Participants, June 25

ZUMBA CLASS will be 6:15-7:15 p.m. Monday at South Carolina Blue, 1260 Bower Parkway. Participants must be at least 18. Registration is free at www.scblueretailcenters.com/events.
COLUMBIA GOLF CAMP will be 7:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday through Saturday, July 18-22 and July 25-29 at the James E. Clyburn Golf Center, 2901 Slighs Avenue. Open to children ages 8-16 who are new, intermediate or experienced golfers. Instruction will cover the game’s fundamentals, etiquette and course management. Registration is $55 per week at the center. (803) 255-8920.
COLUMBIA TENNIS CAMP will be 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday through Saturday, July 11-15 and July 25-29 at the Columbia Tennis Center, 1635 Whaley Street. The co-ed camp for ages 6-14 will focus on stroke production and techniques, drills and match competition. Registration is $55 per week at the center. (803) 733-8440.
IN THE MIDDLE OF THE MIDLANDS WALK AND RUN FOR BREAST CANCER will be 8 a.m. Saturday at the Community Park of Irmo, 7473 Church St., Irmo. Registration is $30 at runhard.org. Proceeds benefit In the Middle, a nonprofit that provides financial assistance to women with breast cancer who are insured or employed and do not qualify for most forms of financial assistance. sampsona@rcgov.us
BORN IN THE USA 4-MILER will be 7:04 a.m. July 4 at Trenholm Road and Forest Drive. Registration is $30 through Tuesday, then $35, at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit the National MS Society. A $100 cash prize will be awarded to the best dressed runner. (803) 799-4786; gstrictlyrunnin@sc.rr.com
RICHLAND COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT MEMORIAL EVENT will be 8 a.m. July 4 on the Sumter Street side of the S.C. State House, 1100 Gervais St. A challenge takes teams of two to historical landmarks around the State House. Registration is $50 per team. Proceeds benefit Ryan Rawl Scholarships. Rawl was a deputy and S.C. National Guardsman killed by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan in 2012. (803) 518-8223; kjasak@rcsd.net
XTERRA HARBISON TRAIL RUN will be 7 a.m. July 9 at Harbison State Forest, 5600 Broad River Road. Registration is $50 for the half-marathon or $30 for the 5K through July 6, then $60 for the half-marathon or $40 for the 5K, at strictlyrunning.com. (404) 421-3231; victoria@marathonmajic.com
KAYAK CAMPS will be July 10-14 for ages 13-16. City of Columbia park rangers will accompany children down the Columbia Canal into the Congaree River, to Lake Murray, along the Saluda River rapids and more. Children should be confident swimmers. Registration is $125 per camper. 803-545-3100.
NIKE BASKETBALL CAMP FOR RISING FOURTH- TO 12TH-GRADERS will be July 10-14 at Cardinal Newman School, 2945 Alpine Road. Registration is $260 per player at www.elitehoopsbasketball.com.
A PRO-STYLE COMBINE will be 3-5 p.m. July 16 on the multipurpose field at Kelly Mill Sports Complex, 171 Bombing Range Road, Elgin. The free, noncontact football camp teaches the sport’s fundamentals. Campers should wear shorts and athletic shoes or cleats. Advance registration is required at richlandrec.com.
NIKE BASKETBALL CAMP FOR RISING FOURTH- TO 10TH-GRADERS will be July 24-28 at Northside Christian Academy, Sunset Boulevard, Lexington. Registration is $260 per player at www.elitehoopsbasketball.com.
RICHLAND COUNTY TENNIS SUMMER CAMP will be 9 a.m.-noon Mondays through Thursdays (with Friday make-up days for rain) through July 24 at the Richland County Tennis Center, 7500 Parklane Road. Instruction includes stroke technique, scoring, etiquette and strategy through structured play, drills and games. Beginner, intermediate and advanced levels offered for boys and girls ages 5-15. Registration is $75 per week (second-child discount available) at (803) 788-3001 or www.richlandrec.com. Campers must be registered by 2 p.m. the Friday before camp begins.
COLUMBIA SUMMER SPORTS CAMP for children in kindergarten through sixth grade will be 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. through Aug. 11 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 2300 Greene St. Registration is $55 per week. (803) 733-8452.
DEVELOPMENTAL VOLLEYBALL TRAINING for ages 8-13 will be 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 31 at the half gymnasium at Polo Road Park, 730 Polo Road. Registration is $15 per class or $50 per month at richlandrec.com.
WATER AEROBICS CLASSES will be Wednesdays through Sept. 30 at the Maxcy Gregg Pool, 1651 Park Circle. Registration is $45 per month for unlimited classes at louriecentersc.com. All adults welcome. Available classes:
▪ Shallow Water Aerobics meets 9-9:50 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. All levels of fitness welcome. Aqua shoes recommended.
▪ Deep Water Aerobics meets 10-10:50 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Personal Aqua Belt required for a more intensive workout in the deep end.
▪ Aqua Zumba meets 9-9:50 a.m. Saturdays. The low-impact program blends cardio and toning with upbeat music.
ZUMBA CLASSES are 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo. $3 per class. No memberships or contracts. cmstotalfitness.com.
CORE FUSION CLASSES are 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo. Take a mat for a class blending Pilates, yoga and ballet. cmstotalfitness.com.
To include your event: calendars@thestate.com
