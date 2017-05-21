Participants, May 21

ZUMBA CLASS will be 6:15 p.m. Thursday at South Carolina Blue, 1260 Bower Parkway. Registration is free at www.scblueretailcenter.com.
KUKU AFRICAN DANCE CLASS is 11 a.m.-noon Saturdays in May at the Lourie Center, 1650 Park Circle. Free and open to all adults. (803) 779-1971, ext. 12.
JAILBREAK 5K will be 8 a.m. Saturday at the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, 521 Gibson Road, Lexington. Registration is $25 at strictlyrunning.com or $30 on race day. Proceeds benefit the Lexington County Sheriff’s Foundation. (803) 799-4786; lmarshall@lcsd.sc.gov
COLUMBIA SUMMER YOUTH BASKETBALL LEAGUE REGISTRATION is $25 for ages 8-18 through May 28 at www.columbiasc.gov/parks-recreation; at any Columbia community center; or at Parks and Recreation’s administration building, 1111 Parkside Drive. League play begins in June.
WATER AEROBICS CLASSES will be May 31-Sept. 30 at the Maxcy Gregg Pool, 1651 Park Circle. Registration is $45 per month for unlimited classes at louriecentersc.com. All adults welcome. Available classes:
▪ Shallow Water Aerobics meets 9-9:50 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. All levels of fitness welcome. Aqua shoes recommended.
▪ Deep Water Aerobics meets 10-10:50 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Personal Aqua Belt required for a more intensive workout in the deep end.
▪ Aqua Zumba meets 9-9:50 a.m. Saturdays. The low-impact program blends cardio and toning with upbeat music.
SWEAT IT OUT 5K will be 7 a.m. June 3 at Old Woodlands Park, 6400 Olde Knight Parkway. Registration is $25 for the 5K and $10 for the fun run at runsignup.com. Proceeds benefit the National Foundation of Ectodermal Dysplasia. The race was founded in honor of Nick Duke, who has hypohydriotic ectodermal dysplasia, a rare genetic disorder whose primary feature is diminished sweating. (803) 587-0221; hd3rd@aol.com
ANYTIME FITNESS HIGHWAY TO HEALTH 5K will be 8 a.m. June 3 at Anytime Fitness, 221 W. Columbia Ave., Batesburg-Leesville. Registration is $30 at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds will fund scholarships for the Batesburg-Leesville High School class of 2018. (503) 481-4478; brittany.dean@gmail.com
RUN ELLA RUN MEMORIAL 5K will be 8 a.m. June 3 at the South Congaree Arena, 395 Oak St., West Columbia. Registration is $25 through Saturday, then $30, at runhard.org. Proceeds benefit the Gabriella Shumate Memorial Foundation, created in memory of Ella, who was killed by a drunk driver at age 4. The foundation’s purpose is to bring happiness to local children. runellarun@gmail.com
NIKE BASKETBALL CAMP FOR RISING FOURTH- TO 10TH-GRADE BOYS will be June 5-9 at Cardinal Newman School, 2945 Alpine Road. Registration is $260 per player at www.elitehoopsbasketball.com. Spaces are limited.
EPPS ORTHODONTICS K-9 5K will be 8 a.m. June 10 at Epps Orthodontics, 669A W. Wesmark Blvd., Sumter. Registration is $25 through June 9 at runsignup.com or $30 on race day. Proceeds benefit the Sumter SPCA. Raffle tickets will be available for anyone who brings donations to the race; see needed items at www.sumterscspca.com/donate.html. eppsorthok95k@gmail.com
MOVE FOR THE MUSIC 5K will be 8 a.m. June 10 at White Knoll High School, 5643 Platt Springs Road, Lexington. Registration is $35 through June 8, then $40, at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit White Knoll’s marching band. (803) 673-6891; moveforthemusic5k@gmail.com
STEPPING OUT TO CURE SCLERODERMA: THOMAS MILLS MEMORIAL 5K will be 8:30 a.m. June 10 at the Timmerman Trail area of Cayce Riverwalk, 1120 Fort Congaree Trail, Cayce. Registration is $25 for adults 13 and older, $15 for children ages 4-12 and free for children 3 and younger at www.scleroderma.org/steppingoutthomasmills. Proceeds benefit the Scleroderma Foundation; scleroderma is a chronic, progressive autoimmune disease that causes thickening and tightening of the skin and connective tissue, leading to lung, kidney, gastrointestinal and cardiac failure. (864) 617-0237; scmelvin@msn.com
PRO-STYLE COMBINES will be 3-5 p.m. June 11 on field 1 at St. Andrews Park, 920 Beatty Road; 9 a.m.-noon June 24 on the multipurpose field at Meadowlake Park, 600 Beckman Road; and 3-5 p.m. July 16 on the multipurpose field at Kelly Mill Sports Complex, 171 Bombing Range Road, Elgin. The free, noncontact football camp teaches the sport’s fundamentals. Campers should wear shorts and athletic shoes or cleats. Advance registration is required at richlandrec.com.
BROOKLAND FOUNDATION CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT will be 9 a.m. June 16 at the Members Club at Woodcreek and WildeWood, 90 Mallet Hill Road. Registration is $125 per player through Juanita Farmer, (803) 744-7914 or jfarmer@brookland.cc, or at tinyurl.com/kkjzk2s. Other sponsorship opportunities available.
COLUMBIA ADULT BASKETBALL SUMMER LEAGUE REGISTRATION is $300 per team for adults 18 and older through June 2 at www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation. Games will be 6-9 p.m. Mondays and 2-8 p.m. Sundays at Greenview Park, 6700 David St., and Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 2300 Greene St.
DEVELOPMENTAL VOLLEYBALL TRAINING for ages 8-13 will be 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 31 at the half gymnasium at Polo Road Park, 730 Polo Road. Registration is $15 per class or $50 per month at richlandrec.com.
ROOKIE DRIBBLERS REGISTRATION is $30 per session at elitehoopsbasketball.com. Boys and girls in kindergarten through third grade will meet 4:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays through May 30 at Northside Christian Academy, 4347 Sunset Blvd., Lexington. Class sizes are limited.
SKILLS TRAINING REGISTRATION is $35 per session at elitehoopsbasketball.com. Boys and girls in third through ninth grades will meet 5:40-6:55 p.m. Mondays through May 30 at Northside Christian Academy, 4347 Sunset Blvd., Lexington. Class sizes are limited.
ZUMBA CLASSES are 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo. $3 per class. No memberships or contracts. cmstotalfitness.com
CORE FUSION CLASSES are 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo. Take a mat for a class blending Pilates, yoga and ballet. cmstotalfitness.com
