKIE DRIBBLERS REGISTRATION is $30 per session at elitehoopsbasketball.com. Boys and girls in kindergarten through third grade will meet 4:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays through May 30 at Northside Christian Academy, 4347 Sunset Blvd., Lexington. Class sizes are limited.
SKILLS TRAINING REGISTRATION is $35 per session at elitehoopsbasketball.com. Boys and girls in third through ninth grades will meet 5:40-6:55 p.m. Mondays through May 30 at Northside Christian Academy, 4347 Sunset Blvd., Lexington. Class sizes are limited.
DEVELOPMENTAL VOLLEYBALL TRAINING for ages 8-13 will be 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 31 at the half gymnasium at Polo Road Park, 730 Polo Road. Registration is $15 per class or $50 per month at richlandrec.com.
COLUMBIA ADULT BASKETBALL SUMMER LEAGUE REGISTRATION is $300 per team for adults 18 and older through June 2 at www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation. Games will be 6-9 p.m. Mondays and 2-8 p.m. Sundays at Greenview Park, 6700 David St., and Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 2300 Greene St.
ZUMBA CLASSES are 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo. $3 per class. No memberships or contracts. cmstotalfitness.com
CORE FUSION CLASSES are 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo. Take a mat for a class blending Pilates, yoga and ballet. cmstotalfitness.com
