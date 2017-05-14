Participants, May 14

RICHLAND COUNTY WOMEN’S SUMMER KICKBALL LEAGUE registration is $150 per team through Wednesday at richlandrec.com. Teams will play six regular-season games with an opportunity to qualify for playoffs. Games will be 7 p.m. Thursdays at Meadowlake Park, 600 Beckman Road. (803) 754-4463
ULTIMATE CHALLENGE MUD RUN will be throughout the day Saturday at the Leatherneck, 1215 Valley Ridge Road, Gaston. Start times are assigned at registration. Registration is $250 for a four-person team and $150 for a two-person team at www.ultimatechallengemudrun.org. Proceeds benefit charities that support U.S. Marines, such as Operation Enduring Warrior, high school ROTC programs, Combat Veterans Motorcyle Association and the Columbia Reserve Support Organization. (803) 477-0541; ultimatechallengemudrun@gmail.com
GOVERNOR’S CUP HALF-MARATHON AND 5K ROAD RACE will be 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. respectively Saturday in front of House of Fabrics, 1312 Main St. The Main Street Mile will be 7 p.m. Friday on Main Street. Registration is $80 for the half-marathon, $35 for the 5K, $25 for the Main Street Mile, $90 for the half-marathon and Main Street Mile, or $45 for the 5K and the Main Street Mile at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit the American Diabetes Association. (803) 960-6202; govcupsc@gmail.com
TOUR DE CURE will be 7-10 a.m. Saturday at the Robert Mills House, 1616 Blanding St. Registration is $15 to participate in the Tour de Cure event; cyclists must meet a fundraising minimum to participate. Registration for the Mayor’s Family Walk, the Mayor’s Family Ride and the Bike Rodeo are free at donations.diabetes.org.
RHOAD WARRIORS 5K will be 8 a.m. Saturday at Reunion Park, State Road S-36-458, Little Mountain. Registration is $35 through Monday, then $40, at runhard.org. Proceeds benefit Brett and Jacob Rhoad, seniors at Springhill High School in Chapin who will transition to Newberry College in the fall; because the Rhoad twins have Duchenne muscular dystrophy – a progressive muscle-wasting disease – they will need medical equipment and caregiving at school. rhameskb@gmail.com
TFI FOUNDATION RUN will be 8 a.m. Saturday at Meadowlake Park, 254 Beckman Road. Registration is $20 at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit The Foot Institute Foundation, which provides education, health care and resources related to foot problems that affect overall health. (803) 707-7487; ahaire36@gmail.com
WHITE KNOLL PATRIOT RUN 5K will be 8 a.m. Saturday at White Knoll High School, 5643 Platt Springs Road, Lexington. Registration is $25 for adults or $10 for students at runhard.org. Proceeds benefit scholarships for White Knoll students. mrouse1@icloud.com
EVERYTHING TOMATO GARDEN WORKSHOP will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the Earlewood Park Community Center, 1113 Parkside Drive. Clemson Cooperative Extension will lead the free workshop, which includes a free giveaway of one container garden. (803) 545-3100
MUD MANIA will be 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Chapin Elementary School, 940 Old Bush River Road, Chapin. Children ages 4-13 may climb, crawl, jump and slide through seven wet and mucky obstacles. Parents or guardians must complete a signed waiver, available in advance at all Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission Parks and at icrc.net. Free. (803) 345-6181
KUKU AFRICAN DANCE CLASS is 11 a.m.-noon Saturdays in May at the Lourie Center, 1650 Park Circle. Free and open to all adults. (803) 779-1971, ext. 12.
JAILBREAK 5K will be 8 a.m. May 27 at the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, 521 Gibson Road, Lexington. Registration is $25 at strictlyrunning.com or $30 on race day. Proceeds benefit the Lexington County Sheriff’s Foundation. (803) 799-4786; lmarshall@lcsd.sc.gov
COLUMBIA SUMMER YOUTH BASKETBALL LEAGUE REGISTRATION is $25 for ages 8-18 through May 28 at www.columbiasc.gov/parks-recreation; at any Columbia community center; or at Parks and Recreation’s administration building, 1111 Parkside Drive. League play begins in June.
ROOKIE DRIBBLERS REGISTRATION is $30 per session at elitehoopsbasketball.com. Boys and girls in kindergarten through third grade will meet 4:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays through May 30 at Northside Christian Academy, 4347 Sunset Blvd., Lexington. Class sizes are limited.
SKILLS TRAINING REGISTRATION is $35 per session at elitehoopsbasketball.com. Boys and girls in third through ninth grades will meet 5:40-6:55 p.m. Mondays through May 30 at Northside Christian Academy, 4347 Sunset Blvd., Lexington. Class sizes are limited.
SWEAT IT OUT 5K will be 7 a.m. June 3 at Old Woodlands Park, 6400 Olde Knight Parkway. Registration is $25 for the 5K and $10 for the fun run at runsignup.com. Proceeds benefit the National Foundation of Ectodermal Dysplasia. The race was founded in honor of Nick Duke, who has hypohydriotic ectodermal dysplasia, a rare genetic disorder whose primary feature is diminished sweating. (803) 587-0221; hd3rd@aol.com
ANYTIME FITNESS HIGHWAY TO HEALTH 5K will be 8 a.m. June 3 at Anytime Fitness, 221 W. Columbia Ave., Batesburg-Leesville. Registration is $25 through Monday, then $30, at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds will fund scholarships for the Batesburg-Leesville High School class of 2018. (503) 481-4478; brittany.dean@gmail.com
RUN ELLA RUN MEMORIAL 5K will be 8 a.m. June 3 at the South Congaree Arena, 395 Oak St., West Columbia. Registration is $25 through May 27, then $30, at runhard.org. Proceeds benefit the Gabriella Shumate Memorial Foundation, created in memory of Ella, who was killed by a drunk driver at age 4. The foundation’s purpose is to bring happiness to local children. runellarun@gmail.com
DEVELOPMENTAL VOLLEYBALL TRAINING for ages 8-13 will be 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 31 at the half gymnasium at Polo Road Park, 730 Polo Road. Registration is $15 per class or $50 per month at richlandrec.com.
COLUMBIA ADULT BASKETBALL SUMMER LEAGUE REGISTRATION is $300 per team for adults 18 and older through June 2 at www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation. Games will be 6-9 p.m. Mondays and 2-8 p.m. Sundays at Greenview Park, 6700 David St., and Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 2300 Greene St.
ZUMBA CLASSES are 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo. $3 per class. No memberships or contracts. cmstotalfitness.com
CORE FUSION CLASSES are 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo. Take a mat for a class blending Pilates, yoga and ballet. cmstotalfitness.com
