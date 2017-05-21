Columbia outdoors calendar, May 21 and beyond

CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Firefly season through June 10, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. The visitor center will be open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. for the time synchronous fireflies are most active. The Firefly Festival on Saturday will feature special programs, exhibits and activities. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Nature Discovery Walk, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Discover park wildlife and diverse plant life on a 2.5-mile walk along the boardwalk. Wear comfortable footwear and take water and insect repellent. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES: Small game seasons open on private lands to shooters include beaver, no limit, year-round. Small game seasons open on private lands to dogs only are quail, limit 12 per day, through Nov. 19; rabbit, limit five per day, through Nov. 22; grey and fox squirrel, limit 10 per day, through Sept. 30; fox, no limit, through Nov. 22; raccoon, limit three per party per day, through Sept. 14; opossum, no limit, through Sept. 14. No small game seasons are open in wildlife management areas.
LAKE MURRAY DAM PUBLIC PARK (IRMO SIDE): Recreation sites are open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekends and holidays, 2101 N. Lake Drive, Lexington. Admission is $3 per car or truck, $2 per motorcycle or $5 per passenger van. Season passes are available for $45 per car. (803) 217-9221.
LAKE MURRAY DAM PUBLIC PARK (LAKE MURRAY BEACH, LEXINGTON SIDE): Recreation sites are open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekends and holidays, 1888 N. Lake Drive, Lexington. Admission is $3 per car or truck, $2 per motorcycle or $5 per passenger van. Season passes are available for $45 per car. (803) 217-9221.
LAKE MURRAY RESORT AND MARINA: Ladies’ Day on the Lake, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. June 20, 101 Sandalwood Drive, Leesville.The S.C. Department of Natural Resources will lead an all-day class teaching women to pilot a boat, navigate to the dock, and back a boat trailer down a ramp into the water. Registration is $35, with details at www.lakemurrayassociation.com; spaces are limited. elymay2@aol.com
LANIER SAILING ACADEMY: Sample Sail, 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday through May 29, 3072 U.S. 378, Leesville. Try your hand at sailing with supervision, or let an instructor lead a two-hour sail on Lake Murray. Reservations are $30 per person at (803) 317-9060.
PALMETTO OUTDOOR CENTER: Rocky Shoals spider lily kayak tour, noon Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday at Riverwalk, 131 Alexander Road, West Columbia. Join a guide for a leisurely 3-mile paddle through small rolling rapids to see the protected spider lilies in bloom. $70. Registration required; minimum participant requirements may affect availability. (803) 404-8254. http://palmettooutdoor.com.
POINSETT STATE PARK: Group mountain bike ride, 6 p.m. to sunset on Wednesdays through September, 6660 Poinsett Park Road, Wedgefield. Free. Take a bike, helmet, closed-toe shoes, eye protection, gloves and water. Meet at the park office before 6 p.m. (803) 494-8177; www.southcarolinaparks.com.
POINSETT STATE PARK: Bonfire, 8:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, 6660 Poinsett Park Road, Wedgefield. Free. Meet at the open field at the campground with folding chairs, blankets, marshmallows and something to roast them with, and dress for the weather. (803) 494-8177; www.southcarolinaparks.com.
POINSETT STATE PARK: Ultimate (Nighttime) Frisbee, 9-9:45 p.m. Saturday, 6660 Poinsett Park Road, Wedgefield. $3. Meet at the campground field with closed-toe shoes and a flashlight. Glow sticks will be provided. (803) 494-8177; www.southcarolinaparks.com.
POINSETT STATE PARK: Frog Float, 6-6:30 p.m. May 28, 6660 Poinsett Park Road, Wedgefield. $3 per participant. Meet at the park office to help catch and retrieve frogs coming over the falls at the spillway. Take water shoes and a net, and arrive early to choose your rubber frog. (803) 494-8177; www.southcarolinaparks.com.
RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Rhythm and Blooms featuring the Reggie Sullivan Band, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Enjoy live music and flowers after hours at Waterfall Junction. Cash bar and food available for purchase. $5; free for members. riverbanks.org. (803) 779-8717.
RIVERFRONT PARK: Rocky Shoals Spider Lily Happy Hour, 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, 312 Laurel St. Meet under the Interstate 126 bridge and join park rangers on a kayak trip to view Rocky Shoals spider lilies on the Broad River. Tours will begin on the hour, start with a safety briefing, and last about 45 minutes. Wear clothing that can get wet and sun protection, and take a refillable water bottle. Participants must complete a waiver, fit a personal flotation device and be able to swim. Registration is required at eventbrite.com. (803) 734-7134.
RIVERFRONT PARK: Canal History Tour, 1-2 p.m. Saturday, 312 Laurel St. Meet at the red schoolhouse to discuss the original canal, Columbia’s Waterworks, the earliest hydropower plants and the S.C. State Penitentiary (CCI). (803) 734-7134.
SWAMP FOX ARMORY: S.C. Hunter Education Class, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9331 Garners Ferry Road, Hopkins. Hunters born after June 30, 1979, must complete a hunter education class to be issued a South Carolina license. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian. Take note-taking material and lunch. Registration is free at www.register-ed.com.
Submissions should be sent by 5 p.m. Thursday: calendars@thestate.com.
Comments