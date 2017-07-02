Participants, July 2

BORN IN THE USA 4-MILER will be 7:04 a.m. Tuesday at Trenholm Road and Forest Drive. Registration is $35 at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit the National MS Society. A $100 cash prize will be awarded to the best dressed runner. (803) 799-4786; gstrictlyrunnin@sc.rr.com.
RICHLAND COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT MEMORIAL EVENT will be 8 a.m. Tuesday on the Sumter Street side of the S.C. State House, 1100 Gervais Street. A challenge takes teams of two to historical landmarks around the State House. Registration is $50 per team. Proceeds benefit Ryan Rawl Scholarships. Rawl was a deputy and S.C. National Guardsman killed by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan in 2012. (803) 518-8223; kjasak@rcsd.net.
RICK GILSTRAP QUARTERBACK MINICAMP will be 5-6:30 p.m. for grades 6-8 and 6:30-8 p.m. for grades 9-12 on Thursdays through July 27 at White Knoll High School, 5643 Platt Springs Road, Lexington. Registration is $100 at (803) 422-5067 or rickgilstrapqbminicamp@gmail.com.
XTERRA HARBISON TRAIL RUN will be 7 a.m. July 9 at Harbison State Forest, 5600 Broad River Road. Registration is $50 for the half-marathon or $30 for the 5K through July 6, then $60 for the half-marathon or $40 for the 5K, at strictlyrunning.com. (404) 421-3231; victoria@marathonmajic.com.
KAYAK CAMPS will be July 10-14 for ages 13-16. City of Columbia park rangers will accompany children down the Columbia Canal into the Congaree River, to Lake Murray, along the Saluda River rapids and more. Children should be confident swimmers. Registration is $125 per camper. 803-545-3100.
NIKE BASKETBALL CAMP FOR RISING FOURTH- TO 12TH-GRADERS will be July 10-14 at Cardinal Newman School, 2945 Alpine Road. Registration is $260 per player at www.elitehoopsbasketball.com.
COLUMBIA TENNIS CAMP will be 9 a.m.-noon July 11-15 and July 25-29 at the Columbia Tennis Center, 1635 Whaley Street. The coed camp for ages 6-14 will focus on stroke production and techniques, drills and match competition. Registration is $55 per week at the center. (803) 733-8440.
A PRO-STYLE COMBINE will be 3-5 p.m. July 16 on the multipurpose field at Kelly Mill Sports Complex, 171 Bombing Range Road, Elgin. The free, noncontact football camp teaches the sport’s fundamentals. Campers should wear shorts and athletic shoes or cleats. Advance registration is required at richlandrec.com.
COLUMBIA GOLF CAMP will be 7:30 a.m.-noon July 18-22 and July 25-29 at the James E. Clyburn Golf Center, 2901 Slighs Avenue. Open to children ages 8-16 who are new, intermediate or experienced golfers. Instruction will cover the game’s fundamentals, etiquette and course management. Registration is $55 per week at the center. (803) 255-8920.
TRAIL TO THE ALE 5K will be 6:30 p.m. July 22 at Saluda Shoals Park, 6071 St. Andrews Road. Registration is $30 at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities. Registration includes one beer provided by Casual Pint; a beer garden after the race will feature food trucks and beverages for purchase. Ages 21 and older. (803) 254-0118; jessica@rhmcofcolumbia.org.
RICHLAND COUNTY TENNIS SUMMER CAMP will be 9 a.m.-noon Mondays through Thursdays (with Friday makeup days for rain) through July 24 at the Richland County Tennis Center, 7500 Parklane Road. Instruction includes stroke technique, scoring, etiquette and strategy through structured play, drills and games. Beginner, intermediate and advanced levels offered for boys and girls ages 5-15. Registration is $75 per week (second-child discount available) at (803) 788-3001 or www.richlandrec.com. Campers must be registered by 2 p.m. the Friday before camp begins.
COLUMBIA SUMMER SPORTS CAMP for children in kindergarten through sixth grade will be 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. through Aug. 11 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 2300 Greene Street. Registration is $55 per week. (803) 733-8452.
DEVELOPMENTAL VOLLEYBALL TRAINING for ages 8-13 will be 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 31 at the half gymnasium at Polo Road Park, 730 Polo Road. Registration is $15 per class or $50 per month at richlandrec.com.
WATER AEROBICS CLASSES will be Wednesdays through Sept. 30 at the Maxcy Gregg Pool, 1651 Park Circle. Registration is $45 per month for unlimited classes at louriecentersc.com. All adults welcome. Available classes:
▪ Shallow Water Aerobics meets 9-9:50 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. All levels of fitness welcome. Aqua shoes recommended.
▪ Deep Water Aerobics meets 10-10:50 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Personal Aqua Belt required for a more intensive workout in the deep end.
▪ Aqua Zumba meets 9-9:50 a.m. Saturdays. The low-impact program blends cardio and toning with upbeat music.
ZUMBA CLASSES are 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo. $3 per class. No memberships or contracts. cmstotalfitness.com.
CORE FUSION CLASSES are 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo. Take a mat for a class blending Pilates, yoga and ballet. cmstotalfitness.com.
To include your event: calendars@thestate.com
