Lake Murray Beach offers an excellent beach and picnic areas for families and groups. The State file photo

June 25, 2017 12:01 AM

Columbia outdoors calendar, June 25 and beyond

Staff Reports

COLUMBIA SPRAY POOLS AND SPLASH PADS: Splash pads and spray pools at Columbia Parks are free and open to the public.

▪ Spray pools open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday: Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Avenue; Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road.

▪ Spray pools open 10 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday: Edisto Discovery Park, 1914 Wiley Street; Emily Douglas Park, 2500 Wheat Street; Hampton Park, 117 Brandon Avenue; Heathwood Park, 800 Abelia Road; Melrose Park, 1500 Fairview Road; Sims Park, 3500 Duncan Street; St. Anna’s Park, 1315 Liberty Hill Avenue.

▪ Spray pools available upon request: Mays Park, 4100 Trenholm Road; Pacific Park, 200 Wayne Street. Contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (803) 545-3100 during business hours to request spray pools for weekday or weekend events.

▪ The splash pad at Drew Park, 2101 Walker Solomon Way, will operate noon-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

▪ The splash pad at Roy Lynch Park, 900 Abbeville Street, is user-operated and available between sunrise and sunset.

CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK: Nature Discovery Walk, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the visitor center, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins. Discover park wildlife and diverse plant life on a 2.5-mile walk along the boardwalk. Wear comfortable footwear and take water and insect repellent. Free. (803) 776-4396. nps.gov/cong.

DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES: Small game seasons open on private lands to shooters include beaver, no limit, year-round. Small game seasons open on private lands to dogs only are quail, limit 12 per day, through Nov. 19; rabbit, limit five per day, through Nov. 22; grey and fox squirrel, limit 10 per day, through Sept. 30; fox, no limit, through Nov. 22; raccoon, limit three per party per day, through Sept. 14; opossum, no limit, through Sept. 14. No small game seasons are open in wildlife management areas.

DREHER ISLAND STATE PARK: Lake Murray’s Star-Spangled Celebration fireworks, entry ends at 8 p.m. Saturday, 3677 State Park Road, Prosperity. Take lawn chairs and blankets; picnics are welcome. No alcohol. Normal park admission applies: $2, adults; $1.25, South Carolina seniors; free, ages 15 and younger. Fireworks will launch at dusk, approximately 9:15 p.m. Choreographed music available on 106.7 FM and 98.5 FM; stations will indicate beginning of show. (803) 364-4152.

FINLAY PARK: Columbia Parks and Recreation’s summer movies series will screen “The Secret Life of Pets” at sunset Friday, 930 Laurel Street. Preshow activities begin at 7:30 p.m. Blankets, lawn chairs and coolers welcome; no glass containers or alcohol. (803) 545-3100. www.columbiasc.net.

FINLAY PARK: Columbia Parks and Recreation’s summer concert series, Dante Lewis featuring David P. Stevens and Mike Stone, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, 930 Laurel Street. Free admission. Food available for sale. No pets or glass bottles. (803) 545-3100. www.columbiasc.net.

GREENVIEW POOL: Regular pool hours for recreational swimming are 1-5:45 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 2-6 p.m. Sunday, 6700 David Street. Closed Mondays for maintenance. For July Fourth weekend, the pool will be open 2-6 p.m. July 2 and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. July 3. Per-visit admission is $4 for ages 13 and older and $3 for ages 12 and younger. No season tickets. www.columbiasc.net.

LAKE MURRAY DAM PUBLIC PARK (IRMO SIDE): Recreation sites are open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekends and holidays, 2101 N. Lake Drive, Lexington. Admission is $3 per car or truck, $2 per motorcycle or $5 per passenger van. Season passes are available for $45 per car. (803) 217-9221. Lake Murray’s Star-Spangled Celebration boat parade, noon, and fireworks, dusk (approximately 9:15 p.m.), Saturday will be visible from the park. Fireworks will launch from Dreher and Spence islands. Choreographed music available on 106.7 FM and 98.5 FM; stations will indicate beginning of show.

LAKE MURRAY DAM PUBLIC PARK (LAKE MURRAY BEACH, LEXINGTON SIDE): Recreation sites are open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekends and holidays, 1888 N. Lake Drive, Lexington. Admission is $3 per car or truck, $2 per motorcycle or $5 per passenger van. Season passes are available for $45 per car. (803) 217-9221. Lake Murray’s Star-Spangled Celebration boat parade, noon, and fireworks, dusk (approximately 9:15 p.m.), Saturday will be visible from the park. Fireworks will launch from Dreher and Spence islands. Choreographed music available on 106.7 FM and 98.5 FM; stations will indicate beginning of show.

MAXCY GREGG POOL: Regular pool hours for recreational swimming are 1-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 2-6 p.m. Sunday, 1655 Park Circle. Closed Fridays for maintenance. For July Fourth weekend, the pool will be open 2-6 p.m. July 2 and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. July 3. Per-visit admission is $4 for ages 13 and older and $3 for ages 12 and younger. Season tickets are $120 for ages 13 and older and $80 for ages 12 and younger. www.columbiasc.net.

POINSETT STATE PARK: Group mountain bike ride, 6 p.m. to sunset on Wednesdays through September, 6660 Poinsett Park Road, Wedgefield. Free. Take a bike, helmet, closed-toe shoes, eye protection, gloves and water. Meet at the park office before 6 p.m. (803) 494-8177; www.southcarolinaparks.com.

POINSETT STATE PARK: Bonfire, 8:30-9:30 p.m. Friday at the campground, 6660 Poinsett Park Road, Wedgefield. Free. Take folding chairs, blankets, marshmallows and something to roast them with, and dress for the weather. (803) 494-8177; www.southcarolinaparks.com.

RIVERBANKS ZOO AND GARDEN: Toucan Tuesdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Admission is buy one, get one free on Tuesdays this summer with a donation of two cans of food to Harvest Hope Food Bank. Guests who donate can also get 16-ounce Icees and 24-ounce fountain drinks for $2 and two misting fans for $20. (803) 779-8717; riverbanks.org

RIVERFRONT PARK: Summer Wildlife Walk, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, 4122 River Drive. Explore the park between the river and the lower trail. Dress comfortably, and take binoculars, field guides, water, sunscreen, insect repellent and sturdy walking footwear. (803) 545-3100

SPENCE ISLAND: Lake Murray’s Star-Spangled Celebration fireworks, dusk (approximately 9:15 p.m.) Saturday, by boat near Spence Island on Lake Murray. Choreographed music available on 106.7 FM and 98.5 FM; stations will indicate beginning of show.

